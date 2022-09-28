Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia, Jefferson City officials prefer resources over arrests when it comes to homelessness
Starting in January, those who sleep on the streets could face legal consequences if found on state land in Missouri. The post Columbia, Jefferson City officials prefer resources over arrests when it comes to homelessness appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Homeless Opportunity Campus viewed favorably by downtown Columbia workers
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some people who work in downtown Columbia are in favor of the Voluntary Action Center and Columbia Housing Authority's proposed homeless shelter. "We've been down here for 14 years," said Melody Beach, who owns The Beach Salon. "In the last probably three to four years we've seen an increase in the homeless The post Homeless Opportunity Campus viewed favorably by downtown Columbia workers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Deaths underscore health challenges for the unhoused in Columbia
In the first two weeks of September, the CoMo Mobile Aid Collective was shocked by the deaths of three people they served among the unhoused in Columbia. The group posted remembrances on social media for B, Donnie and Kirby between Sept. 5 and 13. Community members responded with comments of condolences, memories and reflections on how Columbia should do more to care for people experiencing homelessness.
KOMU
Latest MUPD data shows increase in assaults, domestic violence
MU saw an increase in the number of various violent crimes in 2021 since campus returned to normal operations after the COVID-19 pandemic, while arrests for alcohol and drug violations decreased. The university released its 2022 Annual Fire Safety and Security Report, which details crime statistics and policies related to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc17news.com
Columbia woman accused of financial exploitation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged Thursday with financial exploitation of an elderly person after allegedly stealing from a 78-year-old man who received in-home care. The man's daughter received a power of attorney over him in October. She found unusual activity in his bank accounts, according to a...
OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating a Missouri River bridge construction worker's fall into the river on Tuesday. The post OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man arrested in fentanyl bust
A Columbia man was charged Friday in federal court with distributing fentanyl after investigators learned a package containing drugs was going to be delivered to his home. The post Columbia man arrested in fentanyl bust appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
University of Missouri parking garage remains open while sinking into the ground
COLUMBIA — MU officials said Thursday a large parking garage on the Mizzou campus was slowly sinking into the ground. The estimated cost to fix the structure was $16 million. MU officials said they noticed the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage sinking during routine inspections of all campus parking garages...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
Jefferson City Project Homeless Connect to offer essential services Friday
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Project Homeless Connect is holding a day-long event Friday to offer essential services to individuals who are homeless or near-homeless. Co-chair Karen Taylor said that many in the community are experiencing homelessness. She said the event gives her the opportunity to help connect impacted individuals with needed resources.
Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boonville man was charged with multiple crimes Wednesday after causing a police chase in north Columbia. Cameron Comstock, 22, was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while revoked -- second or third offense. A Boone County police officer came across Comstock driving a stolen GMC Yukon in The post Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office
A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
KOMU
Cole County Sheriff's Department to host Drug Take Back event
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday it will host a Drug Take Back Event in October. The sheriff's department partnered with the Russellville Fire Protection District and the Jefferson City Council to host the event. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged Tuesday with tampering with evidence in relation to an investigation involving the sale of alcohol to a minor. A warrant was issued Jan. 10 for Jay Patel, 35, to provide video from Dash Convenience and Liquor Store on Ninth Street in Columbia. Patel claimed the video system The post Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Columbia ranked as one of the best Midwestern cities for startup small businesses
COLUMBIA − Midwest Startups recently named Columbia and Jefferson City as two of the best cities in the Midwest to start a small business for 2022. The rankings were based off of relative and absolute ecosystems, 18 different data sources that looked at startup activity, access to resources and business climate.
Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting a power outage north of Columbia Friday morning. The utility provider shared on Twitter that crews are working to repair A power pole off Highway VV. We have a large outage taking place on Highway VV, due to a broken pole from early this morning. Crews The post Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Minor vehicle collision in Boone County Friday evening
COLUMBIA - A minor collision occurred in Boone County Friday evening. The crash happened on Scott Blvd and Chapel Hill Road. The crash led to one car being towed. This story is developing and KOMU 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Sept. 29
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, and mid-Missouri organizations didn't hesitate to respond. Workers from Missouri Task Force 1, the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) and American Red Cross responded from across regions of Missouri and Arkansas are all being deployed to assist in restoration efforts. According to...
KOMU
Boone County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Columbia teen
COLUMBIA − The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Friday it is searching for a Columbia teenager who was reported as missing. Amya Williams, 14, was reported as a missing/runaway juvenile on July 27. The sheriff's office said Amya has black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet tall, and 179 pounds.
abc17news.com
Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy says
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A criminal defense and civil rights attorney in Columbia died of natural causes, according to a medical examiner's report. The report from the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner obtained by ABC 17 News said Stephen Wyse, 55, died of severe cardiomegaly. The Boone County Sheriff's Office began...
KOMU
CPS students learn about natural disasters after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA - Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers as a category 4 hurricane Wednesday. While Missouri won't see any rain from this storm, one Columbia Public Schools teacher is taking the opportunity to talk to his students about powerful storms like this and the changing climate. Mike Szydlowski is...
Comments / 1