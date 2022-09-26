ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Niner Times

Charlotte men's soccer postpones contest with South Florida

The Charlotte men's soccer teams contest against the South Florida Bulls on Friday, Sept. 30, has been postponed due to Hurricane Ian. No makeup date has been scheduled at this time. The 49ers currently sit at 7-1-0 on the season as they come off a loss to Tulsa on Sept....
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

Sights and sounds of Charlotte football's trip to SEC country

For only the third time in program history, the Charlotte 49ers entered the venue of an SEC opponent last Saturday when they traveled to Columbia, S.C., to face off against the Gamecocks. Similarly to the team, I was quite unfamiliar with the atmosphere of SEC football. Before entering the stadium,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Niner Times

A tale of two half's: Charlotte football falls to South Carolina

It was the best of times; it was the worst of times for Charlotte fans as the 49ers traveled to Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., where they lost to the University of South Carolina (USC) Gamecocks 56-20 on Saturday, Sept. 24. Charlotte played two half's in the contest, staying on...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy