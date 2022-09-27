ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Iowa State Daily

Cyclone tennis staying aggressive for upcoming events

The first major tournament of the fall season has arrived for the Iowa State tennis team, as a quartet of their squad will travel to North Carolina this weekend to participate in the ITA All-American Championships. The Cyclones will be split across the country this weekend, as they will also...
Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones blowout Trojans in fall game

Iowa State defeated Northern Iowa Area Community College in their third game of the fall season. It was a dominant performance for the Cyclones, winning 16-0 and controlling the game from the first inning. Valuable experience. One of fall softball’s purposes is to give young players and backups an opportunity...
Breaking down key portions of Iowa State’s men’s basketball schedule

College basketball season is closer than many think, as the Cyclones tipoff Nov. 7. This means that it’s time to break down Iowa State men’s basketball schedule and find the portions that will make the difference in the season. Massive non-conference opportunity. The Phil Knight Invitational, from Nov....
Three Big Takeaways: Iowa State pulls off upset win over No. 13 Baylor

In front of a home crowd, Iowa State took down No. 13 Baylor to earn its first conference win of the season Wednesday night. The Cyclones played a complete performance, emphasized by a standout showing from senior Eleanor Holthaus. Iowa State took command early and controlled a majority of the...
Good Cop/Bad Cop: Kansas

Iowa State dropped its conference opener to Baylor and faces an undefeated Kansas team Saturday. However, the Cyclones are well-equipped to handle Kansas’ high-powered offense. While Iowa State struggled against Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen, who was a threat both in the air and on the ground, it may be...
Ames Police update on death of Iowa State student

The Ames police do not suspect any foul play in the case of Emma Timmer, the Iowa State student who was found dead last month. The case is an active investigation and was not mentioned in the department’s monthly activity report, but Police Commander Daniel Walter said with the evidence available, they do not believe there was any criminal activity.
