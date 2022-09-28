ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva poster released

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is a month away and the hype train is at full speed. On Wednesday, an official poster was released for the upcoming boxing bout between the YouTuber-turned-fighter and MMA legend Anderson Silva, which takes place Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) in Glendale, Ariz.
GLENDALE, AZ
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 61 Results: Dern vs. Yan

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 61 results for the Dern vs. Yan fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 61 Twitter updates. In the main event, Mackenzie Dern will square off against Yan Xiaonan in a strawweight contest. Dern has won four of her past five fights, while Yan has posted two straight losses.
UFC
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
MMA Fighting

Heck of a Morning: Should Bo Nickal get top 15 UFC opponent right away?

Bo Nickal is one of the sport’s highly touted prospects, and ahead of his eventual UFC debut, how high should the promotion go in terms of his first opponent?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Nickal’s incredible performance on Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday, and whether or not he feels the UFC should throw him in against a top-15 opponent right away or choose to build him up. Additionally, topics include the PFL’s decision to put their season finale card in November on pay-per-view, the Shane Burgos vs. Marlon Moraes matchmaking and why it’s not great matchmaking, the UFC’s lightweight division, the matchup between Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov, Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov being expected for the first main event of 2023 in the UFC, and more.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul teases MMA announcement with a ‘big organization’

Jake Paul says an announcement is forthcoming in regards to a possible transition into the world of MMA. Paul, the YouTube star and undefeated boxer, has had a hot and cold relationship with MMA, and says that it will be revealed soon that he is teaming up with a well-known promotion for a possible mixed martial arts debut.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Javier Mendez says Islam Makhachev is ‘prepared to dominate’ Charles Oliveira, wants Alexander Volkanovski after winning title

Javier Mendez believes Islam Makhachev is going to win the lightweight belt. And once he’s done that, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is next. Makhachev finally gets his shot at the title when he takes on Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 280. In the build up to the fight, Makhachev has faced a number of doubters among the lightweight elite, saying that he’s unproven and that he won’t dominate Oliveira. Oliveira himself even said he’s fought tougher opponents and his coach argued that Makhachev’s greatest strength, his wrestling, won’t even be good enough to take Oliveira down. But for Mendez, Makhachev’s coach, that’s all just noise. Come fight night, he expects Makhachev to dominate the same way he has his previous 10 opponents.
UFC
Dana White
Bo Nickal
MMA Fighting

Bo Nickal opens as astronomical favorite for debut UFC fight against Jamie Pickett

Bo Nickal has his first UFC fight booked, and expectations are sky high. Oddsmakers at Best Fight Odds have set Nickal as a -1800 favorite following the announcement of his UFC debut, which takes place against Jamie Pickett (a +1100 underdog) at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas. Nickal is undefeated in three pro bouts so far, with none of his opponents making it past the 1:02 mark of Round 1.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

ONE Championship results, videos: ‘Reug Reug’ scores ground-and-pound knockout, Tawanchai dethrones Petchmorakot

“Reug Reug” had to wait a long time to get back in the ONE cage and he didn’t disappoint once he was there. Fighting for the first time since April 2021, Reug Reug a.k.a. Oumar Kane defeated Batradz Gazzaev with a furious ground-and-pound assault in the second round of their heavyweight bout at ONE Championship 161 on Saturday in Singapore.
COMBAT SPORTS
#Mma Fighting#Combat
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 61 predictions

If a fight card takes place with no fans nor media in attendance, does it make a sound?. OK, we don’t have to go that far into philosophical territory when discussing Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 event, given that we went through some version of this practice during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But we’re still trying to figure out what is so special about this fight night that Dana White and company decided to close it off to the usual cast of observers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues set for UFC 283 in Brazil

The UFC’s return to Brazil has added a pivotal middleweight bout between Brad Tavares and Gregory Rodrigues. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Tavares and Rodrigues will meet at UFC 283, which takes place Jan. 21 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Super Lutas was first to report the booking.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jessica Penne out of UFC Vegas 61 due to illness

Jessica Penne’s UFC run has hit another bump in the road. At the start of Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 61, commentator Jon Anik announced that the 16-year veteran has been forced to withdraw from Saturday’s strawweight bout with Tabatha Ricci due to an illness. MMA...
UFC
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Undefeated PFL heavyweight champion Ali Isaev signs with Bellator MMA

Bellator MMA just added another threat to its heavyweight title. Undefeated PFL champion Ali Isaev, who claimed the 2019 season title, has inked a multi-fight deal with the Paramount-owned promotion. “Our heavyweight division has just gotten even deeper with the addition of undefeated Ali Isaev,” Bellator President Scott Coker said...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

John Hathaway explains UFC status, USADA testing after ulcerative colitis sidelined him for 8 years

John Hathaway is about two weeks away from returning to the cage after an eight-year layoff from the sport due to a battle with ulcerative colitis. Now 35, Hathaway is set to fight a TBA opponent on Oct. 15 at Oktagon MMA 36 in Frankfurt. He has a four-fight deal with the European promotion, but said if he proves himself, he could be UFC-bound before completing his contract.
UFC
MMA Fighting

ONE on Prime Video 2 results: Xiong Jing Nan edges Angela Lee in thrilling champ vs. champ trilogy fight

Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee were born to fight one another. Two of the most dominant women in ONE Championship history added a thrilling third chapter to their rivalry Friday night, with Xiong taking a hard-fought unanimous decision over Lee to notch the seventh defense of her strawweight title in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2, which took place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.
COMBAT SPORTS

