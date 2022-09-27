ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

Del Mar Times

iPalpiti announces decision to leave Encinitas due to dispute with city official, letter says

The iPalpiti Festival, which brings classical music to multiple venues throughout the region, will discontinue its annual performances in Encinitas due to a conflict with the city's arts administrator, the festival's director announced in a letter to the mayor. iPalpiti Director Laura Schmieder said in the letter, dated Sept. 1, that the 10th season in Encinitas over the summer had been "nothing but a struggle from the start."
ENCINITAS, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Point Loma man recalls missing doomed PSA Flight 182 that crashed in San Diego

It’s been 44 years since the collision of PSA Flight 182 with a single-engine Cessna over North Park took the lives of 144 people and devastated hundreds more in 1978. On each Sept. 25 anniversary, mourners gather to place 144 flowers and write the names of the victims in chalk along the sidewalk by a bronze memorial bearing their names at Dwight and Nile streets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Where San Diegans Can Score a Free Cup of Joe for National Coffee Day

Coffee aficionados can rejoice knowing their favorite unofficial holiday returns Thursday. National Coffee Day celebrates all things that make up the buzzy, beloved morning beverage. From daring cold brews to the seasonal darling that's known as the PSL, coffee's versatility attracts all sorts of sippers who are seeking a quick boost.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
travellemming.com

15 Best San Diego Beach Towns for 2022 (By a Local)

San Diego’s beach towns are truly world-class. The beaches alone are renowned for their natural beauty and variety, qualities that led to the formation of equally eclectic and lovely towns that have sprung up around them. I’m a San Diego local, and I’m here to spill the beans on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Pandemic protections ending for San Diego renters

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says there have been 17 in-custody deaths this year, but advocates say that number is wrong and are demanding accountability. Emergency COVID-19 tenant protections are set to end Friday in the city of San Diego. Plus, a local tech giant brought the world of science and engineering to Hoover High School.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
globalmunchkins.com

[10 Easy Ways] to Score San Diego Zoo Discount Tickets

San Diego Zoo is probably the most famous zoo in the U.S and for good reason, it was recently voted the #1 zoo by thousands of voters on Tripadvisor. The San Diego Zoo has 660 Species 3,700 Animals on over 100 Acres. It is definitely one of the most beautiful...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Aztec

SDSU student launches up and coming business, Strictly SoCal

In early August, sophomore Grant Haferkamp released his merchandise business called Strictly SoCal in Encinitas, California. The message behind creating his business was to show how Southern California is the best place to live. “I think SoCal is the best place on Earth in terms of the best beaches, best...
ENCINITAS, CA
KPBS

The meaning of an apology, 80 years later

On Jan. 27 1942, just 51 days after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, members of the San Diego City Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution that called for the FBI to remove Japanese Americans from the city. "It is urged upon said Federal Bureau of Investigation that said enemy...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego researchers probe underwater chemical dump

San Diego scientists are among researchers who will take a closer look at a massive underwater dump site in the deep ocean waters between Catalina Island and Los Angeles. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is distributing $5.6 million that will fund a number of research projects aimed at better understanding the dump area.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

It’s pumpkin patch season at the Carlsbad Strawberry Company

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fall is here and that means pumpkin patches are ready for visitors. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon is live at the Carlsbad Strawberry Company highlighting what you can do there. Attractions have been beefed up this year, including an extra corn maze and the addition of...
CARLSBAD, CA

