siouxfalls.business
Building together: Beck & Hofer, GreatLIFE put broad partnership to work in latest project
This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness. From fitness center build-outs to golf course clubhouses, as GreatLIFE has grown its business, a local construction firm has built along with it. “We’ve worked with GreatLIFE on a number of different projects and new facilities over the years, new...
siouxfalls.business
From southeast S.D., family grows business into sheep equipment industry leader
This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. John and Doralee Lynch had decided to give it five years. “I told my wife, if we can’t make this go in five years, I guess I’ll have to do something different,” Lynch said. “I always call it cutting the umbilical cord because we were on our own.”
siouxfalls.business
New upscale cookware store to offer demonstration kitchen, tips for entertaining
This piece is sponsored by Dawley Farm Village. A business owner with decades of experience in the hospitality industry is bringing a high-end cookware and bakeware business to Sioux Falls. Cooks & Bakers Kitchen is planning to open in a new retail center at Dawley Farm Village. Owner Joanne Bogus...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Bancorp gets OK for national charter, discloses headquarters move to Sioux Falls
The Bancorp, Inc. has completed the charter conversion process for its bank unit with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The bank changed over from its Delaware charter and now operates as a national bank. A regulatory filing states that the bank will maintain a branch office in...
KELOLAND TV
READ: RFP from Hillsdale professor to revise social studies standards in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is paying retired Hillsdale College professor William Morrisey $200,000 to facilitate a revision of the state’s social studies content standards. Morrisey was selected by the state after submitting an RFP for the contract. The state has not told...
siouxfalls.business
Denver-based Korean barbecue restaurant expanding to Sioux Falls with local owner
Diners will be able to grill their own Korean barbecue at the table when a new restaurant opens next year in Sioux Falls. Johnny Phung, who owns two Envy Nails & Spa salons in the city, has signed a franchise agreement with Denver-based Dae Gee Korean BBQ, the restaurant chain said in a news release.
KELOLAND TV
Worthington farmers take over entire season for fallen neighbor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harvest season is just beginning for many soybean farmers across KELOLAND, but even in this busy season, many farmers in the Worthington community are taking time to help a neighbor…something they’ve all been doing the past six months. “This is our home...
Popular Sioux Falls Restaurant Closed Indefinitely After Fire
A fire this week at a popular East side restaurant here in Sioux Falls has forced the establishment to close the doors indefinitely due to smoke damage. Cherry Creek Grill, located at 3104 E 26th Street on the East side, broke the news on their Facebook page:. The good news...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls remodeling ramps up during housing crunch
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 Showcase of Remodeled Homes and Outdoor Living Showcase is this weekend, giving people a chance to tour homes and outdoor spaces that have recently undergone a major transformation. “We’re growing so fast, turnover of homes is rampant,” Jason Seykora with Seykora Remodeling...
KELOLAND TV
Shoppers receptive to grocery tax repeal
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakota grocery shoppers say they’re encouraged about the possibility of the state sales tax on food being repealed. Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign promise to repeal the state sales tax on grocery items if she is re-elected indicates growing bi-partisan support for such a move.
siouxfalls.business
Restaurant Roundup: New featured menus, Hawaiian plate special, fall food & drink events
The Attic Bar & Grill has a new Bill of Fare for fall. Choices include the balsamic pear salad with sliced pears, craisins, marinated tomatoes, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles and a white balsamic vinaigrette. For heartier far, there’s the Beast Burger with a patty blend of elk, wild boar, bison and wagyu beef. It’s topped with smoked gouda, bacon onion jam, arugula and roasted garlic aioli and comes with a side. For an Oktoberfest flavor, try to Hunter Schnitzel, a fried pork cutlet with wild mushroom gravy and German-style potato salad. Other entrees include pan-seared salmon cakes and the Kickin’ Chicken Flatbread. The specials are available at both east and west locations.
KELOLAND TV
SD regulators want public meeting on Xcel rate hike
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota customers of Xcel Energy will get to air their views at a public meeting regarding the company’s proposal to raise electricity rates. Some customers from Sioux Falls have already made their opposition to the $44.1 million request known through emails and phone calls to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
KELOLAND TV
Soybean harvest begins early in eastern SD
COLTON, S.D. & ELK POINT, S.D. (KELO)– Farmers are in the fields a little earlier than usual this fall. Dry, hot conditions has much of the soybean crop in eastern South Dakota ready to go. And the conditions are turning out a wide variety of yields. It’s not the...
nwestiowa.com
Sisters become new owners of The Garage
INWOOD—It’s a story of sisterhood and omelets at The Garage Bar & Grill in Inwood. Sisters Alyssa and Kate Van Beek officially became the owners and operators of The Garage on June 1. They bought the business in April from Ross and Kassidy Van Ginkel, who wanted to focus on their full-time careers and spend more time with their family.
KELOLAND TV
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
Mountain lion spotted running across Dakota Street in Vermillion
Vermillion Police say an officer came across a mountain lion while on patrol in town Friday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Burglar enters through unlocked doors in concentrated area of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the suspect has been targeting homes with unlocked doors in the south end of the city. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said records show this suspect has burglarized approximately 20 homes with reports dating back to Sept. 14. The suspect appears to target homes in southern Sioux Falls, roughly between 85th st and 96th st and Louise ave. and Western ave. Authorities say he also checks car doors but seems to be targeting houses more.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man requests his image be removed from Noem’s latest attack ad
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In a 500-plus word social media post, a Sioux Falls man is requesting his image be removed from Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad. Vaney Hariri, a Sioux Falls entrepreneur and co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, said the image of him standing with Jamie Smith during a protest in May 2020 should not “be conflated with what happened at the mall later that night.” Hariri said the protest in downtown Sioux Falls was “one of the most beautiful things I’ve laid my eyes on.”
KELOLAND TV
Arrests made, grain bin help, gyrocopter fatality named
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning on this Thursday, Sept. 29. Before you head out the door today, here’s all you need to know with KELOLAND On The Go. The search is over for a Sioux Falls teenager, accused of shooting at an apartment building with people inside… but he won’t be staying behind bars. He was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond.
Busy East-West Street in Sioux Falls Is Closing Temporarily
Drivers in northern Sioux Falls will have one fewer option to get where they're going for the next couple of weeks. Beginning Monday (October 3), West 60th Street North will be closed from Minnesota Avenue to Westport Avenue. Construction crews will be performing concrete pavement repairs in the area. During...
