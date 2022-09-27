ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council Unanimously Passes Crown Hill Neighborhood Design Guidelines

By Joseph Peha
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago

SEATTLE – Councilmember Dan Strauss (District 6 – Northwest Seattle), Chair of the Land Use and Neighborhoods Committee, celebrated the passage of the Crown Hill Neighborhood Design Guidelines which was passed unanimously by the full City Council today. This bill establishes neighborhood-specific guidelines for the Crown Hill Urban Village Neighborhood for the first time. These guidelines were created to enhance the character of the neighborhood, while enhancing pedestrian safety and walkability.

Beginning in 2018, the Crown Hill Community Action Plan process sought to establish a vision for the future of Crown Hill as a walkable, vibrant neighborhood. With Crown Hill undergoing significant growth, and with the zoning changes in the last few years, neighbors sought to establish design guidelines to protect the unique nature of Crown Hill. Neighbors created proposals to ensure that the development met the specific needs of the community.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this legislation was delayed by many months. The Crown Hill Community Action Plan, which was created to solicit feedback from residents and inform design guidelines, was initially going to be voted on by the full City Council in March 2020, just as the pandemic hit the Seattle-area. The Community Action Plan and Design Standards were both stalled within City Hall due to the cascading emergencies during 2020. Councilmember Strauss never lost focus to keep this legislation moving forward to implement the community’s vision for growth in Crown Hill.

“Crown Hill welcomed more density with a vision to have a walkable community, supporting public open spaces, gardens, and trees, with a connected community across Holman Road and NW 85th Street. These are the aspects of creating a vibrant livable city where you can live, work, and play,” said Councilmember Dan Strauss. “This multi-year process ensures Crown Hill residents are able to have development that meets their needs with a street designated for walking, space designated for community gardening, and connections across two arterials between parks, housing, and businesses. Arterial roads often disconnect communities, especially when there are no sidewalks, and these design standards alleviate the barrier these streets can create. The Crown Hill Village Association has fought for their community’s design standards and has already begun adding sidewalks to increase the quality of life for everyone in the neighborhood. Next, we need to get light rail to Crown Hill and beyond.

“The Crown Hill Village Association worked to connect the neighborhood to the planning process, and we are excited to see the design standards passed,” said Karin LaBelle, the President of the Crown Hill Village Association. “Thanks to the leadership of neighbor Leigh Pate, the Crown Hill Village Association had the opportunity to engage directly with the OPCD on creating the Crown Hill Action Plan. We were grateful that Councilmember Strauss helped save this plan so that neighbor input would be formally included in the design standards. Our neighborhood is growing and with smart, community engaged policy, Crown Hill will be ready to welcome new residents and business owners.”

Crown Hill residents stated that their biggest priorities for the neighborhood included:

  • A distinct neighborhood with great destinations and a vibrant public realm
  • Streets that encourage walking and making it easy to get around
  • Connected, engaged, and thriving communities

With the finalization of these design standards and today’s approval by the City Council, work will continue to make the community’s vision a reality. Next steps include review of these design standards by the Design Review Board, which will evaluate each project using the parameters put forth by Crown Hill residents.

###

Seattle, Washington

Seattle Redistricting Commission seeks public comment on amended draft of new City Council Districts

The Seattle Redistricting Commission is in the process of redrawing the boundaries of Seattle’s seven City Council Districts. During the Regular Redistricting meeting on September 27, 2022, the group voted to amend the draft map previously adopted on August 2, 2022. Members of the public are invited to submit comments on the proposed adjustments and amended draft map. The designated public comment period will be open until the Commission files the final district plan on November 15, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Landmarks Preservation Board to consider nomination of the property located at 6206-6210 Roosevelt Way NE

Seattle’s Landmarks Preservation Board will consider the nomination of the property located at 6206-6210 Roosevelt Way NE at its meeting on October 19, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Members of the public can attend the meeting in person at the Boards & Commissions Room (L2-80) of Seattle City Hall, located at 600 4th Avenue. The meeting can also be accessed using the WebEx Event link or telephone call-in line provided in the agenda that will be posted to the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods website one week prior to the meeting.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Landmarks Preservation Board to consider nomination of University of Washington Anderson Hall

Seattle’s Landmarks Preservation Board will consider the nomination of University of Washington Anderson Hall located at 3715 W Stevens Way NE at its meeting on November 2, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Members of the public can attend the meeting in person at the Boards & Commissions Room (L2-80) of Seattle City Hall, located at 600 4th Avenue. The meeting can also be accessed using the WebEx Event link or telephone call-in line provided in the agenda that will be posted to the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods website one week prior to the meeting.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Budget Chair Mosqueda Launches Council budget process, focuses on investments for working families

SEATTLE - Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (Position 8 – Citywide & Chair of the Select Budget Committee) issued the following statement in response to Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget proposal:   “As Budget Chair, I will be working with my Council colleagues to finalize the biennial budget that builds towards a Seattle where everyone is housed and cared for, […]
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Bruce Harrell Releases Proposed 2023–24 ARTS Budget

Good afternoon, Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell is releasing the 2023-24 Proposed Budget. This budget reflects Mayor Harrell’s continued commitment to bold action on the priorities of our communities – investing to address urgent needs and emphasizing the essentials as we build One Seattle. Mayor Harrell’s proposal invests in creating safe, healthy, and thriving communities by […]
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s Proposed 2023 Budget

Proposed 2023 budget furthers Seattle’s commitment to community-led environmental and climate justice action. On Tuesday, September 27, Mayor Bruce Harrell released his 2023-24 Proposed Budget. This budget reflects Mayor Harrell’s continued commitment to bold action on the priorities of our communities – investing to address urgent needs as we build One Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Sawant Stands with Weyerhaeuser Workers on Strike for a Strong Contract — Escalate the Fight for Affordable Healthcare, Inflation-Adjusted Wages, Retirement Benefits, and Paid Time Off!

“Workers must stand together on the basis that ‘an injury to one is an injury to all’ — a slogan that has been used in Pacific Northwest lumber strikes going back more than a century. The labor movement must do everything possible to stand with Weyerhaeuser workers and help escalate the fight to win a strong contract… I am proud to donate $1,000 from my City Council salary solidarity fund to the Weyerhaeuser workers’ strike fund.”
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Announces 2023-2024 Budget Proposal

Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell delivered his first budget address and transmitted his 2023-2024 Proposed Budget to the Seattle City Council. This is the first biennial budget since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.  Emphasizing the importance of essential services provided by the City, Mayor Harrell delivered his speech at the City’s Charles Street Vehicle […] The post Mayor Harrell Announces 2023-2024 Budget Proposal appeared first on Office of the Mayor.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Names AP Diaz Next Seattle Parks and Recreation Superintendent

Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell announced his appointment of Anthony-Paul (AP) Diaz as interim Superintendent of Seattle Parks and Recreation. Diaz will lead the Seattle Parks and Recreation Department and advance Mayor Harrell’s agenda for clean, safe, accessible parks. Diaz currently serves as the Executive Officer and Assistant General Manager for the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Get Involved in Council’s 2023/24 Budget Work

Shortly after 9 p.m. last Saturday the 17th, the moment we’d been eagerly awaiting arrived: the West Seattle Bridge re-opened. The immense relief throughout West Seattle and the Duwamish communities is tangibly felt everywhere I’ve gone this week. Along with the re-opening, SDOT has re-activated the mid-span traffic...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

One Seattle Budget Proposal 2023-24 Speech Text

Emphasizing the Essentials and Responding to Urgent Community Needs – 2023-24 Proposed One Seattle Budget Speech Text As Prepared. Thank you for joining us here today. I want to express my great appreciation to members of the City Council for being here with us, to our City Attorney, to our Cabinet, to Mildred for that introduction, and all the City employees, including those who work every day right here at Charles Street.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Childcare Ordinance - Timeline

August 2020 City Council Passes the Childcare Near You Ordinance. The City Council originated this new ordinance to remove regulatory barriers to creating new child care businesses in Seattle, especially those conveniently located in neighborhoods. The City has an estimated shortage of available child care for about 16,000 children. July...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Green Building Standard - Resources

Read the code: Seattle Municipal Code (SMC) 23.58D. Use an integrated design process to identify opportunities and avoid project pitfalls. You should engage all key project team members for making cost-effective and environmentally effective integrated decisions throughout the design and construction process. Apply for Seattle City Light incentives. Learn more...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Free Eye Exams & Prescription Eyeglasses Offered to People in Need

Note: Links below will open new windows. Seattle/King County Clinic returns after pandemic hiatus on October 20-23 Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year Oct. 20-23 with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care. According to Washington...
Seattle, Washington

Updating Stormwater Regulations - Background

The Department of Ecology is requiring Seattle to update our current codes with additional stormwater control regulations as a condition of our NPDES 2019 Stormwater Permit (Ecology Permit). To meet these requirements, we are revising our existing Stormwater Code (SMC 22.800-22.808) and the associated Stormwater Manual (Directors' Rule 17-2017). These new rules will replace the current drainage control code and Directors' Rules which are administered jointly by SDCI and SPU.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City Public Disclosure Request Process

In the interest of transparency and responsibility to all residents, taxpayers and other constituents, the City of Seattle aims to make the process of obtaining public records as easy as possible. Many public records are readily available on Seattle.gov. Some records are not automatically posted online for many reasons, including that they may not be of widespread interest, they are simply too large or they contain confidential information. Many of these records may be obtained through a public disclosure request, though there are some exemptions to disclosure as determined by state law.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Priority Green Expedited - Resources

Use an integrated design process to identify opportunities and avoid project pitfalls. You should engage all key project team members for making cost-effective and environmentally effective integrated decisions throughout the design and construction process. Apply for Seattle City Light incentives. Learn more about SDCI's Special Inspections. Resources Related to Development...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

2030 Challenge - Applications

There isn't a formal application process required to participate in the 2030 Challenge. The Land Use Code provides the following application requirements in Seattle Municipal Code (SMC) 23.40.070.A.2, Application requirements. In order to qualify for the 2030 Challenge High Performance Existing Building Pilot Program, an applicant shall submit a complete Master Use Permit application pursuant to SMC Section 23.76.010 and a plan demonstrating how the project will meet the provisions of SMC subsection 23.40.070.B.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Office of Economic Development Accepting Applications for Only in Seattle Initiative

OED invests in community-driven solutions to support thriving business districts throughout Seattle. 中國傳統 | Español | አማርኛ | Soomaali | Tiếng Việt. SEATTLE (September 21, 2022) — Today, the Office of Economic Development (OED) is announcing the opening of the 2023 Only in Seattle Initiative (OIS) grant. Through a Request for Proposals (RFP) process, OED is investing $1.2 million to support community driven economic development projects with a focus on racial equity and social justice. Neighborhood-based nonprofit organizations who support local small businesses and communities can apply for grants up to $200,000 to fund projects that help build community partnerships, provide resources to local businesses and strengthen neighborhoods throughout Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA

