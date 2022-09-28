The deeper we get into the season, the more hesitant I am about starting players on Thursday night. This week, we have the very banged-up Miami Dolphins team traveling to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals, which means we need to talk about Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert. What is Mostert’s fantasy football value this week, and should you start him against the Bengals on Thursday night?

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO