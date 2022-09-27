ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Times-Bulletin

Council explores forced annexation

VAN WERT — Van Wert City Council held a meeting Monday night to discuss the idea of annexing a portion of West Main Street between Statewide Ford and John Brown Road into the City of Van Wert. The meeting was held prior to the regular council meeting before the...
VAN WERT, OH
westbendnews.net

Mayor Sinn announces resignation

The Village of Latty council recently held their September meeting recently. During the meeting Mayor Tom Sinn announced that as of December 31, 2022 he will be retiring and in doing so will resign from the mayor position. The council will work with their Solicitor Harvey Hyman on next steps.
LATTY, OH
wfft.com

Active Aging Week event starts Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The 20th annual Active Aging Week (AAW) event will run from Monday to Friday. This event emphasizes a holistic approach to wellness, including physical, intellectual, social, and emotional. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Community Center will host friendly, healthy, competitive fun for people aged 50...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

‘Great Day TV’: Visit Indiana on Chain O’ Lakes State Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use. This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by Amy Howell, the director of tourism, marketing and communications at Visit Indiana. Howell talked about...
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Higher electric bills expected in Northeast Indiana this winter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The weather is getting colder and this year, the cost to heat your home is expected to go up around 17 percent from last year. For those who heat their home with electric, The National Energy Assistance Directors Association anticipates a roughly seven percent increase.
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

INDOT: Culvert work to close section of SR 37

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says culvert work will close a section of State Road 37 until mid-December. Officials say the work for culvert replacement, is scheduled to begin on or after October 3 between Interstate 469 and Bruick Road. Drivers...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Street Department hiring leaf collectors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Public Works Street Department is now hiring temporary workers for the yearly neighborhood leaf collection. Workers will rake, sweep and collect leaves on neighborhood streets. Training will start in October and the work goes through the end of the mid-December collection. This position...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne announces trick-or-treat hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trick-or-treat!. The Fort Wayne Police Department announced in a Facebook post Thursday that trick-or-treating in the city would be held on Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. Here are some Halloween safety tips from Indiana State Police:
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Black Pine to open doors for general admission

ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
ALBION, IN
wfft.com

4Ever partnering with FWPD to replace Safety Village roofing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The largest Safety Village in the country is getting an upgrade. When 4Ever Metal Roofing employees toured the Fort Wayne Safety Village, they noticed the roofs were in need of repair. Marketing Director Lexey Denning said that's when they decided to replace the roofs. "We...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Walk to Save Lives raising awareness for organ donation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds gathered for a Walk to Save Lives Saturday morning at Purdue Fort Wayne's campus. The Indiana Donor Network event raised awareness for organ donation. Vice President of Business Operation Kira Newkirk said. "There are over 100,000 people across the United States that are waiting...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Jefferson Boulevard begin Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on West Jefferson Boulevard for road improvements beginning on Monday. The restrictions will be between North Glendale Drive and Reckeweg Road. Weather permitting, work is expected to be finished Monday, Oct. 31.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fan favorite donut stand returns to fair for 73rd year

AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- For 73 years, Fara Lee Baidinger has been selling donuts at the Dekalb County Free Fall Fair. "People come to the fair, and they tell us, 'we wanna get our donuts before we head out,' and that’s what it’s all about," Baidinger said. The...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Settlement reached in Parkview Health Medicaid fraud case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Parkview Health settled a state lawsuit for $2.9 million over allegations that the healthcare provider overbilled Indiana Medicaid over a four-year period. Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office said in a news release on Tuesday that the health system submitted improper revenue codes...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary will be open weekends in October

ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - Black Pine Animal Sanctuary has announced that they will be open for general admission on weekends in October. Limited October hours will be Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m., and general admission rates apply. The Sanctuary Gift Shop will be open as well during...
ALBION, IN

