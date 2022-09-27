Nomination Period Extended for the 2023 Pinnacle Awards

The nomination period for the 2023 Pinnacle Awards, hosted by YWCA Tulsa and the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women, has been extended to Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

Organizers say they are looking for more nominations, especially in the Arts and Humanities, Corporate Business and Entrepreneur categories. Winners in all award categories will be celebrated at the Pinnacle Awards event in spring 2023.

The Pinnacle Awards were created to celebrate Tulsa’s most phenomenal women, as well as businesses that support women. Over the last 30 years, the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women and YWCA Tulsa have collectively honored over 200 women – sharing their inspirational stories, amplifying their powerful voices, recognizing their service, and honoring them for their achievements.

Pinnacle Awards celebrates women who have given back to the Tulsa community in seven nomination categories for individuals, including Arts & Humanities, Health & Wellness, Corporate Business, Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Education and a Rising Star. The event also recognizes a Tulsa business that is exemplary for developing women as leaders and creating an inclusive work environment, and that has dedicated resources to ensure a safe and equitable workplace for all.

Nomination forms can be found online at www.ywcatulsa.org/get-involved/pinnacle-awards/nominations.

The awards event will take place in spring 2023, with the exact date set to be announced soon.