Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lakeland Was Spared Hurricane Ian’s Worst; Cleanup Begins
While Southwest Florida took the punishing brunt of Hurricane Ian’s fury, Lakeland fared much better. There were no lives lost in Lakeland or Polk County, although wind gusts of at least 78 miles per hour blew down trees throughout the city and left about 63,000 people without electricity. A National Weather Service meteorologist in the agency’s Ruskin office said wind speeds could have been higher, but their automated station’s anemometer in Lakeland sustained damage during the storm.
Fallen powerlines spark as Hurricane Ian moves through Winter Haven
Fallen powerlines sparked as Hurricane Ian moved through Winter Haven Wednesday night.
7-Eleven damaged in Polk Co. during Hurricane Ian
A 7-Eleven store was damaged and its roof torn off by winds in Polk County during Hurricane Ian effects.
fox13news.com
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida
As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family from mobile home damaged by Ian receives generator after WFLA report
Communities across Polk County felt the wrath of Hurricane Ian into the night on Wednesday.
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
Part of tree falls on home in Lakeland
A portion of a tree fell on a home in Lakeland during Hurricane Ian and now the homeowner is living in an RV because they do not have power.
fox13news.com
NHC warns of record river flooding in Tampa Bay area as residents begin cleanup from Hurricane Ian damage
While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane Ian, many will be without power and cleaning up debris for days due to strong winds during the storm. However, the National Hurricane Center warned that central Florida still faces a significant threat of flooding due to the devastating storm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LP&L headed to Lakeland to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Lubbock Power & Light announced on Tuesday afternoon that it would send 15 vehicles and 18 crew members to Lakeland, Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The effort comes as a result of a mutual service agreement that LP&L signed, committing to assist in disaster recovery events, according to a news release from the municipal utility.
floridapolitics.com
As Hurricane Ian batters Southwest Florida, nearly 125K are without power in Tampa Bay
Thousands are already without power. As the Tampa Bay region begins feeling the early effects of Hurricane Ian, thousands of power outages are already being reported. Duke Energy is reporting about 77,000 outages in and around Pinellas County, as of 4 p.m. Outages are most widespread in south county, with...
995qyk.com
Polk County Updates Residents On Hurricane Ian Operations
As the track has shifted over the past few days, it’s become clear that Polk County will see more of an impact than our listeners along the water in Tampa Bay. County officials are updating the public on precautions to take and what services are still available. Wednesday Morning...
City Of Winter Haven Citizen Information On Hurricane Ian
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The City of Winter Haven is prepared to keep citizens updated with important emergency and recovery information as Hurricane Ian approaches. Citizens are encouraged to make note of these resources to stay connected: 1. Citizen Information Line: 863-508-3058. This provides
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Valrico family narrowly escapes being crushed by falling tree during Hurricane Ian
A video shows the scary moment a tree came crashing down onto a home in Valrico on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian battered the area.
Residents, Business Owners Can Now Apply For Federal Assistance In Florida Post Hurricane Ian
FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ian beginning Sept. 23 and continuing. The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals
fox13news.com
Parts of Wauchula underwater in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
WAUCHULA, Fla. - The parts of the Wauchula area were underwater Thursday after Hurricane Ian dumped rain on an already-saturated Hardee County, Florida. It was a race against time for rescuers in Wauchula as waters rose from the Peace River, leaving roads completely impassible, homes with water up to their roofs and cars submerged.
wfla.com
Hurricane Ian: Hardee County
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Hardee County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Shelters/Evacuation Centers. Hardee Junior K-8 – 2401 US Highway 17N in Wauchula. South Florida...
How to decontaminate water during flooding: Polk FDOH
How to disinfect your water during flooding, as Hurricane Ian comes through Florida.
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
Hurricane Ian Debris Hotline￼
Beginning Friday, September 30, all Polk County residents with questions regarding hurricane debris are advised to call the Hurricane Ian Debris Hotline at (800) 375-0844. This is the only number that will be able to provide answers for all debris-related questions. Polk County’s Waste & Recycling Division does not collect...
lkldnow.com
Polk Prepares: Tropical Storm Winds Expected Wednesday Followed by Hurricane Ian on Thursday
Marilyn and Dave Whiting, 81, decided to pack a few things, leave their home in the Schalamar retirement community off U.S. 92 and head to Tenoroc High School’s hurricane shelter Tuesday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Ian’s eye’s expected Thursday morning landfall. “Dave has a lot of medical...
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland, FL
19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News Lakeland Flhttp://www.lakelandgazette.info
Comments / 0