“Busy as a bee” describes Herman Russell Newton, 87, who was born September 3, 1935. Herman passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. As one of eight children to Hoyle and Stella Newton, he and his siblings learned to be resourceful and develop their many talents. Herman learned masonry at an early age and became the 1956 State Apprentice Bricklaying Champion at age 20. As he grew, so did his skills and interests. His hands helped build many colleges, schools, churches, businesses and homes in our area and as far away as Alaska. He was able to build a beautiful home for his own family on Lake Norman in 1974 using all of his construction skills and a fair amount of horse trading! Many years later he built a dream cabin on the New River that he and his wife Barbara loved sharing with their friends and family. Many fond memories were made on Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends when that property turned into a “camp ground” for members of their church.

MOORESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO