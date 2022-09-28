Read full article on original website
Earn A Goat Fortnite Skin For Free With Goat Simulator 3 Purchase On Epic Games Store
The recent "buy a game on Epic Games Store, receive a free Fortnite skin" trend is continuing with Goat Simulator 3, which will offer "A Goat" skin in the battle royale for all pre-orders and purchases of the goat mayhem game. A trailer for the collaboration shows Pligor, one of...
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For October 2022 Revealed
Xbox has announced the next lineup of free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition will be free to claim in October. It marks the first month where the Games With Gold lineup doesn't include original Xbox or Xbox 360 games. Sadly, this means the lineup for October, and seemingly future months, only features two games.
Paper Bride 3: Unresolved Love
The Callisto Protocol - The Truth of Black Iron Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. The Callisto Protocol - The Truth of Black Iron Trailer. The Truth of Black Iron - Discover what terrifying secrets lie beneath Black Iron Prison in The Callisto Protocol, an all-new sci-fi survival horror game coming to PC and Consoles on December 2, 2022.
GoddessofTruth2
GoddessofTruth2 posted a message in the forum topic Did Black Adam go statue-mode in this scene? (DCEU). on the. Diana can lasso lightning from 10-15 meters. That’s .00000003s reaction at best. Statuing her better than statuing an explosion. Lightning is faster than explosions.
Memory Puzzle - Mile High Fun
Apex Legends Mobile - Rhapsody's Remix Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile's fifth battle pass is just a few days away, but this event-packed season isn't over quite yet. Players have until October 4 to complete one final seasonal Hyperbeat quest in return for free cosmetics, Mission Cards, currency, and other useful items. The good news: Rhapsody's Remix can easily be completed in a single day, and the prizes are well worth the effort.
New Apex Legends Mobile Battle Pass Goes Live Next Week
Following the initially confusing announcement that Apex Legends Mobile's fourth battle pass is about to expire (the in-game season hub had October 18 listed as the season's end date), the mobile game's developers have now clarified that the "small" update it referred to in their previous announcement is in fact a brand new battle pass, and the current Hyperbeat battle pass will be replaced with the Aftershow battle pass early next week.
Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Event Features Cosmoem
The cosmic pokemon, Cosmoem, will arrive in Pokemon Go for the first time during the Evolving Stars Event. The event runs from October 5 at 10 AM to October 11 at 8 PM local time. Cosmoem is a Psychic Legendary Pokemon, and is the evolution of Cosmog. Players can trigger...
Broken (Andromede Studio)
Dead Space Remake Promises No Loading Screens Or Cuts
Since it was first announced, EA Motive has had one ambitious promise for the upcoming Dead Space remake: that it will stay true to the original, while also being fully rebuilt from scratch in a new engine. A new blog on the topic has explained a little more about where the game has been expanded and modernized, and how Motive has tried to stay faithful to the original.
Today's Wordle Answer (#466) - September 29, 2022
Who doesn't enjoy a little Thursday Wordle action every now and again? We're back with another edition of our Wordle guides, this time on September 29. Today's answer might require some to open their vocabulary a tiny bit more than normal, as the Wordle isn't too common of a word. However, there aren't tricky letters to trip players up, so most should be able to get it eventually.
Heyfunkyvine
@allhellkingdox said:Nam 1 shots Thing is trash the lowballing ridiculous@the_hajduk said:@allhellkingdox said: Nam 1 shots Thing is trash the lowballing ridiculousThing is the one being lowballed. H...
Super Buckyball Tournament Releases November 15 On Steam
Super Buckyball Tournament, a futuristic 3v3 multiplayer sports hero game, will be released on November 15 through Steam. From trailers and teasers, Super Buckyball seems like soccer, but with superpowers. Dev Pathea Games (My Time at Portia) has seasonal battle passes planned for the game, as well as regular content updates. Players can try the beta version for free during Steam Next Fest, a showcase of upcoming games to be released on Valve's platform.
