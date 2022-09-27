ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

NOLA.com

DEA agent arrested, accused of domestic abuse in Covington

An agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency has been arrested and accused of physically abusing his wife, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. Jimmie Ogden was booked on one count of domestic abuse battery, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday. The Sheriff's Office said a woman...
COVINGTON, LA
WDAM-TV

JCSD seizes 103 grams of meth, makes 2 arrests

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests on drug charges Wednesday at a Laurel hotel. JCSD narcotics agents arrested 32-year-old Andrew Elledge, of Lumberton, and 22-year-old Denise McAndrews, of Sandersville. Both are charged with trafficking a controlled substance. A total of 103 grams...
JONES COUNTY, MS
stpso.com

DEA Agent Arrested on Domestic Abuse Charge

A local DEA agent was arrested this week by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office after he battered his wife. On Sunday (September 25) a female contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office to report her husband, Jimmie Ogden (DOB 1/5/1968) had battered her while they were at their Covington-area home on September 22. The female reported that after the incident she fled to north Louisiana.
COVINGTON, LA
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
NOLA.com

For second time, Slidell man found guilty of armed robbery of a gas station

For the second time, a St. Tammany Parish jury found a Slidell man guilty of armed robbery by a convicted felon. This time the jury's verdict was unanimous. Reyhane Tyrone McKnight had been previously found guilty in 2019 in a 10-2 jury vote. But after a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision that jury verdicts must be unanimous, he received a new trial, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery's Office.
SLIDELL, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

No arrests yet in Marrero double murder of Belle Chasse couple: JPSO

Authorities continued investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were fatally shot outside of a Marrero residence Saturday but had not made any arrests as of Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as David Sumera, 36, and Alexxis Eymard, 26, both of Belle Chasse.
MARRERO, LA
WDSU

Slidell man sentenced to 40 years for drug charges

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that a Slidell man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison on charges of possession with intent to distribute. Jason Leon Griffin, 41, has been sentenced to 20 years for possession with intent to distribute heroin and 20...
SLIDELL, LA
brproud.com

Fugitive arrested after chase ends in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department was involved in a chase overnight that included a Dodge Ram. One of the occupants in that truck was Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs. Gauthier allegedly led members of the Denham Springs Police Department on a chase after refusing...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
NOLA.com

Alleged French Quarter stabber booked into jail, police say

A man accused of multiple stabbings in the French Quarter was booked into the Orleans Justice Center Wednesday on two counts of aggravated battery, one count of second-degree battery, two counts of simple criminal damage to property, one count of aggravated burglary and one count of domestic abuse involving strangulation, according to court records.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
stmarynow.com

Domestic, drug arrests reported by local agencies

Morgan City police reported domestic battery arrests Monday and early Tuesday, and St. Mary deputies made an arrest on drug charges over the weekend. Patterson police made five arrests after an incident on Leonard Street, and a Morgan City man is accused of driving away after his vehicle struck a Napoleonville hydrant.
MORGAN CITY, LA
WWL

Man killed in crash on St. Tammany interstate

SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police said on Thursday that a man from Mississippi was killed while riding in a car the night before in St. Tammany Parish. The crash happened on Interstate 59 in Slidell on Wednesday night, after 9:30 p.m., when a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole, before lighting on fire.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

NOPD Sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges on the Northshore

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police reports that Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Monday in St. Tammany Parish on two counts of battery of a domestic partner. An NOPD spokesperson said that Evangelist has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of the criminal case. The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau is investigating the incident.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

