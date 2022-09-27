ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutman, NC

lakenormanpublications.com

Commissioners request state funding to address arsenic concerns

LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County is pursuing outside funding sources to address higher-than-normal arsenic levels in several drinking water wells in the Laboratory Road area south of Lincolnton. Levels there have measured as much as 30 times the Environmental Protection Agency regulatory standard of 10 parts per billion. Multiple factors...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
caldwelljournal.com

City of Lenoir: Be prepared for flooding, power outages

LENOIR, NC (September 29, 2022) — The latest storm tracker update predicts that Tropical Storm Ian is headed for western North Carolina tomorrow. The storm could bring heavy rain and wind that might cause flooding and power outages in Lenoir and the region. City of Lenoir staff is preparing...
LENOIR, NC
City
Mooresville, NC
Troutman, NC
Government
City
Troutman, NC
iredellfreenews.com

City of Statesville Career Opportunities (September 30)

Applications are being accepted online only. Apply for open positions online by clicking HERE. Athletic Supervisors (Part-Time) Certified Water Treatment Plant Operator (Part-Time) Water Resources Department. Commercial Driver (Full-Time) Street Division. Electric Utilities Director (Full-Time) Electric Utility Department. Electrical Engineer (Full-Time) Electric Utility Department. Event Services Technician (Part-Time) Statesville Civic...
STATESVILLE, NC
multihousingnews.com

TriBridge Residential Pays $45M for North Carolina Community

Loray Mill Lofts is an adaptive reuse of a historic Gastonia property dating back to 1902. TriBridge Residential has acquired Loray Mill Lofts, a 189-unit multifamily community in Gastonia, N.C. Matthews Real Estate Investment Services brokered the $44.8 million transaction, representing the seller, Loray Mill Redevelopment LLC. The property was...
GASTONIA, NC
WFAE

Solar installer's failure is a red flag for buyers; how to avoid scams

Rooftop solar power has become something of a frontier land rush as we shift to renewable energy to fight climate change. Hundreds of entrepreneurs, some with little or no experience, have flooded into the business. Advertisements promise free solar panels and zero-dollar energy bills. Lots of lies are being told, to take advantage of our good intentions.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Ashley Furniture closing Statesville plant, adding jobs in Advance

Ashley Furniture says it will close its Statesville distribution center, affecting 111 employees, in November. The company plans to increase the workforce at its massive manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment facility in Advance. Ashley disclosed its plans for the 607 Meachem Road center in a WARN Act notice Thursday to the...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Organizers now accepting applications for 6th annual Troutman Christmas Parade

Applications are now being accepted to participate in Troutman’s 6th annual Christmas Parade. The parade will be held on Saturday, December 3, at 11 a.m. The route will be the same as in previous years; it will start at Career Academy and Technical School (350 Old Murdock Road) and travel along Eastway Drive, ending at Troutman Baptist Church (305 Perry Road).
TROUTMAN, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Catawba County preparing for Hurricane Ian

NEWTON, NC (September 28, 2022) — As Catawba County residents prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian in the coming days, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy offers the following helpful emergency preparedness reminders:. • It is important to prepare for impacts within and outside of the forecasted...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 26

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 16-22: Verde Urban Mexican Kitchen, 9818 Gilead Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Fresh Chef, 20601 Torrence Chapel Road – 98 The Harp and Crown Pub and Kitchen, 19930 W. Catawba Ave. – 94.5...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Herman Russell Newton

“Busy as a bee” describes Herman Russell Newton, 87, who was born September 3, 1935. Herman passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. As one of eight children to Hoyle and Stella Newton, he and his siblings learned to be resourceful and develop their many talents. Herman learned masonry at an early age and became the 1956 State Apprentice Bricklaying Champion at age 20. As he grew, so did his skills and interests. His hands helped build many colleges, schools, churches, businesses and homes in our area and as far away as Alaska. He was able to build a beautiful home for his own family on Lake Norman in 1974 using all of his construction skills and a fair amount of horse trading! Many years later he built a dream cabin on the New River that he and his wife Barbara loved sharing with their friends and family. Many fond memories were made on Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends when that property turned into a “camp ground” for members of their church.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Duke Energy lowering lake levels ahead of Hurricane Ian

CATAWBA COUNTY , N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest threat in the Charlotte area is flooding from heavy rains. Duke Energy is lowering lake levels along the Catawba River to handle all the rain headed our way. The last time people living along Lookout Shoals Lake saw major flooding was nearly...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County, Statesville prepare for Ian

It doesn't matter whether it is a hurricane or tropical storm by the time it makes landfall again on the East Coast, Ian will bring plenty of rain to Iredell County, according to the National Weather Service. "NWS is telling us to expect 4-6 inches of rain with gusts up...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

New Superintendent In Mecklenburg County

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board needs to know what parents want to see in the new School Superintendent. All counties spend a lot of money on consulting firms to drop new surveys when hiring for these types of executives. Civility Localized is searching for our answers between September 26 to December 13, 2022 in Mecklenburg County. Gathering community input in an authentic and inclusive manner is critical for the school board superintendent search process. According to Salary.com School Superintendents salary is $170,544 as of August 29, 2022. But other articles reference salaries between $139,310 and $205,787, but what razzle and dazzle do they need to have? The primary role of any superintendent is to develop and maintain your school budget. The essence of a School Superintendent is to be excellent with money in the budget.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
theappalachianonline.com

OPINION: Beep in Boone no longer affordable for students

If you are a student at App State, you’ve most likely heard of Beep. With over 30,000 members, the Boone Student Beeper Facebook is a fairly simple way to get a ride around the Boone area. All users have to do is scroll through the posts in the group, select which driver they want and then text or call with their information. Most Beep drivers accept Venmo, Cash App and cash.
BOONE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Cornelius, Huntersville getting transformational breweries

One brewery expansion that has been in the works for five years appears to still be a ways away. The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery planned for Cornelius will be the centerpiece of a conjoined two-part development in the northeast corner of town, but construction has yet to commence. OMB, the county’s first brewery with its ever-bustling south Charlotte location, purchased the former MacLean-Curtis Screw property in 2017.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC

