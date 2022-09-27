Bo Nickal has done it again. He got a second win in front of UFC President Dana White and that was enough to finally earn a UFC contract. Bo Nickal will enter the UFC as one of its best prospects ever. Nickal may have a record of 3-0 presently but that means he has fresh enough legs to see his career take off and fly depending on how the promotion handles him. Much like baseball and football, prospects in MMA are always talked about. The special one receives the hype and praise that Nickal has received thus far, compare it to Andrew Luck or Bryce Harper. Nickal has the pedigree with his national championships at Penn State that allows the hype to seem more real than ever. Social media of course was a buzz with reactions from media and fighters alike. Greg Pickel, Penn State On3https://twitter.com/GregPickel/status/1574944791715934208Aljamain Sterling, UFC Bantamweight Championhttps://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1574942887984656384MMA Junkiehttps://twitter.com/MMAJunkie/status/1574943145095139328Shakiel Mahjouri, CBS Sportshttps://twitter.com/Shak_Fu/status/1574943143442583555Henry Cejudo, Olympic Gold Medal Wrestler and Former UFC Championhttps://twitter.com/HenryCejudo/status/1574942236738846720Aaron Bronsteter, TSN Sportshttps://twitter.com/aaronbronsteter/status/1574942936613105665Ariel Helwani, MMA Media Legendhttps://twitter.com/arielhelwani/status/1574944736019898368Spinnin Backfist, Barstool Sportshttps://twitter.com/SpinninBackfist/status/1574942096175566848Nolan King, MMA Junkiehttps://twitter.com/mma_kings/status/1574942465131282434ESPN MMA Showing the Moment He Was Offered His Contracthttps://twitter.com/espnmma/status/157494865665823539211

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO