Home & Garden

Simplemost

How To Store Apples So They Stay Crisp

With prime apple harvest season being September and October, now is the time to stop up on these crunchy gems packed with fiber and vitamin C. Shockingly, there are more than 100 different apple varieties grown in the U.S. This fruit is also quite versatile. You have your tart, mildly sweet apples like Jonagolds, Granny Smiths or Honeycrisps to your juicy and sweet varieties like Gala, Fuji and McIntosh, plus everything in-between.
FOOD & DRINKS
House Digest

How To Easily Plant Shrubs In Your Front Yard

If you're looking to add a pop of greenery and nature to your front yard, look no further than shrubs. Shrubs are a woody perennial category of plant that can take almost innumerous forms. Some are bright and bushy, others darker and more scarce (via Britannica). Some grow tall and wide, others low and flat. Different species may even produce flowers.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Compost#Gardening
International Business Times

DWC Hydroponic System: An Easy Way to Grow a Hydroponic Garden at Home

This article uses affiliate links, which means if you purchase products through these links, we may earn a commission. Click here to see our T&C. For licensing please click here. "Traditional" gardening - growing in soil - is still the most common way to grow a plant, whether that is...
GARDENING
extension.org

planting young asparagus #812506

I started asparagus from seed last spring indoors in pots. Should I keep them indoors in their pots all winter, watering and under grow lights? Or can I plant them now in the garden?. Multnomah County Oregon. Expert Response. Thank you for your question. Although it is not recommended that...
GARDENING
Family Handyman

What Your Hydrangeas Can Tell You About Your Soil

It’s true: The blossoms of certain varieties of hydrangeas change color based on soil pH, offering valuable insight into soil composition and what’s going on underground. Gardeners can use that knowledge to their advantage. Here’s how. Introduction to Hydrangeas. Due to their versatility and ability to thrive...
GARDENING

