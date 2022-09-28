Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
Related
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva poster released
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is a month away and the hype train is at full speed. On Wednesday, an official poster was released for the upcoming boxing bout between the YouTuber-turned-fighter and MMA legend Anderson Silva, which takes place Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) in Glendale, Ariz.
MMA Fighting
Broken hand knocks Melsik Baghdasaryan out of UFC Vegas 62 fight with Joanderson Brito
Joanderson Brito is awaiting a new opponent for UFC Vegas 62 on Oct. 15 after Melsik Baghdasaryan was forced off the card with a broken hand, multiple people close to the situation told MMA Fighting. Baghdasaryan announced the injury earlier this week on social media, revealing he suffered a right...
MMA Fighting
Antonio Inoki, wrestling legend who famously faced Muhammad Ali in mixed rules fight, dies at 79
Antonio Inoki, the Japanese professional wrestling legend and mixed martial arts pioneer, has died at the age of 79. News of his passing was confirmed by Yahoo Japan after a battle with health problems for several years, which eventually resulted in Inoki being confined to a wheelchair. An athlete all...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 61 Results: Dern vs. Yan
MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 61 results for the Dern vs. Yan fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 61 Twitter updates. In the main event, Mackenzie Dern will square off against Yan Xiaonan in a strawweight contest. Dern has won four of her past five fights, while Yan has posted two straight losses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MMA Fighting
Missed Fists: Main event ends in 20 seconds when fighters spill out of cage door
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. This week, we have a smattering of highlights not just...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Should Bo Nickal get top 15 UFC opponent right away?
Bo Nickal is one of the sport’s highly touted prospects, and ahead of his eventual UFC debut, how high should the promotion go in terms of his first opponent?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Nickal’s incredible performance on Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday, and whether or not he feels the UFC should throw him in against a top-15 opponent right away or choose to build him up. Additionally, topics include the PFL’s decision to put their season finale card in November on pay-per-view, the Shane Burgos vs. Marlon Moraes matchmaking and why it’s not great matchmaking, the UFC’s lightweight division, the matchup between Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov, Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov being expected for the first main event of 2023 in the UFC, and more.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul teases MMA announcement with a ‘big organization’
Jake Paul says an announcement is forthcoming in regards to a possible transition into the world of MMA. Paul, the YouTube star and undefeated boxer, has had a hot and cold relationship with MMA, and says that it will be revealed soon that he is teaming up with a well-known promotion for a possible mixed martial arts debut.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Javier Mendez says Islam Makhachev is ‘prepared to dominate’ Charles Oliveira, wants Alexander Volkanovski after winning title
Javier Mendez believes Islam Makhachev is going to win the lightweight belt. And once he’s done that, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is next. Makhachev finally gets his shot at the title when he takes on Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 280. In the build up to the fight, Makhachev has faced a number of doubters among the lightweight elite, saying that he’s unproven and that he won’t dominate Oliveira. Oliveira himself even said he’s fought tougher opponents and his coach argued that Makhachev’s greatest strength, his wrestling, won’t even be good enough to take Oliveira down. But for Mendez, Makhachev’s coach, that’s all just noise. Come fight night, he expects Makhachev to dominate the same way he has his previous 10 opponents.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA Fighting
Eddie Alvarez explains decision to part ways with ONE Championship, open to UFC or Bellator return
Eddie Alvarez was happy with his decision to sign with ONE Championship, but as his contract — and career — winds down, the former UFC lightweight champion made the decision to try and produce an amicable exit from the promotion. Alvarez recently revealed that he and ONE Championship...
MMA Fighting
No Bets Barred: Should you fade Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 60? A heated debate
It’s a busy week in the world of MMA with the UFC returning for UFC Vegas 61 and Bellator putting out one of its better efforts of late with Bellator 286, and so the No Bets Barred boys are back to cover all of your gambling needs. Co-hosts Conner...
MMA Fighting
Bo Nickal opens as astronomical favorite for debut UFC fight against Jamie Pickett
Bo Nickal has his first UFC fight booked, and expectations are sky high. Oddsmakers at Best Fight Odds have set Nickal as a -1800 favorite following the announcement of his UFC debut, which takes place against Jamie Pickett (a +1100 underdog) at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas. Nickal is undefeated in three pro bouts so far, with none of his opponents making it past the 1:02 mark of Round 1.
MMA Fighting
ONE Championship results, videos: ‘Reug Reug’ scores ground-and-pound knockout, Tawanchai dethrones Petchmorakot
“Reug Reug” had to wait a long time to get back in the ONE cage and he didn’t disappoint once he was there. Fighting for the first time since April 2021, Reug Reug a.k.a. Oumar Kane defeated Batradz Gazzaev with a furious ground-and-pound assault in the second round of their heavyweight bout at ONE Championship 161 on Saturday in Singapore.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 61 predictions
If a fight card takes place with no fans nor media in attendance, does it make a sound?. OK, we don’t have to go that far into philosophical territory when discussing Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 event, given that we went through some version of this practice during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But we’re still trying to figure out what is so special about this fight night that Dana White and company decided to close it off to the usual cast of observers.
MMA Fighting
Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues set for UFC 283 in Brazil
The UFC’s return to Brazil has added a pivotal middleweight bout between Brad Tavares and Gregory Rodrigues. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Tavares and Rodrigues will meet at UFC 283, which takes place Jan. 21 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Super Lutas was first to report the booking.
MMA Fighting
Jessica Penne out of UFC Vegas 61 due to illness
Jessica Penne’s UFC run has hit another bump in the road. At the start of Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 61, commentator Jon Anik announced that the 16-year veteran has been forced to withdraw from Saturday’s strawweight bout with Tabatha Ricci due to an illness. MMA...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Daniel Cormier implores Luke Rockhold ‘don’t come back’ out of retirement
Daniel Cormier isn’t on board with a Luke Rockhold return. UFC 278 this past August was an emotional night for the pair of former teammates and multi-time world champions. Cormier got to call the last fight of one of his best friend’s careers and it left a lasting impression on fans around the globe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
Undefeated PFL heavyweight champion Ali Isaev signs with Bellator MMA
Bellator MMA just added another threat to its heavyweight title. Undefeated PFL champion Ali Isaev, who claimed the 2019 season title, has inked a multi-fight deal with the Paramount-owned promotion. “Our heavyweight division has just gotten even deeper with the addition of undefeated Ali Isaev,” Bellator President Scott Coker said...
MMA Fighting
Patricio Pitbull calls for Jose Aldo ‘superfight’ in MMA or boxing with Aldo no longer under UFC contract
Patricio Pitbull always believed he’d beat Jose Aldo if the UFC and Bellator ever reached a deal to match up their featherweight champions. Now, with Aldo retired and no longer under UFC contract, Pitbull feels the door for a “superfight” is more open than ever. Pitbull said...
MMA Fighting
John Hathaway explains UFC status, USADA testing after ulcerative colitis sidelined him for 8 years
John Hathaway is about two weeks away from returning to the cage after an eight-year layoff from the sport due to a battle with ulcerative colitis. Now 35, Hathaway is set to fight a TBA opponent on Oct. 15 at Oktagon MMA 36 in Frankfurt. He has a four-fight deal with the European promotion, but said if he proves himself, he could be UFC-bound before completing his contract.
MMA Fighting
ONE on Prime Video 2 results: Xiong Jing Nan edges Angela Lee in thrilling champ vs. champ trilogy fight
Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee were born to fight one another. Two of the most dominant women in ONE Championship history added a thrilling third chapter to their rivalry Friday night, with Xiong taking a hard-fought unanimous decision over Lee to notch the seventh defense of her strawweight title in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2, which took place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.
Comments / 0