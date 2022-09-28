With the season in full swing, what is the NFL alternate helmet schedule for 2022? For a while, NFL franchises were limited to just one option concerning helmet choices. In the 2021 offseason, the league announced that teams could have two different helmets starting in 2022. With four teams ready to debut alternate and throwback helmets in Week 4, let’s look at when each team will sport their new (or vintage) looks.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO