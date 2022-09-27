City Council Work Session Recap on Sept. 26

Much progress has been made on 2018 General Obligation Bond projects, the Las Cruces City Council learned during a quarterly update provided from City staff at the Council’s Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, work session, in Council Chambers at City Hall.

Of the $35.6 million in GO Bonds that Las Cruces voters approved in August 2018, $30,077,351 has thus far been used for parks and sports fields improvements and additions, construction of a new Fire Station No. 3 and animal shelter facility, and improvements for walking, jogging, biking, and recreational trails within the city. All of the $36.5 million 2018 GO Bond funding will be spent by Dec. 31.

The GO Bond quarterly update provided City Council with current information about the projects and related timelines. Two projects, improvements for sports fields at the Hadley Recreation Complex and upgrades for several City parks and the addition of sports courts are complete. The Council also learned the status of other 2018 GO Bond projects during Monday’s work session.

Details included:

Unidad Park : The project is 81 percent complete, and the revised completion date now is Oct. 10. A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony is planned in late October.

: The project is 81 percent complete, and the revised completion date now is Oct. 10. A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony is planned in late October. Rinconada and Burn Lake Dog Parks : Are now approximately 82 percent complete. The estimated completion date is Dec. 8. A final walk-through inspection of the Burn Lake Dog Park is scheduled for later this week.

: Are now approximately 82 percent complete. The estimated completion date is Dec. 8. A final walk-through inspection of the Burn Lake Dog Park is scheduled for later this week. New Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley : That project also is about 82 percent done and is expected to be completed by Dec. 8. Drywall installation, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work, and the steel structure for the new facility has been completed. Concrete work, as well as work on exterior walls of the new animal shelter is about 95 percent finished.

: That project also is about 82 percent done and is expected to be completed by Dec. 8. Drywall installation, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work, and the steel structure for the new facility has been completed. Concrete work, as well as work on exterior walls of the new animal shelter is about 95 percent finished. Fire Station No. 3 replacement : While a temporary Certificate of Occupancy was issued in early January, the project is 99 percent complete. Access control materials for the new fire station have been delivered and are being installed.

: While a temporary Certificate of Occupancy was issued in early January, the project is 99 percent complete. Access control materials for the new fire station have been delivered and are being installed. Walking, jogging and biking trails : The entire project is 99 percent complete. The Mesilla Drain and Armijo Drain trails are finished, and additional benches, pet waste stations, and waste baskets along the Las Cruces Lateral Drain Trail are expected to be installed by Dec. 29.

: The entire project is 99 percent complete. The Mesilla Drain and Armijo Drain trails are finished, and additional benches, pet waste stations, and waste baskets along the Las Cruces Lateral Drain Trail are expected to be installed by Dec. 29. East Mesa Public Recreation Complex: Construction of the new regional park is 37 percent complete. The estimated completion date is Feb. 6, 2023. Earthwork at the new park is 98 percent complete, construction of pickleball court slabs continues, and utility line installation is nearing completion.

Information about 2018 GO Bond projects is available online at https://www.las-cruces.org/1892/2018-General-Obligation-Bond-Projects.

Also at Monday’s work session, City Council received a presentation about establishing and sustaining emergency medical services in Las Cruces for pets. Dawn Duncan, Founder and President of Animal Companions of Las Cruces, emphasized the need for an emergency pet hospital in Las Cruces since the nearest similar facilities are in El Paso and Albuquerque.

The presentation also included discussion regarding efforts to recruit additional veterinarians and ways to make Las Cruces more attractive to veterinarians and veterinary students.

Also at Monday’s work session, Doña Ana County Detention Center Director Bryan Baker provided City Council with an overview of Detention Center operations, including leadership, staff roles, housing capacity, services offered, environment, and the scope of medical and mental health services available. The presentation also reviewed intake procedures, including normal procedures and those with COVID-19 protections, adult detention, juvenile detention, and remote and in-person visitation.