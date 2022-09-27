ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HUSKIES ADD SHAWN LOWE TO LEAD NIU CONVOCATION CENTER MARKETING EFFORTS

Congratulations to our very own Shawn Lowe! We’re very excited he’ll still be doing the morning show with us in addition to his new role!. Shawn Lowe, a fixture in the DeKalb-Sycamore community with strong connections to local media and civic organizations and events, will join Northern Illinois University Athletics as the Huskies’ assistant athletic director for Convocation Center marketing, NIU Vice President and Director of Athletics and Recreation Sean T. Frazier announced Thursday.
Dekalb Sycamore Chevrolet Buick GMC’s Trunk or Treat Event October 22nd

DeKalb Sycamore Chevrolet Buick GMC wants to invite you to their Trunk or Treat event on October 22nd from 2pm – 5pm. This is a family-friendly event that includes trick-or-treating in a safe environment, as well as a Spooktacular Costume Contest! There’s no cost to attend! We hope to see you there for a spooky good time!
