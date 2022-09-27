Read full article on original website
tinybeans.com
It’s Family Fall Festival Time in the Bay Area
Family-friendly fall festivals and fairs in the Bay Area that are a perfect family outing. Fall is officially here and with our perfect mid-70s weather, that also means it’s also family fall festival season! So grab the kids, put on your seasonal scarf, and head to one of these events in the Bay Area. Not to be confused with Halloween festivals in the Bay Area, pumpkin patches that deliver more than just pumpkins, or Bay Area corn mazes that are also a ton of fun, these Bay Area festivals and fall fairs are community fests and cultural events—picture autumn lights and on-the-vineyard harvest festivals that will delight, awe, inspire, and fill you with treats in a different kind of way. Find your next family-friendly fall festival and fair near San Francisco below and get ready to celebrate all the wonderful things that the fall season has to offer.
everythingsouthcity.com
Gov Signs Becker Bill for Free Pharmacy In SF, San Mateo, Santa Clara
SACRAMENTO – Santa Clara, San Mateo and San Francisco counties will soon be able to launch a regional free pharmacy to re-purpose the multi-million dollars’ worth of surplus medications discarded every year now thanks to the Governor’s signature on SB 1346 (Becker). “The goal here is to...
KRON4
4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area
(KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend? Here are four fun things you can do in the Bay Area this weekend. 2) Día de los Muertos Family Festival — Santa Rosa.
SFist
Yet Again, A Celebrated Bay Area Chef Is Closing His Last Restaurant and Leaving the Industry
The restaurant industry already had a slew of troubles before having to weather a two-and-a-half-year pandemic and its consequent labor shortage. And in more proof of that, we have news today that chef Russell Moore is shutting down his last restaurant and wiping his hands of the restaurant world for good.
Eater
A Bunch of Big Bay Area Chefs Are Saying Viva Las Vegas
It’s no longer just Michael Corleone who’s moving the family business to Nevada. Now, a number of top Bay Area names including star chef Dominique Crenn and Oakland’s Matt Horn are headed east for early 2023 debut of the 40-acre UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. The development’s food arm the Sundry serves as the figurative and physical heart of the sprawling 20,000-square-foot development. A robust lineup of culinary stars and personalities from California and Nevada are slated to open restaurants and bars on-site.
marinmagazine.com
The Best Wine Bars in Marin and the Bay Area
Never have there been more intriguing places to catch up with friends over a glass of vino. These Bay Area wine bars stand out for their unique selection, fun vibe and more. Sit on a wine barrel at the bar and let the Spanish tapas and interesting wines of the world flow. If owner Jason Jenkins is pouring, spend some time downloading his encyclopedic knowledge of wine regions and styles — he’s got his favorites from around the globe and Sonoma County at hand — along with small plates of tuna paté or roasted artichokes with goat cheese. 122A Kentucky St, Petaluma.
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
viatravelers.com
17 Fun & Best Things to Do in Palo Alto, California
If you’re looking for a fun day out in Palo Alto, California, you’ll find no shortage of activities to enjoy. From exploring the Stanford University campus to strolling through Gamble Garden, there’s something for everyone in the Palo Alto area. Gorgeous, sunny Palo Alto is situated in...
cohaitungchi.com
12 Best Santa Cruz Hikes (From a Local Who Grew Up Hiking Them)
From redwoods to coastal views, these are the best Santa Cruz hikes from a local who grew up hiking them. You are reading: Best hikes in santa cruz mountains | 12 Best Santa Cruz Hikes (From a Local Who Grew Up Hiking Them) There’s a lot to love about Santa...
thesantaclara.org
How Santa Clara is Preparing for the Next Big Earthquake
Students and Campus Safety offer insights on earthquake readiness. To address Santa Clara’s geographical predisposition to earthquakes, Campus Safety has implemented a number of procedures that ensure campus earthquake preparedness. The Great Shakeout Earthquake drill, for example, will be held on Oct. 20. Even with the recent lull in...
Fleet Week: 1 million people expected to visit SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In San Francisco, Fleet Week is set to return next week. There are also several other big events coming up in October. October is set to be a very busy month in San Francisco. The weather’s usually fantastic. The fog pulls back, and the city packs in all of its really […]
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases...
San Jose rent hike could push out tenants
Residents at an East San Jose affordable housing complex found an apparent loophole in the city’s rent control policy that favors the property owner and are fighting an October rent hike. Chanting “Sí, se puede,” which translate to “Yes, we can,” roughly 100 residents and local organizers took to...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from San Jose to Santa Barbara
If you fancy a quick but stunning road trip along the west coast of California, then consider the road trip from San Jose to Santa Barbara. Whether you opt for the coast or inland, or dip into some of the best national parks and forests, you'll be guaranteed a breathtaking trip.
cohaitungchi.com
11 Most Stunning Hikes In Northern California
Choosing the most stunning hikes in Northern California is a daunting task. From strolling along beautiful shorelines and exploring mature woodlands to adventurous climbing to the top of a volcano, there really is something for everyone. You are reading: Best northern california hikes | 11 Most Stunning Hikes In Northern...
hoodline.com
Another Chick-fil-A location opens in Silicon Valley
People seem to love them or hate them. Either way, another Chick-fil-A location is about to open in Silicon Valley. The new location is in San Jose’s Edenvale neighborhood and has the address of 5815 Silver Creek Valley Place near the intersection with Coyote Road. It opens on September 29th.
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
A San Francisco socialite coined 'sugar daddy' and used her wealth to change the city
Big Alma helped commission one of the most beautiful museums in San Francisco.
San Francisco is in trouble. Here is what we can do
John Farrell is owner of Farrell Real Estate and a former assistant assessor for the City of San Francisco Our city is in big trouble. And it is not just because of the pandemic that devastated our economy. A continued string of bad policies and decisions by City Hall over the past 10 years has led to a dramatic drop in San Franciscans’ quality of life. Tech companies have left...
