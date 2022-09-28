Bo Nickal is one of the sport’s highly touted prospects, and ahead of his eventual UFC debut, how high should the promotion go in terms of his first opponent?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Nickal’s incredible performance on Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday, and whether or not he feels the UFC should throw him in against a top-15 opponent right away or choose to build him up. Additionally, topics include the PFL’s decision to put their season finale card in November on pay-per-view, the Shane Burgos vs. Marlon Moraes matchmaking and why it’s not great matchmaking, the UFC’s lightweight division, the matchup between Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov, Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov being expected for the first main event of 2023 in the UFC, and more.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO