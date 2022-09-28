Read full article on original website
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
First Clay County Bonded Transportation Program project begins soon in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Breaking Down the Complicated AFC SouthFlurrySportsJacksonville, FL
Clay County District Schools closed Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Eagles injury report: Latest updates on Darius Slay, Landon Dickerson, DeVonta Smith, more
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was in a position that he has not used to during Wednesday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. While the defensive backs were working on their dropbacks and other fundamentals needed to play in the secondary, Slay stood nearby as a spectator, giving some pointers to the younger players.
3 Reasons the Eagles Will Beat the Jags by Over a TD in Week 4
The Eagles are mowing down every team in their path, and this week’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars should be no different. The Eagles are -6.5 point favorites for a reason. I’ll explain why, but let’s first make sure you’ve claimed your $1,000 free bet from BetMGM to gun for a huge payday in Week 4.
Week 4 staff predictions: Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars got the attention of the NFL when they shut out the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago, but many still questioned if it was a fluke, or if this team is for real. The Jaguars made many naysayers believers last week in thrashing the Los Angeles Chargers 38-10. This week could go...
Friday FanDuel college football DFS picks: Pair Michael Penix Jr. and Doug Brumfield to prosper on Friday
The college football DFS picks are back for a five-game Friday night slate. It’s an intriguing mix of games across the country but with some serious questions among some teams. Here’s who to target in your DFS lineups tonight on FanDuel. Friday college football DFS: Top FanDuel DFS...
Eagles need to be more than just halfway dominant, pretty darn soon | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- When the Eagles say there are plenty of things they can do better, despite sitting at 3-0 as they prepare to welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to town this Sunday, they aren’t just being humble. Even these past two dominant performances, the team brushing aside Minnesota and Washington...
David Montgomery injury update: Can fantasy managers rely on him in Week 4?
The messages surrounding David Montgomery’s injury have been somewhat mixed for fantasy football managers, making it all hard to decipher. Let’s take a look at the latest news regarding Montgomery’s injury, whether fantasy managers can expect to have him available in Week 4, and what it means for the Chicago Bears backfield if he’s not available.
Eagles will be without key defensive back vs. Jaguars
The Eagles will be without nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox on Sunday. Maddox (ankle) and running back Boston Scott (ribs) have both been ruled out for this weekend’s game against the Jaguars. Everyone else on the roster is expected to play. Scott missed practice all week. Newcomer Trey Sermon is...
Packers vs. Patriots DFS lineup: Should you include Romeo Doubs, AJ Dillon, Damien Harris, and Rhamondre Stevenson?
If you’re playing a Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 4, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
Should you start Chase Edmonds vs. the Cincinnati Bengals?
The undefeated Miami Dolphins and 1-2 Cincinnati Bengals meet on Thursday Night Football in a battle of AFC contenders. Fantasy football managers will have to make difficult choices for their starting lineup. So let’s dive into whether you should start Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds against the Bengals. Underdog...
Brittany Mahomes Unhappy With Controversial Letter to Editor Dissing Patrick
The quarterback’s wife was not pleased to see the opinion published by a reader of the Kansas City Star.
Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineup: For Bengals vs. Dolphins, can we trust Tua Tagovailoa, Chase Edmonds, or Raheem Mostert?
If you’re making a Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineup in Week 4, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
NFL Week 4 predictions and picks against the spread: Dalvin Cook a go, D’Andre Swift a no-go, Christian McCaffrey an oh-no
Much has changed heading into the Sunday slate of NFL games. Here’s the latest (and final) look at our NFL Week 4 predictions and picks for the remaining 15 games. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL...
Should you start Tyler Boyd vs. the Miami Dolphins?
The deeper we get into the season, the more hesitant I am about starting players on Thursday night. This week, we have the Bengals hosting a banged-up Dolphins team. Coming off a stellar Week 3, what is Tyler Boyd’s fantasy football value this week, and should you start the Cincinnati Bengals WR against the Dolphins on Thursday night?
Who has the most on the line in NFL Week 4? Teams, coaches, and players under pressure entering October
Once the final whistle blows on Week 4 of the 2022 NFL campaign, we’ll already be nearly a quarter of the way through the season. While it’s still too soon to make significant conclusions about the league, there’s no denying that some teams and individuals are already facing more scrutiny than others.
DraftKings NY promo code: bet $5, win $150 if Bills throw for a yard
There’s a special DraftKings NY promo code for customers in the Empire State to use for the Bills vs. Ravens matchup. The promo code will activate when following our links to register for an account. DraftKings Sportsbook. States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, PA, NJ, IN, IL, IA, MI,...
Best college football prop bets for Week 5 Saturday’s action
The college football slate on Saturday is chock full of anticipated action as conference play gets truly started around the country. With so many games in mind, we focused our attention on the best college football prop bets for Week 5’s Saturday slate with a heavy dose of Big Ten football to start the weekend off right.
Caesars Illinois promo scores wild football bonuses this weekend
There are tons of bonuses to use for football this weekend, and it all starts with our Caesars Illinois promo. Bears fans can find odds boosts for the game on Sunday against the Giants. Caesars Sportsbook. ALL STATES. PROMO CODE:. PFNFULL. SIGNUP BONUS. Up to $1,250 on Caesars. 1,000 Tier...
2022 NFL alternate helmet schedule: When will teams wear secondary helmets this season?
With the season in full swing, what is the NFL alternate helmet schedule for 2022? For a while, NFL franchises were limited to just one option concerning helmet choices. In the 2021 offseason, the league announced that teams could have two different helmets starting in 2022. With four teams ready to debut alternate and throwback helmets in Week 4, let’s look at when each team will sport their new (or vintage) looks.
NFL Coverage Map Week 4: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage and TV map have been released for Week 4. There are four nationally broadcasted games this week, with the NFL making its first trip to London for the 2022 NFL schedule. CBS will broadcast nationally in both the early and late windows on Sunday, while FOX will have just one national broadcast this week.
What is the NFL international diversity helmet initiative? Why are players wearing flags on helmets?
Though American football is primarily a sport played in the United States (as the name suggests), the game has grown abroad immensely over the past couple of decades. And now, the NFL is celebrating the growing diversity of nationalities that have shown up on player and coaching rosters in recent years.
