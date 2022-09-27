Read full article on original website
Meghan Trainor Compares Son to a 'Serial Killer,' Shares Being Blamed For Child's NICU Stay
Meghan Trainor claims the nurses who cared for her and her kid at the time of his admittance to the neonatal intensive care unit intimated that she was to blame for it. In this interview, she also likened her son to a serial killer, considering he did not cry as much when he was born.
Chrissy Teigen Shares She Told Her Kids She's Pregnant Again "Very, Very Early" After IVF
Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, didn't have to wait long to find out they have a little sibling on the way. In a recent interview with People, Chrissy Teigen revealed she and husband John Legend shared the news with their kids that they are expecting as soon as they found out. For the "Cravings" cookbook author, it was important to share how the IVF process works with her children.
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Miscarriage Of Son Jack Was Actually An Abortion
In October 2020, Chrissy Teigen shared heartbreaking images on Instagram and a message that, following complications with her pregnancy, her third child with husband John Legend, named Jack, died at 20 weeks gestation. More recently, Chrissy has continued to work through her grief and the events leading up to and following her son’s death. And, during a speech on September 15, she reflected on difficult decisions she had to make for her life and Jack’s, which included an abortion.
Surrogate grandmother reveals she's pregnant with her own son’s baby
A woman is about to give birth to her own son's baby - and the reason why is incredibly wholesome. You can find out more about the unusual pregnancy in the video below:. Nancy Hauck, 56, will give birth to her granddaughter this November after offering to act as a surrogate for her son Jeff Hauck, 32, and daughter-in-law Cambria, 30.
Upworthy
Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother
Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
'When he died, he took our future': Jane McDonald reveals she moved her friend into her house to help deal with the shock death of her fiancé as she shares details of coping with grief
Jane McDonald has opened up about how she has coped with grief since losing her fiancé Eddie Rothe just last year. The singer, 59, spoke candidly on adjusting to life without her partner as she revealed she moved her best friend, Sue Ravey, into her house so she wasn't alone.
Brit dies of sepsis alone on holiday to celebrate his anniversary after hospital stops wife visiting him on deathbed
A BRIT man has died of sepsis alone on a holiday celebrating his anniversary after the hospital stopped his wife visiting him on his deathbed. Daniel Bowman, 32, and his wife Kelly had been happily celebrating their third year of marriage in Bulgaria when he was struck down with sepsis earlier this month.
Dying woman wants her best friend to forgive her for having an affair with her husband
Being cheated on can cause emotional distress, anxiety, depression, physical pain, and more. Although people who were cheated on can forgive their cheating partners, it will take a lot of work and time.
My husband refuses to be in the delivery room with me while I give birth – his reasons are ridiculous
AS we're sure all mums will agree, going into labour can be a terrifying and overwhelming experience. So it goes without saying that most women obviously want a loved one by their side for some much-needed support throughout it all... right?. Well one mum-to-be is currently faced with the prospect...
The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 Months
Beulah Hunter in her 9th month of pregnancyHistory of Yesterday. Post-term or late-term pregnancies are not something unusual if we are talking about a few days, tops a week, but having a baby overdue over 100 days is something only once recorded in human history. Taking into consideration that a normal pregnancy lasts on average between 259 days (37 weeks) to 287 days (41 weeks), having a pregnancy carry on for 375 days is a whole different story.
My baby girl went to bed ‘happy and healthy’ but never woke up
WHEN mum Tara Lyons and dad Daniel O'Sullivan put their 15-month-old daughter to bed - they never imagined it would be the last time they tucked her in. Little Sofia Lyons-O'Sullivan had been 'happy and healthy', but had been suffering with the sniffles in April 2020. Her parents just thought...
Mother-In-Law Tried to Ruin Her Daughter's Marriage and Almost Succeeded
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.*. My cousin Toby is a 42-year-old married man with a wife and two beautiful children. By all standards, he is a loving husband and an exceptional dad to my nieces. However, with the onset of the coronavirus and the lockdowns, he and his wife decided to care for his mother-in-law, fearing that the lockdown might be detrimental to her.
It's a boy! Married At First Sight star Charlene Perera gives birth to her first baby and give her son a sweet name
Former Married At First Sight star Charlene Perera and her fiancé Jonathan Byrnes have welcomed their first child - a baby boy named Austin Mahinda Perera-Byrnes. Charlene, 37, announced the happy news on Tuesday and was positively glowing in photos she shared from after the birth, including one which showed the first moment she held her son.
Molly Russell’s father thought his daughter had ‘normal mood swings’ before her death
The father of schoolgirl Molly Russell has questioned how his 14-year-old daughter knew “how to get into this state” before her death.Ian Russell was taken through his witness statement in the inquest at North London Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, in which he said he had believed Molly’s change in behaviour was down to “normal teenage mood swings”.Molly, 14, from Harrow, north-west London, is known to have viewed material linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide on social media before ending her life, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.Giving evidence to coroner Andrew Walker, Mr Russell confirmed his statement...
Dad freaks out after spotting strange detail in his son’s new book… and it has other parents in hysterics
A DAD has been left stunned after discovering what appeared to be some strange antics in the reading book his son brought home from school. Az took to TikTok to reveal his thoughts about the Oxford Reading Tree book Pond Dipping - part of a series created by Roderick Hunt and Alex Brychta.
Mom Backed For Not Letting Husband See Son After Month-Long Business Trip
A mom of two toddlers is being backed for her decision to not let her husband see their son when he got back from a month-long business trip. The mom, u/ferret782, shared her story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning 5,000 upvotes and 800 comments in 10 hours for her post, "[Am I the A**hole] for not letting my husband see our son even though he hasn't seen him in person for a month?"
toofab.com
Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Suggested Her Antidepressants Contributed to Why Son Was in NICU
"It was really f---ed up." Meghan Trainor is opening up about how she was treated by nurses during her son's birth. In a recent interview with Romper, the singer -- who shares 16-month-old son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara -- shared that she and Riley faced some challenges after his birth, noting that her son had to be admitted into the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) as he was having issues with waking up to feed.
Snezana Wood opens up about raising her blended family and the 'traumatic' experience of being diagnosed with a life-threatening illness after the premature birth of daughter Harper
Bachelor star Snezana Wood was rushed to hospital in May with sepsis after welcoming her fourth child, daughter Harper. And now, the 41-year-old has opened up about the 'traumatic' experience in an interview with Stellar magazine. 'It was a bit of a scary situation; I don’t even know how long...
