Iowa State Daily
Cyclone tennis staying aggressive for upcoming events
The first major tournament of the fall season has arrived for the Iowa State tennis team, as a quartet of their squad will travel to North Carolina this weekend to participate in the ITA All-American Championships. The Cyclones will be split across the country this weekend, as they will also...
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones blowout Trojans in fall game
Iowa State defeated Northern Iowa Area Community College in their third game of the fall season. It was a dominant performance for the Cyclones, winning 16-0 and controlling the game from the first inning. Valuable experience. One of fall softball’s purposes is to give young players and backups an opportunity...
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: Cyclone soccer fails to close out first conference win
Iowa State soccer held a 1-0 lead with six minutes to play, but a late rally helped the Oklahoma Sooners claim a 3-1 victory. Here are the three big takeaways from the eventful match. Strong start. The first stop in a three-game road trip for the Cyclones was in Norman,...
Iowa State Daily
Breaking down key portions of Iowa State’s men’s basketball schedule
College basketball season is closer than many think, as the Cyclones tipoff Nov. 7. This means that it’s time to break down Iowa State men’s basketball schedule and find the portions that will make the difference in the season. Massive non-conference opportunity. The Phil Knight Invitational, from Nov....
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: Iowa State pulls off upset win over No. 13 Baylor
In front of a home crowd, Iowa State took down No. 13 Baylor to earn its first conference win of the season Wednesday night. The Cyclones played a complete performance, emphasized by a standout showing from senior Eleanor Holthaus. Iowa State took command early and controlled a majority of the...
Iowa State Daily
Good Cop/Bad Cop: Kansas
Iowa State dropped its conference opener to Baylor and faces an undefeated Kansas team Saturday. However, the Cyclones are well-equipped to handle Kansas’ high-powered offense. While Iowa State struggled against Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen, who was a threat both in the air and on the ground, it may be...
Iowa State Daily
Ames Police update on death of Iowa State student
The Ames police do not suspect any foul play in the case of Emma Timmer, the Iowa State student who was found dead last month. The case is an active investigation and was not mentioned in the department’s monthly activity report, but Police Commander Daniel Walter said with the evidence available, they do not believe there was any criminal activity.
