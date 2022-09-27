A local DEA agent was arrested this week by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office after he battered his wife. On Sunday (September 25) a female contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office to report her husband, Jimmie Ogden (DOB 1/5/1968) had battered her while they were at their Covington-area home on September 22. The female reported that after the incident she fled to north Louisiana.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO