Read full article on original website
Related
lakenormanpublications.com
Commissioners request state funding to address arsenic concerns
LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County is pursuing outside funding sources to address higher-than-normal arsenic levels in several drinking water wells in the Laboratory Road area south of Lincolnton. Levels there have measured as much as 30 times the Environmental Protection Agency regulatory standard of 10 parts per billion. Multiple factors...
iredellfreenews.com
United Way of Iredell County stepping up to meet food banks’ needs as economy declines
Editor’s Note: This article and headline have been revised from an earlier version. Food pantries and emergency food assistance organizations across the county and region are experiencing meat shortages on their shelves as supply chain challenges continue to impact the quantities and variety of food available. Second Harvest Food...
caldwelljournal.com
City of Lenoir: Be prepared for flooding, power outages
LENOIR, NC (September 29, 2022) — The latest storm tracker update predicts that Tropical Storm Ian is headed for western North Carolina tomorrow. The storm could bring heavy rain and wind that might cause flooding and power outages in Lenoir and the region. City of Lenoir staff is preparing...
Statesville Record & Landmark
'A chance to grow': Mooresville welcomes more space, clearing of air with new facility
Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani stepped to the microphone, looked out to the crowd, over to other members of the Mooresville Police Department, and then back at new police headquarters. “How cool is this?” he excitedly asked the crowd. Tuesday marked the official opening of the Mooresville Police Department’s new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panthers’ failed HQ site pitched as major mixed-use opportunity
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The firm tapped to market the site of the failed Carolina Panthers headquarters project in Rock Hill has released concept plans pitching the land as a major mixed-use opportunity. The Charlotte Business Journal reported in August that Colliers International had been chosen by David Tepper-led...
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA Fees
Charlotte NC Area 55+ or Active Adult Communities Home Prices, HOA Fees and AmenitiesLynn Alvarez. Disclosure: This post contains a link to our website. If you buy a home, we may earn a commission. Thanks.
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville Career Opportunities (September 30)
Applications are being accepted online only. Apply for open positions online by clicking HERE. Athletic Supervisors (Part-Time) Certified Water Treatment Plant Operator (Part-Time) Water Resources Department. Commercial Driver (Full-Time) Street Division. Electric Utilities Director (Full-Time) Electric Utility Department. Electrical Engineer (Full-Time) Electric Utility Department. Event Services Technician (Part-Time) Statesville Civic...
multihousingnews.com
TriBridge Residential Pays $45M for North Carolina Community
Loray Mill Lofts is an adaptive reuse of a historic Gastonia property dating back to 1902. TriBridge Residential has acquired Loray Mill Lofts, a 189-unit multifamily community in Gastonia, N.C. Matthews Real Estate Investment Services brokered the $44.8 million transaction, representing the seller, Loray Mill Redevelopment LLC. The property was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Solar installer's failure is a red flag for buyers; how to avoid scams
Rooftop solar power has become something of a frontier land rush as we shift to renewable energy to fight climate change. Hundreds of entrepreneurs, some with little or no experience, have flooded into the business. Advertisements promise free solar panels and zero-dollar energy bills. Lots of lies are being told, to take advantage of our good intentions.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Ashley Furniture closing Statesville plant, adding jobs in Advance
Ashley Furniture says it will close its Statesville distribution center, affecting 111 employees, in November. The company plans to increase the workforce at its massive manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment facility in Advance. Ashley disclosed its plans for the 607 Meachem Road center in a WARN Act notice Thursday to the...
iredellfreenews.com
Organizers now accepting applications for 6th annual Troutman Christmas Parade
Applications are now being accepted to participate in Troutman’s 6th annual Christmas Parade. The parade will be held on Saturday, December 3, at 11 a.m. The route will be the same as in previous years; it will start at Career Academy and Technical School (350 Old Murdock Road) and travel along Eastway Drive, ending at Troutman Baptist Church (305 Perry Road).
caldwelljournal.com
Catawba County preparing for Hurricane Ian
NEWTON, NC (September 28, 2022) — As Catawba County residents prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian in the coming days, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy offers the following helpful emergency preparedness reminders:. • It is important to prepare for impacts within and outside of the forecasted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 26
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 16-22: Verde Urban Mexican Kitchen, 9818 Gilead Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Fresh Chef, 20601 Torrence Chapel Road – 98 The Harp and Crown Pub and Kitchen, 19930 W. Catawba Ave. – 94.5...
iredellfreenews.com
Herman Russell Newton
“Busy as a bee” describes Herman Russell Newton, 87, who was born September 3, 1935. Herman passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. As one of eight children to Hoyle and Stella Newton, he and his siblings learned to be resourceful and develop their many talents. Herman learned masonry at an early age and became the 1956 State Apprentice Bricklaying Champion at age 20. As he grew, so did his skills and interests. His hands helped build many colleges, schools, churches, businesses and homes in our area and as far away as Alaska. He was able to build a beautiful home for his own family on Lake Norman in 1974 using all of his construction skills and a fair amount of horse trading! Many years later he built a dream cabin on the New River that he and his wife Barbara loved sharing with their friends and family. Many fond memories were made on Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends when that property turned into a “camp ground” for members of their church.
Mecklenburg County sheriff eliminates stops for broken tail lights, expired plates
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office has instructed deputies to stop pulling drivers over for minor non-moving offenses, such as broken tail lights, improperly tinted windows or expired license plates. The new policy took effect Sept. 19, and is intended to address racial disparities in traffic stops, the sheriff's office said...
WBTV
Duke Energy lowering lake levels ahead of Hurricane Ian
CATAWBA COUNTY , N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest threat in the Charlotte area is flooding from heavy rains. Duke Energy is lowering lake levels along the Catawba River to handle all the rain headed our way. The last time people living along Lookout Shoals Lake saw major flooding was nearly...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County, Statesville prepare for Ian
It doesn't matter whether it is a hurricane or tropical storm by the time it makes landfall again on the East Coast, Ian will bring plenty of rain to Iredell County, according to the National Weather Service. "NWS is telling us to expect 4-6 inches of rain with gusts up...
kiss951.com
New Superintendent In Mecklenburg County
Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board needs to know what parents want to see in the new School Superintendent. All counties spend a lot of money on consulting firms to drop new surveys when hiring for these types of executives. Civility Localized is searching for our answers between September 26 to December 13, 2022 in Mecklenburg County. Gathering community input in an authentic and inclusive manner is critical for the school board superintendent search process. According to Salary.com School Superintendents salary is $170,544 as of August 29, 2022. But other articles reference salaries between $139,310 and $205,787, but what razzle and dazzle do they need to have? The primary role of any superintendent is to develop and maintain your school budget. The essence of a School Superintendent is to be excellent with money in the budget.
theappalachianonline.com
OPINION: Beep in Boone no longer affordable for students
If you are a student at App State, you’ve most likely heard of Beep. With over 30,000 members, the Boone Student Beeper Facebook is a fairly simple way to get a ride around the Boone area. All users have to do is scroll through the posts in the group, select which driver they want and then text or call with their information. Most Beep drivers accept Venmo, Cash App and cash.
lakenormanpublications.com
Cornelius, Huntersville getting transformational breweries
One brewery expansion that has been in the works for five years appears to still be a ways away. The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery planned for Cornelius will be the centerpiece of a conjoined two-part development in the northeast corner of town, but construction has yet to commence. OMB, the county’s first brewery with its ever-bustling south Charlotte location, purchased the former MacLean-Curtis Screw property in 2017.
Comments / 0