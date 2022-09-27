ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LkldNow

Lakeland Was Spared Hurricane Ian’s Worst; Cleanup Begins

While Southwest Florida took the punishing brunt of Hurricane Ian’s fury, Lakeland fared much better. There were no lives lost in Lakeland or Polk County, although wind gusts of at least 78 miles per hour blew down trees throughout the city and left about 63,000 people without electricity. A National Weather Service meteorologist in the agency’s Ruskin office said wind speeds could have been higher, but their automated station’s anemometer in Lakeland sustained damage during the storm.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Florida Society
City
Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, FL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Mobile#Hurricane Ian#The Salvation Army
995qyk.com

Polk County Updates Residents On Hurricane Ian Operations

As the track has shifted over the past few days, it’s become clear that Polk County will see more of an impact than our listeners along the water in Tampa Bay. County officials are updating the public on precautions to take and what services are still available. Wednesday Morning...
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
fox13news.com

Parts of Wauchula underwater in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

WAUCHULA, Fla. - The parts of the Wauchula area were underwater Thursday after Hurricane Ian dumped rain on an already-saturated Hardee County, Florida. It was a race against time for rescuers in Wauchula as waters rose from the Peace River, leaving roads completely impassible, homes with water up to their roofs and cars submerged.
WAUCHULA, FL
wfla.com

Hurricane Ian: Hardee County

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Hardee County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Shelters/Evacuation Centers. Hardee Junior K-8 – 2401 US Highway 17N in Wauchula. South Florida...
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Hurricane Ian Debris Hotline￼

Beginning Friday, September 30, all Polk County residents with questions regarding hurricane debris are advised to call the Hurricane Ian Debris Hotline at (800) 375-0844. This is the only number that will be able to provide answers for all debris-related questions. Polk County’s Waste & Recycling Division does not collect...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News Lakeland Fl

 http://www.lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy