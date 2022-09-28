ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

New Lutheran Health Network facility set to open in Northwest Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Lutheran Health Network will open its newest healthcare facility Monday to serve the community in and around northwest Allen County. The more than 22,000-square-foot facility is located at 12404 Lima Crossing Drive. It includes family medicine offices offering same-or next-day appointments, online scheduling and telehealth...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Free vaccine clinic at Dekalb County Free Fall Fair

Dekalb County Health Officer Mark Souder said the fair traffic should bring more people in and get as many people vaccinated as possible. Free vaccine clinic at Dekalb County Free Fall Fair. Dekalb County Health Officer Mark Souder said the fair traffic should bring more people in and get as...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne announces trick-or-treat hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trick-or-treat!. The Fort Wayne Police Department announced in a Facebook post Thursday that trick-or-treating in the city would be held on Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. Here are some Halloween safety tips from Indiana State Police:
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Health
City
Marion, IN
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Fort Wayne, IN
Health
City
Muncie, IN
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
City
Mishawaka, IN
WANE-TV

Firefighters respond to house fire in south Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire near the intersection of Smith Street and E. Belmont Drive on the south side of Fort Wayne Friday afternoon. Multiple first responders, firetrucks and an ambulance were spotted at the scene, leaving a small section of the street blocked.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Street Department hiring leaf collectors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Public Works Street Department is now hiring temporary workers for the yearly neighborhood leaf collection. Workers will rake, sweep and collect leaves on neighborhood streets. Training will start in October and the work goes through the end of the mid-December collection. This position...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Hurricane scams and economic impact, Ian’s Fort Wayne effect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hurricane Ian has continued to work its way up the east coast, and while it won’t reach Indiana, its long reach may affect those in northeastern Indiana in other ways. First, the Better Business Bureau in Fort Wayne recommends looking out for potential...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Ballet and Red Cross join forces for Dracula Blood Drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Ballet is partnering with the American Red Cross for a Dracula Blood Drive that will take place on Saturday. The Drive will be at the American Red Cross Center at 1212 East California Road from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All people who are healthy and eligible to donate are asked to come.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Hospital#Veteran#Flu Shot#Booster#Linus Influenza#Linus Covid#General Health#Diseases
WANE-TV

Gun found at Fort Wayne school playground

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday. According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

3-vehicle crash in DeKalb County leaves 1 injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash involving three vehicles in DeKalb County Friday that sent one man to the hospital. Police say 29-year-old Samuel Wildman of Columbia City told officers he had gotten off of Interstate 69 at the exit ramp for County Road 11A and was waiting at a stop sign.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

4Ever partnering with FWPD to replace Safety Village roofing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The largest Safety Village in the country is getting an upgrade. When 4Ever Metal Roofing employees toured the Fort Wayne Safety Village, they noticed the roofs were in need of repair. Marketing Director Lexey Denning said that's when they decided to replace the roofs. "We...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
963xke.com

Black Pine to open doors for general admission

ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
ALBION, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

INDOT: Culvert work to close section of SR 37

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says culvert work will close a section of State Road 37 until mid-December. Officials say the work for culvert replacement, is scheduled to begin on or after October 3 between Interstate 469 and Bruick Road. Drivers...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Active Aging Week event starts Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The 20th annual Active Aging Week (AAW) event will run from Monday to Friday. This event emphasizes a holistic approach to wellness, including physical, intellectual, social, and emotional. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Community Center will host friendly, healthy, competitive fun for people aged 50...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Jefferson Boulevard begin Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on West Jefferson Boulevard for road improvements beginning on Monday. The restrictions will be between North Glendale Drive and Reckeweg Road. Weather permitting, work is expected to be finished Monday, Oct. 31.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: Man accused of molesting children he fathered with daughter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She moved into her father’s Harlan trailer at 17. At first, it was like any father-daughter relationship, she would later tell investigators. Then, her father began watching her bathe, she said. Shortly thereafter, he’s accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen – which lasted until she was 34-years-old.
HARLAN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy