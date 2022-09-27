ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jeff Garlin Reveals Bipolar Disorder Day After ‘The Goldbergs’ Kills Off Character

Jeff Garlin, the former star of ABC’s The Goldbergs whose controversial real-life departure from the show saw his character killed off on the sitcom last night, says he suffers from bipolar disorder, a diagnosis he revealed for the first time in a brief Instagram post today. “Bipolar is a motherfucker,” Garlin writes. “Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can. This the first time that I’ve opened up about this.” Garlin left The Goldbergs last December following HR investigations into misconduct allegations. Although the killing off of his character Murray Goldberg was disclosed last month by showrunner...
NFL
TVLine

Chicago Med EPs Explain [Spoiler]'s Unexpected Exit in Season 8 Premiere

Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Med premiere. Proceed at your own risk! Another doc is checking out of Chicago Med: Guy Lockard, who plays ED pediatrician Dr. Dylan Scott, exited the NBC drama in Wednesday’s Season 8 premiere, TVLine has learned. The actor joined the series in last season’s opener, helping to fill the void left by the departures of longtime cast members Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta. In this week’s episode, Dylan decided to leave the hospital after Milena died and he realized that he could never truly escape his police past if he stayed in the Windy...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Fatone
Person
Harvey Guillén
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Rob Riggle
Person
Ken Marino
Person
Nikki Glaser
Person
Nicole Byer
Person
Nicole Richie
Person
Kathy Griffin
E! News

Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Chemistry Is Off the Charts at 2022 Emmys

Watch: Will SVU's Olivia & Elliot Ever Get Together? Mariska & Christopher Say... Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni—the gift that keeps on giving!. The Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime stars appeared on the Emmys 2022 red carpet (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the Emmys winners here.), taking place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 12. The pair stopped to speak with Live From E! co-host Loni Love, who couldn't help but ask the question on all our minds: "Are we ever going to see Olivia [Benson] and Elliot [Stabler] get together? Come on. Give me the tea."
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

American Horror Story Season 11 Title, Cast, Premiere Date Confirmed

Well, here’s a familiar scene: After months of rumors, leaks and rampant speculation, a new season of American Horror Story has at last been confirmed. Season 11 of Ryan Murphy’s horror franchise will be titled American Horror Story: NYC, FX officially announced Thursday. The new season will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19 with the premiere of the first two episodes. (Episodes will stream next day on Hulu.) The cast will include a mix of Horror Story newbies and returning favorites, including: Zachary Quinto (who previously appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 of AHS), Sandra Bernhard (who co-starred in Murphy’s Pose) and Charlie Carver...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Horror Film#Madness#Harvey Guill N More#Central#Nsync
WHAS 11

OWN Adds 2 New Movies to Holiday Lineup Starring LeToya Luckett, Eva Marcille and More

OWN is getting viewers ready for the holiday spirit with two new additions to its annual 'OWN for the Holidays' slate!. Ringing in its fourth year of spreading excitement for the yuletide season, the Oprah Winfrey Network unveiled two original holiday movies with star-studded casts: The Great Holiday Bake War, which premieres Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, starring LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell, and A Christmas Fumble, making its OWN debut on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis.
MOVIES
WHAS 11

Nick Kroll Jokes He Told Harry Styles to Spit on Chris Pine to Build 'Don't Worry Darling' Buzz

Nick Kroll is taking credit for the wildly dramatic press tour surrounding his new film, Don't Worry Darling. "The movie, if you haven't seen it yet, it's a thriller, and I think the less you know about the movie going in the better so that when you're watching it it's all new and surprising," Kroll saaid on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "So I decided, 'Let's make a lot of buzz around the film but not about the film itself, right?'"
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
TVLine

TVLine Items: Katja Herbers' Peacock Gig, La Brea Season 2 Casting and More

Evil‘s Katja Herbers is taking a breather from demons to fight A.I. The actress has joined GLOW vet Betty Gilpin in Peacock’s upcoming drama Mrs. Davis, from co-writers/executive producers Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, Lost) and Tara Hernandez (Young Sheldon), our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) and Ashley Romans (Y: The Last Man) have boarded the series, which also stars Jake McDorman, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin and Margo Martindale. Mrs. Davis is described as “an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions,” with Gilpin starring as “a nun who goes...
TV SERIES
WHAS 11

Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer, Joe Alwyn Among Stars to Make 2022 'TIME 100 Next' List

Some of Hollywood's brightest rising stars were honored on Wednesday as part of the TIME100 Next roundup, which recognizes up-and-coming professionals who are changing the world across a wide variety of industries. Among the entertainers selected for the 2022 list are Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer, SZA, Joe Alwyn, Jack Harlow, Sadie Sink, Sydney Sweeney, Lily Collins and FKA Twigs.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

‘Spoiler Alert’ Trailer Shows Jim Parsons in Tear-Inducing Rom-Com Based on a True Story

If you were looking to find some queer joy this holiday season, a trailer for Focus Features’ upcoming rom-com, Spoiler Alert, might do the trick — or at least half of it. While it tells a beautiful story of two men who find love, the film is a biographical feature that recounts the final years of celebrated photographer Kit Cowan’s life. The film’s full title, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies in the End, reveals the sadness underneath the feature, something not made totally clear by the trailer, but that puts the tearful heartbreak that audiences will endure front and center.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Lip reader reveals what Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman said in their Deadpool 3 update video

Look at these two… Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman just delivered the most amazing Deadpool 3 announcement possible, confirming that Wolverine is coming to the MCU in time for him to appear in Avengers 5 and 6. But the image above comes from the Deadpool 3 update clip the two released a day after announcing the film’s big Wolverine surprise and release date.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy