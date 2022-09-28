Read full article on original website
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
The crash happened on Nugget Avenue and Victorian Plaza circle at around 5:30 p.m. The officials stated that a commercial vehicle hit a pedestrian in the intersection by the Nugget. The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Reno police. The identity of the...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Carson City on Wednesday night. The crash happened in the area of North Carson Street and Nye Lane. According to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong, a motorcycle and a truck were involved in the collision. The driver of the...
KOLO TV Reno
Crash shuts part of McCarran Blvd for 3 hours; minor injuries
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people received minor injuries Thursday after an illegal U-turn caused a crash in west Reno. The incident shut down northbound McCarran Boulevard from near Interstate 80 to Mae Anne Avenue from about 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the Reno Police Department said. Police said a driver...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Reno on Monday. The officials reported that the crash happened in the area of IR580 at Eastlake Boulevard. The preliminary investigation report stated that a 2006 Chevy was heading south between Eastlake Boulevard and North Carson Street...
2news.com
NSP Investigating Fatal Crash on I-80 in Reno
Nevada State Police are further investigating a fatal crash that happened earlier this month in Reno. On Thursday, September 8th, 2022, around 10 a.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of I-80 and Wells Ave.
KOLO TV Reno
1 killed in I-80 crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on I-80 east of Wells Avenue on Sept. 8. The preliminary investigation indicates a 1993 Ford Ranger driven by Kenn Lawrence Steffan was traveling east on I-80 east of Wells Avenue approaching a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup.
2news.com
Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks
Sparks police responded to a pedestrian death Thursday evening outside the Nugget Casino Resort. Sergeant Eddie Wilson said the only additional details available now are that an older person was struck by a bus. He said the major accident investigation team was likely on-scene late into the evening, and investigators will provide more details later. This story will be updated. This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks
Elko Daily Free Press
Flashing crosswalk signs to be installed on Mtn. City Highway
CARSON CITY – Work is slated to begin Monday on installation of flashing crosswalk signals at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way. The beacons will allow pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. Enhanced street lighting also will be installed for pedestrian visibility.
KOLO TV Reno
House fire in northwest Reno knocked down
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -6:25 P.M. UPDATE: A fire in a northwest Reno home Friday afternoon started in a bathroom exhaust fan, the Reno Fire Department said. Firefighters had to pull out the ceiling to make sure the fire did not spread and the fire also burned a hole in the roof.
KOLO TV Reno
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Fatality Accident Occurs Near Truckee
Fatal Accident Involving Two Pedestrians Happens at Sarah Drive Intersection. A pedestrian fatality was reported near Truckee on September 26 after two people on foot were struck by a motor vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of Sahara Drive and State Route 28 in the Carnelian Bay area around 10:46 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) report stated that a black Subaru struck two pedestrians. It is unknown whether one or both were killed in the collision. The CHP had the motor vehicle towed as evidence, and the roadway was shut down as an investigation was conducted.
KOLO TV Reno
Charges: Staged overdose death scene leads to arrest for 12 lbs of meth
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A drug overdose death in Sun Valley led to Wednesday’s arrest of two Reno men on charges of drug trafficking and illegal gun possession, authorities said. The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested William Nunez, 28, and Luis Eduardo Zepeda-Partida, 33, on drug trafficking and illegal gun possession charges. Nunez was also arrested on a charge of offering false evidence.
2news.com
Vehicle Explosion in Gardnerville Injures Four People
On September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:38 a.m., several construction employees were working on repairing the asphalt roadway on West Cottage Loop in Gardnerville, NV, when a vehicle exploded in a construction area, injuring four employees. Care flight was called for immediate transportation for one of the employees and the...
Deadly crash on Highway 28 near Carnelian Bay
TRUCKEE, Calif. — There was a deadly crash Tuesday morning on Highway 28, according to California Highway Patrol — Truckee. The highway is closed from Onyx Street to Agate Road as the crash is investigated. There is a detour from Agate Road to Dodowah Road to Sahara Drive to Onyx Street to Highway 28, according to Cal Trans maps.
FOX Reno
Crews responding to fire on I-80 near Floriston
FLORISTON, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews are responding to a vegetation fire five miles north of Floriston on Wednesday. The fire is five acres and growing moderately as of 2 p.m. on Sept. 28. Authorities ask people to drive carefully on I-80 as the fire is...
KOLO TV Reno
Lane and ramp closures expected as work on Sparks Blvd continues
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission says lane and ramp closures are expected to continue on Sparks Boulevard as road work there continues. The RTC is continuing construction and paving operations on that street as part of Phase One of road improvements. Phase One will include the segment...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man guilty of trying to break into a loan business
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man faces up to four years in prison and another year in jail for trying to break into a north Reno loan business, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. A Washoe District Court jury found Joeddie Jamel Douglas, 29, guilty of felony...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man arrested for exposing himself on Ring video
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been arrested for open and gross lewdness after police say he exposed himself on Ring video. The Reno Police Department say they received a criminal report on Sept. 24 of a man who a homeowner captured exposing himself on video in the area of Souverain Lane in Reno.
KOLO TV Reno
I-580 to close Sunday for utility work
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Interstate 580 will close briefly Sunday morning for utility work. NV Energy crews will be installing marker balls on power lines running over the freeway to make them more visible. The work will require I-580 to be closed three times between Arrowhead Drive in Carson...
