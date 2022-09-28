ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
profootballnetwork.com

David Montgomery injury update: Can fantasy managers rely on him in Week 4?

The messages surrounding David Montgomery’s injury have been somewhat mixed for fantasy football managers, making it all hard to decipher. Let’s take a look at the latest news regarding Montgomery’s injury, whether fantasy managers can expect to have him available in Week 4, and what it means for the Chicago Bears backfield if he’s not available.
NBC Sports

Eagles will be without key defensive back vs. Jaguars

The Eagles will be without nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox on Sunday. Maddox (ankle) and running back Boston Scott (ribs) have both been ruled out for this weekend’s game against the Jaguars. Everyone else on the roster is expected to play. Scott missed practice all week. Newcomer Trey Sermon is...
profootballnetwork.com

Packers vs. Patriots DFS lineup: Should you include Romeo Doubs, AJ Dillon, Damien Harris, and Rhamondre Stevenson?

If you’re playing a Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 4, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
profootballnetwork.com

Should you start Chase Edmonds vs. the Cincinnati Bengals?

The undefeated Miami Dolphins and 1-2 Cincinnati Bengals meet on Thursday Night Football in a battle of AFC contenders. Fantasy football managers will have to make difficult choices for their starting lineup. So let’s dive into whether you should start Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds against the Bengals. Underdog...
profootballnetwork.com

Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineup: For Bengals vs. Dolphins, can we trust Tua Tagovailoa, Chase Edmonds, or Raheem Mostert?

If you’re making a Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineup in Week 4, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
profootballnetwork.com

Should you start Tyler Boyd vs. the Miami Dolphins?

The deeper we get into the season, the more hesitant I am about starting players on Thursday night. This week, we have the Bengals hosting a banged-up Dolphins team. Coming off a stellar Week 3, what is Tyler Boyd’s fantasy football value this week, and should you start the Cincinnati Bengals WR against the Dolphins on Thursday night?
profootballnetwork.com

DraftKings NY promo code: bet $5, win $150 if Bills throw for a yard

There’s a special DraftKings NY promo code for customers in the Empire State to use for the Bills vs. Ravens matchup. The promo code will activate when following our links to register for an account. DraftKings Sportsbook. States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, PA, NJ, IN, IL, IA, MI,...
profootballnetwork.com

Best college football prop bets for Week 5 Saturday’s action

The college football slate on Saturday is chock full of anticipated action as conference play gets truly started around the country. With so many games in mind, we focused our attention on the best college football prop bets for Week 5’s Saturday slate with a heavy dose of Big Ten football to start the weekend off right.
profootballnetwork.com

Caesars Illinois promo scores wild football bonuses this weekend

There are tons of bonuses to use for football this weekend, and it all starts with our Caesars Illinois promo. Bears fans can find odds boosts for the game on Sunday against the Giants. Caesars Sportsbook. ALL STATES. PROMO CODE:. PFNFULL. SIGNUP BONUS. Up to $1,250 on Caesars. 1,000 Tier...
profootballnetwork.com

2022 NFL alternate helmet schedule: When will teams wear secondary helmets this season?

With the season in full swing, what is the NFL alternate helmet schedule for 2022? For a while, NFL franchises were limited to just one option concerning helmet choices. In the 2021 offseason, the league announced that teams could have two different helmets starting in 2022. With four teams ready to debut alternate and throwback helmets in Week 4, let’s look at when each team will sport their new (or vintage) looks.
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 4: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL coverage and TV map have been released for Week 4. There are four nationally broadcasted games this week, with the NFL making its first trip to London for the 2022 NFL schedule. CBS will broadcast nationally in both the early and late windows on Sunday, while FOX will have just one national broadcast this week.
