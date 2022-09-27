Congratulations to our very own Shawn Lowe! We’re very excited he’ll still be doing the morning show with us in addition to his new role!. Shawn Lowe, a fixture in the DeKalb-Sycamore community with strong connections to local media and civic organizations and events, will join Northern Illinois University Athletics as the Huskies’ assistant athletic director for Convocation Center marketing, NIU Vice President and Director of Athletics and Recreation Sean T. Frazier announced Thursday.

DEKALB, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO