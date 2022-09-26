ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

From southeast S.D., family grows business into sheep equipment industry leader

This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. John and Doralee Lynch had decided to give it five years. “I told my wife, if we can’t make this go in five years, I guess I’ll have to do something different,” Lynch said. “I always call it cutting the umbilical cord because we were on our own.”
KELOLAND TV

Worthington farmers take over entire season for fallen neighbor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harvest season is just beginning for many soybean farmers across KELOLAND, but even in this busy season, many farmers in the Worthington community are taking time to help a neighbor…something they’ve all been doing the past six months. “This is our home...
WORTHINGTON, MN
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls remodeling ramps up during housing crunch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 Showcase of Remodeled Homes and Outdoor Living Showcase is this weekend, giving people a chance to tour homes and outdoor spaces that have recently undergone a major transformation. “We’re growing so fast, turnover of homes is rampant,” Jason Seykora with Seykora Remodeling...
KELOLAND TV

Shoppers receptive to grocery tax repeal

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakota grocery shoppers say they’re encouraged about the possibility of the state sales tax on food being repealed. Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign promise to repeal the state sales tax on grocery items if she is re-elected indicates growing bi-partisan support for such a move.
Restaurant Roundup: New featured menus, Hawaiian plate special, fall food & drink events

The Attic Bar & Grill has a new Bill of Fare for fall. Choices include the balsamic pear salad with sliced pears, craisins, marinated tomatoes, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles and a white balsamic vinaigrette. For heartier far, there’s the Beast Burger with a patty blend of elk, wild boar, bison and wagyu beef. It’s topped with smoked gouda, bacon onion jam, arugula and roasted garlic aioli and comes with a side. For an Oktoberfest flavor, try to Hunter Schnitzel, a fried pork cutlet with wild mushroom gravy and German-style potato salad. Other entrees include pan-seared salmon cakes and the Kickin’ Chicken Flatbread. The specials are available at both east and west locations.
KELOLAND TV

SD regulators want public meeting on Xcel rate hike

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota customers of Xcel Energy will get to air their views at a public meeting regarding the company’s proposal to raise electricity rates. Some customers from Sioux Falls have already made their opposition to the $44.1 million request known through emails and phone calls to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
KELOLAND TV

Soybean harvest begins early in eastern SD

COLTON, S.D. & ELK POINT, S.D. (KELO)– Farmers are in the fields a little earlier than usual this fall. Dry, hot conditions has much of the soybean crop in eastern South Dakota ready to go. And the conditions are turning out a wide variety of yields. It’s not the...
nwestiowa.com

Sisters become new owners of The Garage

INWOOD—It’s a story of sisterhood and omelets at The Garage Bar & Grill in Inwood. Sisters Alyssa and Kate Van Beek officially became the owners and operators of The Garage on June 1. They bought the business in April from Ross and Kassidy Van Ginkel, who wanted to focus on their full-time careers and spend more time with their family.
KELOLAND TV

Will it snow in South Dakota this October?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Burglar enters through unlocked doors in concentrated area of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the suspect has been targeting homes with unlocked doors in the south end of the city. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said records show this suspect has burglarized approximately 20 homes with reports dating back to Sept. 14. The suspect appears to target homes in southern Sioux Falls, roughly between 85th st and 96th st and Louise ave. and Western ave. Authorities say he also checks car doors but seems to be targeting houses more.
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man requests his image be removed from Noem’s latest attack ad

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In a 500-plus word social media post, a Sioux Falls man is requesting his image be removed from Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad. Vaney Hariri, a Sioux Falls entrepreneur and co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, said the image of him standing with Jamie Smith during a protest in May 2020 should not “be conflated with what happened at the mall later that night.” Hariri said the protest in downtown Sioux Falls was “one of the most beautiful things I’ve laid my eyes on.”
KELOLAND TV

Arrests made, grain bin help, gyrocopter fatality named

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning on this Thursday, Sept. 29. Before you head out the door today, here’s all you need to know with KELOLAND On The Go. The search is over for a Sioux Falls teenager, accused of shooting at an apartment building with people inside… but he won’t be staying behind bars. He was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond.
B102.7

Busy East-West Street in Sioux Falls Is Closing Temporarily

Drivers in northern Sioux Falls will have one fewer option to get where they're going for the next couple of weeks. Beginning Monday (October 3), West 60th Street North will be closed from Minnesota Avenue to Westport Avenue. Construction crews will be performing concrete pavement repairs in the area. During...
