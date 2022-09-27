Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Commissioners continue to take heat on proposed jail site; EACS board member speaks out
The Allen County Commissioners have until the end of December to present the final site for the new Allen County Jail, which is estimated to cost between $300 and $350 million. Until then, they said last week they’re looking at eight locations, one of which is the Allen County Sheriff’s...
Times-Bulletin
Council explores forced annexation
VAN WERT — Van Wert City Council held a meeting Monday night to discuss the idea of annexing a portion of West Main Street between Statewide Ford and John Brown Road into the City of Van Wert. The meeting was held prior to the regular council meeting before the...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne coalition educates public about National Disability Employment Awareness Month
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- “When it comes to disabilities employment, intentional is the word.”. That’s Kevin Morse’s main message for National Disability Employment Awareness Month this October. “Make it an intentional act to find qualified candidates who have disabilities, make it intentional to interview them with...
westbendnews.net
Mayor Sinn announces resignation
The Village of Latty council recently held their September meeting recently. During the meeting Mayor Tom Sinn announced that as of December 31, 2022 he will be retiring and in doing so will resign from the mayor position. The council will work with their Solicitor Harvey Hyman on next steps.
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported three deaths and 233 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 117,144 cases and 1,192 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
wfft.com
Active Aging Week event starts Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The 20th annual Active Aging Week (AAW) event will run from Monday to Friday. This event emphasizes a holistic approach to wellness, including physical, intellectual, social, and emotional. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Community Center will host friendly, healthy, competitive fun for people aged 50...
WISH-TV
‘Great Day TV’: Visit Indiana on Chain O’ Lakes State Park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use. This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by Amy Howell, the director of tourism, marketing and communications at Visit Indiana. Howell talked about...
wfft.com
Higher electric bills expected in Northeast Indiana this winter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The weather is getting colder and this year, the cost to heat your home is expected to go up around 17 percent from last year. For those who heat their home with electric, The National Energy Assistance Directors Association anticipates a roughly seven percent increase.
wfft.com
Allen County Commissioners quiet on jail progress, approve electric vehicle charging stations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Commissioners say they are still vetting properties for a new jail. On Aug. 25, a federal judge granted the commissioners an extension to finalize their plan for the jail after public outcry opposing the initial proposed location near the intersection of Paulding Road and Adam's Center Road.
fortwaynesnbc.com
INDOT: Culvert work to close section of SR 37
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says culvert work will close a section of State Road 37 until mid-December. Officials say the work for culvert replacement, is scheduled to begin on or after October 3 between Interstate 469 and Bruick Road. Drivers...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Street Department hiring leaf collectors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Public Works Street Department is now hiring temporary workers for the yearly neighborhood leaf collection. Workers will rake, sweep and collect leaves on neighborhood streets. Training will start in October and the work goes through the end of the mid-December collection. This position...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne announces trick-or-treat hours
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trick-or-treat!. The Fort Wayne Police Department announced in a Facebook post Thursday that trick-or-treating in the city would be held on Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. Here are some Halloween safety tips from Indiana State Police:
963xke.com
Black Pine to open doors for general admission
ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
wfft.com
4Ever partnering with FWPD to replace Safety Village roofing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The largest Safety Village in the country is getting an upgrade. When 4Ever Metal Roofing employees toured the Fort Wayne Safety Village, they noticed the roofs were in need of repair. Marketing Director Lexey Denning said that's when they decided to replace the roofs. "We...
wfft.com
Walk to Save Lives raising awareness for organ donation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds gathered for a Walk to Save Lives Saturday morning at Purdue Fort Wayne's campus. The Indiana Donor Network event raised awareness for organ donation. Vice President of Business Operation Kira Newkirk said. "There are over 100,000 people across the United States that are waiting...
wfft.com
Lane restrictions on Jefferson Boulevard begin Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on West Jefferson Boulevard for road improvements beginning on Monday. The restrictions will be between North Glendale Drive and Reckeweg Road. Weather permitting, work is expected to be finished Monday, Oct. 31.
wfft.com
Fan favorite donut stand returns to fair for 73rd year
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- For 73 years, Fara Lee Baidinger has been selling donuts at the Dekalb County Free Fall Fair. "People come to the fair, and they tell us, 'we wanna get our donuts before we head out,' and that’s what it’s all about," Baidinger said. The...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Settlement reached in Parkview Health Medicaid fraud case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Parkview Health settled a state lawsuit for $2.9 million over allegations that the healthcare provider overbilled Indiana Medicaid over a four-year period. Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office said in a news release on Tuesday that the health system submitted improper revenue codes...
wfft.com
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary will be open weekends in October
ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - Black Pine Animal Sanctuary has announced that they will be open for general admission on weekends in October. Limited October hours will be Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m., and general admission rates apply. The Sanctuary Gift Shop will be open as well during...
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Football Week 7
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from 16 area high school football games in this week's edition of The Locker Room.
