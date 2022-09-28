Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions’ new kicker vs. Seattle Seahawks may or may not be a good thing
Who is the Detroit Lions’ new Kicker?Dan Campbell willing to give Austin Seibert another chance. The Detroit Lions’ new kicker this coming Sunday when they host the Seattle Seahawks may or may not be a good thing. On Friday afternoon, the Lions released their final injury report for...
profootballnetwork.com
Tua Tagovailoa Injury Update: What We Know About Dolphins QB’s Scary Head Injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was rushed to a Cincinnati trauma center after suffering what appeared to be a serious head injury in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Bengals. However, after a brief hospitalization, Tagovailoa was discharged and able to travel home with the team on...
profootballnetwork.com
Friday FanDuel college football DFS picks: Pair Michael Penix Jr. and Doug Brumfield to prosper on Friday
The college football DFS picks are back for a five-game Friday night slate. It’s an intriguing mix of games across the country but with some serious questions among some teams. Here’s who to target in your DFS lineups tonight on FanDuel. Friday college football DFS: Top FanDuel DFS...
profootballnetwork.com
David Montgomery injury update: Can fantasy managers rely on him in Week 4?
The messages surrounding David Montgomery’s injury have been somewhat mixed for fantasy football managers, making it all hard to decipher. Let’s take a look at the latest news regarding Montgomery’s injury, whether fantasy managers can expect to have him available in Week 4, and what it means for the Chicago Bears backfield if he’s not available.
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Football Start/Sit Week 4 TNF: Will Tyreek Hill and Ja’Marr Chase give managers an early lead?
Week 4 of the fantasy football season is upon us. This week on Amazon Prime, we get an AFC showdown in Week 4 as the Miami Dolphins head north to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. With no time to waste, here are the top start/sit plays for Week 4 Thursday Night Football.
profootballnetwork.com
Packers vs. Patriots DFS lineup: Should you include Romeo Doubs, AJ Dillon, Damien Harris, and Rhamondre Stevenson?
If you’re playing a Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 4, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
profootballnetwork.com
Why aren’t NFL offenses scoring in 2022?
Offenses in the NFL can’t seem to score. Through three weeks of the NFL season, we’ve seen the lowest scoring rate in over a decade. At just 21.0 points per game, NFL teams are putting up as many points per game this year as they did in 2010 – just before a points explosion in 2011 that came to define the decade of football to follow.
profootballnetwork.com
Best college football prop bets for Week 5 Saturday’s action
The college football slate on Saturday is chock full of anticipated action as conference play gets truly started around the country. With so many games in mind, we focused our attention on the best college football prop bets for Week 5’s Saturday slate with a heavy dose of Big Ten football to start the weekend off right.
profootballnetwork.com
Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineup: For Bengals vs. Dolphins, can we trust Tua Tagovailoa, Chase Edmonds, or Raheem Mostert?
If you’re making a Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineup in Week 4, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
profootballnetwork.com
Saturday NFL injury updates: Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett ruled out, Patriots thin at receiver
The Cleveland Browns make a decision on defensive end Myles Garrett. We break it all down, plus provide all the news you need to know this Saturday with our Saturday Week 4 NFL injury updates. NFL Injury Updates: Browns’ Myles Garrett out vs. Falcons. Garrett playing this Sunday always...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 4 predictions and picks against the spread: Dalvin Cook a go, D’Andre Swift a no-go, Christian McCaffrey an oh-no
Much has changed heading into the Sunday slate of NFL games. Here’s the latest (and final) look at our NFL Week 4 predictions and picks for the remaining 15 games. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL...
profootballnetwork.com
Who has the most on the line in NFL Week 4? Teams, coaches, and players under pressure entering October
Once the final whistle blows on Week 4 of the 2022 NFL campaign, we’ll already be nearly a quarter of the way through the season. While it’s still too soon to make significant conclusions about the league, there’s no denying that some teams and individuals are already facing more scrutiny than others.
profootballnetwork.com
Should you start Raheem Mostert vs. the Cincinnati Bengals?
The deeper we get into the season, the more hesitant I am about starting players on Thursday night. This week, we have the very banged-up Miami Dolphins team traveling to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals, which means we need to talk about Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert. What is Mostert’s fantasy football value this week, and should you start him against the Bengals on Thursday night?
profootballnetwork.com
Eagles vs. Jaguars DFS lineup: What do we do with Miles Sanders, Travis Etienne Jr., and Zay Jones?
If you’re playing a Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 4, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
profootballnetwork.com
Tulane vs. Houston FanDuel DFS picks: Tyjae Spears, Michael Pratt draw favorable matchups
The five-game slate that is Friday night in college football opens up to a wonderful FanDuel DFS slate. Sorting through the rosters and projected playmakers, the Tulane Green Wave vs. Houston Cougars DFS picks offer upside, but be warned about some lackluster play in certain positions. Here are the top DFS picks in one of the five matchups from Friday night.
ESPN Fantasy Predicts Thunder Players’ Stats for Next Season
How will ESPN's projection fare this season for the Thunder?
KOMO News
Tickets for some Seattle Mariners postseason home games sell out in 'minutes'
SEATTLE, Wash. — It has been a while since the Seattle Mariners made the playoffs, that of course, is quite the understatement. "I was only married for a year, no kids," Mariners fan Tony said, of what life was like for him in 2001. The Seattle Mariners said Friday...
profootballnetwork.com
What is the NFL international diversity helmet initiative? Why are players wearing flags on helmets?
Though American football is primarily a sport played in the United States (as the name suggests), the game has grown abroad immensely over the past couple of decades. And now, the NFL is celebrating the growing diversity of nationalities that have shown up on player and coaching rosters in recent years.
profootballnetwork.com
Should you start Hayden Hurst vs. the Miami Dolphins?
Week 4 of the NFL season kicks off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals. Fantasy football managers have tough roster decisions to make entering the AFC showdown. So let’s dive into whether you should start Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst against the Dolphins.
