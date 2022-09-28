ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Montgomery injury update: Can fantasy managers rely on him in Week 4?

The messages surrounding David Montgomery’s injury have been somewhat mixed for fantasy football managers, making it all hard to decipher. Let’s take a look at the latest news regarding Montgomery’s injury, whether fantasy managers can expect to have him available in Week 4, and what it means for the Chicago Bears backfield if he’s not available.
Packers vs. Patriots DFS lineup: Should you include Romeo Doubs, AJ Dillon, Damien Harris, and Rhamondre Stevenson?

If you’re playing a Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 4, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
Why aren’t NFL offenses scoring in 2022?

Offenses in the NFL can’t seem to score. Through three weeks of the NFL season, we’ve seen the lowest scoring rate in over a decade. At just 21.0 points per game, NFL teams are putting up as many points per game this year as they did in 2010 – just before a points explosion in 2011 that came to define the decade of football to follow.
Best college football prop bets for Week 5 Saturday’s action

The college football slate on Saturday is chock full of anticipated action as conference play gets truly started around the country. With so many games in mind, we focused our attention on the best college football prop bets for Week 5’s Saturday slate with a heavy dose of Big Ten football to start the weekend off right.
Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineup: For Bengals vs. Dolphins, can we trust Tua Tagovailoa, Chase Edmonds, or Raheem Mostert?

If you’re making a Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineup in Week 4, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
Should you start Raheem Mostert vs. the Cincinnati Bengals?

The deeper we get into the season, the more hesitant I am about starting players on Thursday night. This week, we have the very banged-up Miami Dolphins team traveling to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals, which means we need to talk about Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert. What is Mostert’s fantasy football value this week, and should you start him against the Bengals on Thursday night?
Eagles vs. Jaguars DFS lineup: What do we do with Miles Sanders, Travis Etienne Jr., and Zay Jones?

If you’re playing a Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 4, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
Tulane vs. Houston FanDuel DFS picks: Tyjae Spears, Michael Pratt draw favorable matchups

The five-game slate that is Friday night in college football opens up to a wonderful FanDuel DFS slate. Sorting through the rosters and projected playmakers, the Tulane Green Wave vs. Houston Cougars DFS picks offer upside, but be warned about some lackluster play in certain positions. Here are the top DFS picks in one of the five matchups from Friday night.
Should you start Hayden Hurst vs. the Miami Dolphins?

Week 4 of the NFL season kicks off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals. Fantasy football managers have tough roster decisions to make entering the AFC showdown. So let’s dive into whether you should start Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst against the Dolphins.
