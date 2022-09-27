ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 62 poster drops for ‘Grasso vs. Araujo’ on Oct. 15

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to the APEX facility on Oct. 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 62 mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, headlined by the 125-pound showdown between Top 10 flyweights Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo. Now they have an official poster. UFC...
MMA Fighting

Scott Coker announces Bellator lightweight grand prix for 2023

Bellator is keeping their grand prix system right on rolling, and the next one up figures to be among their best ever. Speaking Wednesday on The MMA Hour, Bellator CEO Scott Coker announced that the promotion would be putting on a lightweight grand prix in 2023. “If you look at...
PWMania

Logan Paul Challenged to WWE Match by UFC Fighter

On Tuesday night, Bo Nickal signed with the UFC after easily defeating Donovan Beard in Dana White’s Contender Series. Nickal, a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion, won the U23 World Championship and the US Open National Championship in 2019 and is now 3-0 in professional MMA. He’s defeated all three of his opponents.
Yardbarker

Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco Headlines PFL Championship in New York on Nov. 25

A women’s lightweight final between Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco. will headline the PFL Championship card on Nov. 25. The organization announced the majority of the lineup for its final event of the year on Wednesday. The PFL Championship will take place at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York and will see Brendan Loughnane square off against Bubba Jenkins at featherweight in the evening’s co-main event. The main card will be a pay-per-view available via ESPN+, and begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. A price point was not announced, however.
bjpenndotcom

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 95 with Mackenzie Dern, Ben Rothwell, Randy Costa, and John Castaneda

The 95th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 61 and BKFC 30. We’re first joined by one-half of the main event in fifth-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern (2:10). Next, former UFC heavyweight and current BKFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell (18:41) comes on. UFC bantamweight Randy Costa (31:51) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight John Castaneda (50:55).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social media reacts to Bo Nickal’s UFC contract

Bo Nickal has done it again. He got a second win in front of UFC President Dana White and that was enough to finally earn a UFC contract. Bo Nickal will enter the UFC as one of its best prospects ever. Nickal may have a record of 3-0 presently but that means he has fresh enough legs to see his career take off and fly depending on how the promotion handles him. Much like baseball and football, prospects in MMA are always talked about. The special one receives the hype and praise that Nickal has received thus far, compare it to Andrew Luck or Bryce Harper. Nickal has the pedigree with his national championships at Penn State that allows the hype to seem more real than ever. Social media of course was a buzz with reactions from media and fighters alike. Greg Pickel, Penn State On3https://twitter.com/GregPickel/status/1574944791715934208Aljamain Sterling, UFC Bantamweight Championhttps://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1574942887984656384MMA Junkiehttps://twitter.com/MMAJunkie/status/1574943145095139328Shakiel Mahjouri, CBS Sportshttps://twitter.com/Shak_Fu/status/1574943143442583555Henry Cejudo, Olympic Gold Medal Wrestler and Former UFC Championhttps://twitter.com/HenryCejudo/status/1574942236738846720Aaron Bronsteter, TSN Sportshttps://twitter.com/aaronbronsteter/status/1574942936613105665Ariel Helwani, MMA Media Legendhttps://twitter.com/arielhelwani/status/1574944736019898368Spinnin Backfist, Barstool Sportshttps://twitter.com/SpinninBackfist/status/1574942096175566848Nolan King, MMA Junkiehttps://twitter.com/mma_kings/status/1574942465131282434ESPN MMA Showing the Moment He Was Offered His Contracthttps://twitter.com/espnmma/status/157494865665823539211
bjpenndotcom

Manager negotating Lyoto Machida’s return to the UFC to make Shogun Rua trilogy at UFC 283 in Brazil

Lyoto Machida may be a UFC fighter again soon. Machida left the UFC in 2018 on a two-fight winning streak and signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was still a top contender and in Bellator, he went 2-4 and lost four straight, with his last loss coming by KO to Fabian Edwards in his final fight for the promotion.
