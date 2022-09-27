Read full article on original website
Jake Paul Teases MMA Announcement With Big Organization: ‘It Has To Do With Me Fighting’
Jake Paul has hinted at a big move away from boxing to MMA. YouTube sensation turned boxer Paul is scheduled to take on legendary mixed martial artist Anderson Silva in a boxing match on Oct. 29 in Phoenix, Arizona. After defeating former MMA champions, including Ben Askren and former UFC welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley.
VIDEO: Aaron Pico's knockouts look incredibly more brutal in super slow-mo
Aaron Pico was a super prospect who signed with Bellator before his 18th birthday, expected to set the MMA world ablaze. And while his professional career got off to a rocky start, he’s been on fire since 2020. After a 4-3 start to his career, which included being finished...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 62 poster drops for ‘Grasso vs. Araujo’ on Oct. 15
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to the APEX facility on Oct. 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 62 mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, headlined by the 125-pound showdown between Top 10 flyweights Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo. Now they have an official poster. UFC...
Bo Nickal set to debut at UFC 282 vs. Jamie Pickett
It’s two days after Bo Nickal earned a UFC contract and he already has his promotional debut booked. Thursday, the promotion finalized a middleweight bout between Nickal (3-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and Jamie Pickett (13-8 MMA, 2-4 UFC) for UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
Scott Coker announces Bellator lightweight grand prix for 2023
Bellator is keeping their grand prix system right on rolling, and the next one up figures to be among their best ever. Speaking Wednesday on The MMA Hour, Bellator CEO Scott Coker announced that the promotion would be putting on a lightweight grand prix in 2023. “If you look at...
PWMania
Logan Paul Challenged to WWE Match by UFC Fighter
On Tuesday night, Bo Nickal signed with the UFC after easily defeating Donovan Beard in Dana White’s Contender Series. Nickal, a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion, won the U23 World Championship and the US Open National Championship in 2019 and is now 3-0 in professional MMA. He’s defeated all three of his opponents.
Charles Oliveira protege Mateus Mendonca nails scary, 48-second knockout of Ashiek Ajim on DWCS
Mateus Mendonca has hands and he showed them off Tuesday at Dana White’s Contender Series. A training partner of UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, the undefeated featherweight Mendonca (10-0) iced CES MMA champion Ashiek Ajim (6-2) in 48 seconds at the UFC Apex. An overhand right started off the...
Yardbarker
Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco Headlines PFL Championship in New York on Nov. 25
A women’s lightweight final between Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco. will headline the PFL Championship card on Nov. 25. The organization announced the majority of the lineup for its final event of the year on Wednesday. The PFL Championship will take place at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York and will see Brendan Loughnane square off against Bubba Jenkins at featherweight in the evening’s co-main event. The main card will be a pay-per-view available via ESPN+, and begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. A price point was not announced, however.
ESPN
2022 PFL World Championships set for Nov. 25 at Hulu Theater at MSG
The PFL revealed an official date and location for its 2022 Championship Finals on Wednesday, as well as an intent to enter the pay-per-view business for the first time in company history. The 2022 PFL World Championships, which the promotion has dubbed 'MMA's Richest Night,' will take place on Nov....
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 61 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Dern vs. Yan
A classic grappler vs. striker matchup headlines UFC’s latest show at the APEX, which sees Mackenzie Dern square off with Yan Xiaonan. The card also hosts a Welterweight bout between Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo alongside the return of Raoni Barcelos opposite Trevin Jones. Three Prelims remain to be...
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 95 with Mackenzie Dern, Ben Rothwell, Randy Costa, and John Castaneda
The 95th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 61 and BKFC 30. We’re first joined by one-half of the main event in fifth-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern (2:10). Next, former UFC heavyweight and current BKFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell (18:41) comes on. UFC bantamweight Randy Costa (31:51) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight John Castaneda (50:55).
Social media reacts to Bo Nickal’s UFC contract
Bo Nickal has done it again. He got a second win in front of UFC President Dana White and that was enough to finally earn a UFC contract. Bo Nickal will enter the UFC as one of its best prospects ever. Nickal may have a record of 3-0 presently but that means he has fresh enough legs to see his career take off and fly depending on how the promotion handles him. Much like baseball and football, prospects in MMA are always talked about. The special one receives the hype and praise that Nickal has received thus far, compare it to Andrew Luck or Bryce Harper. Nickal has the pedigree with his national championships at Penn State that allows the hype to seem more real than ever. Social media of course was a buzz with reactions from media and fighters alike. Greg Pickel, Penn State On3https://twitter.com/GregPickel/status/1574944791715934208Aljamain Sterling, UFC Bantamweight Championhttps://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1574942887984656384MMA Junkiehttps://twitter.com/MMAJunkie/status/1574943145095139328Shakiel Mahjouri, CBS Sportshttps://twitter.com/Shak_Fu/status/1574943143442583555Henry Cejudo, Olympic Gold Medal Wrestler and Former UFC Championhttps://twitter.com/HenryCejudo/status/1574942236738846720Aaron Bronsteter, TSN Sportshttps://twitter.com/aaronbronsteter/status/1574942936613105665Ariel Helwani, MMA Media Legendhttps://twitter.com/arielhelwani/status/1574944736019898368Spinnin Backfist, Barstool Sportshttps://twitter.com/SpinninBackfist/status/1574942096175566848Nolan King, MMA Junkiehttps://twitter.com/mma_kings/status/1574942465131282434ESPN MMA Showing the Moment He Was Offered His Contracthttps://twitter.com/espnmma/status/157494865665823539211
Raoni Barcelos aims to show off new version of himself at UFC Fight Night 211
LAS VEGAS – Raoni Barcelos vows he’s a changed fighter after suffering his first career losing skid. Barcelos (16-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) faces Trevin Jones (13-8 MMA, 1-2 UFC) on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 main card, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.
Sporting News
UFC Vegas 61: Why fans and media won't be in attendance for Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan
UFC fans and the MMA media were excited to attend the UFC’s APEX Center for another fight night on October 1. Many put travel plans in action, but the UFC threw a curveball at everyone just a few days before the event. Per the UFC, UFC Vegas 61 will...
Manager negotating Lyoto Machida’s return to the UFC to make Shogun Rua trilogy at UFC 283 in Brazil
Lyoto Machida may be a UFC fighter again soon. Machida left the UFC in 2018 on a two-fight winning streak and signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was still a top contender and in Bellator, he went 2-4 and lost four straight, with his last loss coming by KO to Fabian Edwards in his final fight for the promotion.
Dana White reacts to Aspen Ladd’s UFC release: “It had to happen”
Dana White is reacting to Aspen Ladd’s UFC release. Aspen Ladd, 27, (9-3 MMA) a bantamweight division fighter with the UFC, was released from the promotion as of Tuesday, September 27th. It was ‘UFC Roster Watch’ which was the first to alert social media that she had been removed...
Ádám Borics Set to Derail Patrício ‘Pitbull’ Freire at Bellator 286
“I’m the best in the world. I’m excited to show that and become the champion,” Borics says.
