NOLA.com
DEA agent arrested, accused of domestic abuse in Covington
An agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency has been arrested and accused of physically abusing his wife, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. Jimmie Ogden was booked on one count of domestic abuse battery, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday. The Sheriff's Office said a woman...
Northshore cop fired, arrested for allegedly dealing drugs in jail
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of their own. “It was learned he was bringing illegal narcotics into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center,” Sergeant Suzanne Carboni said in a news release.
WDAM-TV
JCSD seizes 103 grams of meth, makes 2 arrests
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests on drug charges Wednesday at a Laurel hotel. JCSD narcotics agents arrested 32-year-old Andrew Elledge, of Lumberton, and 22-year-old Denise McAndrews, of Sandersville. Both are charged with trafficking a controlled substance. A total of 103 grams...
stpso.com
DEA Agent Arrested on Domestic Abuse Charge
A local DEA agent was arrested this week by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office after he battered his wife. On Sunday (September 25) a female contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office to report her husband, Jimmie Ogden (DOB 1/5/1968) had battered her while they were at their Covington-area home on September 22. The female reported that after the incident she fled to north Louisiana.
Cops seize enough fentanyl in Covington to kill 2,500 people
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says it seized a large amount of illegal narcotics during a drug bust in Covington Tuesday night.
Man accused of illegal drug activity, arrested, booked in Arabi
32-year-old Anthony Segari is accused of dealing while walking between his home and the 7600 block of West Judge Perez Drive.
NOLA.com
For second time, Slidell man found guilty of armed robbery of a gas station
For the second time, a St. Tammany Parish jury found a Slidell man guilty of armed robbery by a convicted felon. This time the jury's verdict was unanimous. Reyhane Tyrone McKnight had been previously found guilty in 2019 in a 10-2 jury vote. But after a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision that jury verdicts must be unanimous, he received a new trial, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery's Office.
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
8 arrested in Louisiana after agents find meth and heroin inside home
An anonymous tip led to the arrest of eight people last week.
NOLA.com
1 suspect pleads guilty in 'senseless' slaying of Kenner Shell station clerk during armed robbery
Eric Rodgers, one of two men accused of taking part in an armed robbery at a Kenner convenience store that ended with the execution of the business's clerk, was sentenced to 40 years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the case, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
an17.com
HPD Gang Unit charges inmate in attempt to intimidate witness in recent murder trial
September 28, 2022, City of Hammond, LA – On September 19, 2022, the Hammond Police Department Gang Unit charged an inmate of the Tangipahoa Parish Jail with involvement in intimidating a witness from a recent murder trial. Jacoriaen “Toine” Cyprian, 22, of Hammond, sent messages from the jail messaging...
NOLA.com
No arrests yet in Marrero double murder of Belle Chasse couple: JPSO
Authorities continued investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were fatally shot outside of a Marrero residence Saturday but had not made any arrests as of Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as David Sumera, 36, and Alexxis Eymard, 26, both of Belle Chasse.
WDSU
Slidell man sentenced to 40 years for drug charges
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that a Slidell man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison on charges of possession with intent to distribute. Jason Leon Griffin, 41, has been sentenced to 20 years for possession with intent to distribute heroin and 20...
Woman accused of shooting at car with children inside
Robertson said Jackson started harassing her and her family after she learned Jackson was having an affair with her now ex-husband.
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection to Three Business Fires Believed to be Arson
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection to Three Business Fires Believed to be Arson. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on September 28, 2022, that it had closed three Central City, Louisiana commercial arson cases, one from 2019 and two from 2021, with the arrest of two New Orleans women.
brproud.com
Fugitive arrested after chase ends in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department was involved in a chase overnight that included a Dodge Ram. One of the occupants in that truck was Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs. Gauthier allegedly led members of the Denham Springs Police Department on a chase after refusing...
NOLA.com
Alleged French Quarter stabber booked into jail, police say
A man accused of multiple stabbings in the French Quarter was booked into the Orleans Justice Center Wednesday on two counts of aggravated battery, one count of second-degree battery, two counts of simple criminal damage to property, one count of aggravated burglary and one count of domestic abuse involving strangulation, according to court records.
stmarynow.com
Domestic, drug arrests reported by local agencies
Morgan City police reported domestic battery arrests Monday and early Tuesday, and St. Mary deputies made an arrest on drug charges over the weekend. Patterson police made five arrests after an incident on Leonard Street, and a Morgan City man is accused of driving away after his vehicle struck a Napoleonville hydrant.
Man killed in crash on St. Tammany interstate
SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police said on Thursday that a man from Mississippi was killed while riding in a car the night before in St. Tammany Parish. The crash happened on Interstate 59 in Slidell on Wednesday night, after 9:30 p.m., when a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole, before lighting on fire.
NOPD Sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges on the Northshore
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police reports that Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Monday in St. Tammany Parish on two counts of battery of a domestic partner. An NOPD spokesperson said that Evangelist has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of the criminal case. The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau is investigating the incident.
