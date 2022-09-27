Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
The whole “Checker Vandy” thing just got serious
There are few things more enjoyable as a Tennessee fan than making fun of Vanderbilt. The elitists in Nashville think they’re very special while actually being relatively terrible at everything other than academics. In the last year, Tennessee has beaten Vandy in football, men’s basketball, baseball, women’s basketball, and...
atozsports.com
Look: Tennessee converted a celebrity LSU fan to a Vols fan
Just ahead of their big matchup with LSU in Baton Rouge, it appears that the Tennessee Vols have converted a celebrity Tigers fan into a UT fan. Celeb podcaster and standup comedian Theo Von, a former LSU student who rose to fame as a member of the Road Rules cast on MTV, was randomly on the sidelines last week for the Vols’ win against the Florida Gators.
blufftontoday.com
Why Kane Patterson transferred from Clemson to play with his brother at Vanderbilt football
Kane Patterson had played in two ACC Championship games and a College Football Playoff game. Then a reserve linebacker at Clemson, Patterson was set to be the starter going into the 2022 season after the Tigers had lost both incumbent inside linebackers. Instead, he met with coach Dabo Swinney and...
atozsports.com
National reporter has strong take on Vols QB Hendon Hooker and the Heisman Trophy race
Before the season started, Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker was a trendy “darkhorse candidate” to win the Heisman Trophy. We’re already a third of the way through the season and Hooker is proving that he was worthy of the hype. The Greensboro, NC native is completing over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
atozsports.com
National college football analyst throws some major shade at Tennessee after win over Florida
The Tennessee Vols are suddenly one of the “it teams” in college football after taking down the Florida Gators this past weekend. Tennessee is now 4-0 and ranked No. 8 in the nation. It’s the first time the Vols have been 4-0 since 2016. And it’s the program’s highest ranking since the 2006 season when Tennessee was ranked No. 7 at one point.
atozsports.com
Comments from Vols senior should ease a major concern that Tennessee fans had after Florida game
There’s been some concern from Tennessee Vols fans that the team will suffer a letdown against LSU after beating Florida this past weekend. Tennessee’s players certainly enjoyed the win. Some players have even posted content on social media that pokes fun at the Gators. UT’s players might be...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fan throws out hilarious idea to troll SEC rival
A Tennessee Vols fan made a hilarious suggestion on Twitter this week that would completely embarrass one of UT’s SEC East rivals. Twitter user @UTFootvol suggested that Tennessee fans “checker” Vanderbilt’s stadium when the Vols visit Nashville later this fall. Here’s the idea:. The suggestion...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols senior sends message that all players should hear before entering transfer portal
Tennessee Vols senior wide receiver Ramel Keyton made a statement on Wednesday that all players should hear before entering the NCAA transfer portal. Keyton is a former four-star recruit who hasn’t found much success during his time at Tennessee. The Marietta, GA native had just 20 receptions during his first three seasons with the Vols.
IN THIS ARTICLE
atozsports.com
National analyst makes bold prediction for rest of Tennessee Vols’ season
CBS Sports’ Josh Pate, a popular national college football analyst, thinks the Tennessee Vols could be in for a special season. After watching the Vols beat Florida, Pate believes that Tennessee has a very good chance to go 10-2. In fact, he said if you said the over/under for...
atozsports.com
LOOK: A Vol legend hilariously won a bet over his Florida Gator NFL teammate
Tennessee football finally beating the Florida Gators again has been a blast for Vol fans. When you get a huge win over your most hated rival, the sun shines a little brighter, the sky’s a little bluer, and most importantly, you have bragging rights over all of those annoying UF fans.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hendon Hooker takes humble approach to Heisman Trophy talk: 'It's icing on the cake'
Hendon Hooker is taking the bye week in stride this week as Tennessee enjoys the big win over Florida, but remains committed to working to improve. Hooker was a guest on “The Paul Finebaum Show” on Wednesday, and was asked about being mentioned for the Heisman Trophy, as he’s played himself into contention for that award. Hooker recalled how he dreamed of being in the hunt for the Heisman.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee’s Florida Recap Video Will Give You Chills
Saturday was one of the most exciting days that Rocky Top has seen in some time. College GameDay was set up outside Ayers Hall, the game in Neyland was sold-out and checkerboarded in the crowd, and Vol baseball head coach Tony Vitello didn’t get arrested. All in all, it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
atozsports.com
Video from former Vols player shows one of the best things about the aftermath of win over Florida
Former Tennessee Vols running back Gerald Riggs Jr tweeted a video out on Monday of the celebration in Neyland Stadium after beating Florida and there was something I noticed about it that should make UT fans smile. In the video that Riggs posted, it looked like not a soul had...
Best private high schools in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
Nearly $6,000 of golf clubs stolen from Knoxville store
Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify two men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars of golf clubs from DICK's House of Sport in Knoxville.
healthleadersmedia.com
New Divisional CFO Will Take Over at Vanderbilt University Hospital in October
Chris Wilde currently serves as executive vice president and enterprise chief financial officer for Atrium Navicent Health. — Vanderbilt University Hospital—a Nashville-based medical provider with over $4 billion in total revenue—has appointed Chris Wilde, executive vice president, and enterprise chief financial officer for Atrium Navicent Health, as its new Divisional CFO. Wilde will step into the role on October 31, 2022.
Home Sale Prices In Nashville, Tennessee Have Gone Up Drastically
Nashville, Tennessee, is a popular city for music lovers, but the home prices have gone up drastically over the past five years. Here's the reason.
Atleast 1 Killed In A Fatal Accident In Franklin (Franklin, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on Monday night in Franklin. According to the Williamson County Sheriff official’s social media handle, the crash happened on Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity [..]
3 People Killed After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, TN)
Official reports state that 3 people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. The victims, authorities announced, were 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 22 Magyory Coronado, 26 and Welengang Coronado, 29. All 3 [..]
Comments / 0