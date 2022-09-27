Read full article on original website
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
8,000 Square Foot Penthouse on the Market for $20 Million With Breathtaking Boston Views
Talk about high-end, luxury living with ease in downtown Boston along the glorious parks and award-winning shopping and restaurants. This one-of-a-kind, personally built, custom 8,000 square foot penthouse is on the market for $20 million. It appears to be worth every penny, as this Beacon Hill address is in one of the most sought after, popular cities in the world.
Eater
One of Greater Boston’s Best Thai Restaurants Is Moving
Cha Yen Thai Cookery, one of Greater Boston’s best Thai restaurants and a particular favorite for its ice cream, is expanding across the street, according to an Instagram post. The updated address will be 620 Mt Auburn St, Watertown, the former home of Andrea’s House of Pizza, which closed August 19 after 40 years when the owners retired. Cha Yen owner Manita Bunnagitkarn, who also runs masterful Kala Thai Cookery in the heart of Boston, says in the video she’s hoping to finish renovations in about six months and add new menu items in the new space, as well as hang onto the old venue for another project.
bostonchefs.com
Oktoberfest is On at Steel & Rye
If a trip to Munich isn’t on the agenda this month, Steel & Rye has the next best thing with an Oktoberfest menu available now. Head to the Lower Mills artisanal scratch kitchen in Milton for the next few weeks to feast on chef Brendan Joy’s takes on traditional German fest fare like soft pretzels with beer cheese and blutwurst. Everything is made in-house — including the buns thanks to their beautiful bakery kitchen. The Oktoberfest menu is available during dinner hours, so you can mix and match with some other bites like Coal Roasted Oysters with breadcrumbs and scampi butter; or a plate of Lamb Fusilli with ramps, ricotta salata; or just go full German with sausages and pretzels and wash it all down with a couple of Weihenstephaners or Köstritzers (check out the full menu below). Grab a reservation for a table here, or call ahead at 617.690.2787; order takeout here, and check out a pic of their Oktoberfest feast on Instagram. Prost!
bostonchefs.com
BATIFOL Is Open in Kendall Sq.
Cantabrigians looking for a little goût de France (taste of France) have a new bistro to explore in Kendall Square. BATIFOL, the sister restaurant of the South End’s beloved Petit Robert Bistro, is now open at 291 Third Street in Cambridge, and promises all the charm of PRB minus a ride over the Charles.
Eater
Greater Boston’s First Vlach Restaurant Is Coming to Brookline
Late this fall, a unique, open-flame Greek restaurant called Bar Vlaha is coming to 1653 Beacon St. in Brookline under the care of chef Brendan Pelley, who has taken on the role of culinary director for newly formed restaurant group Xenia Greek Hospitality. At his Pelekasis pop-up in 2015 and...
WCVB
A century-old shoe store in Boston, and four decades of matchmaking lunch dates
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain,George’s Shoes is known for its low prices. A century after first opening its doors, the store has expanded to offer women’s clothing and designer handbags. The year 2022 marks a milestone anniversary for Lunch Dates – a Boston-based matchmaking service. For...
universalhub.com
Replacement for shuttered Roslindale Square restaurant could come soon, keep much of its menu, atmosphere
The Boston Licensing Board could decide tomorrow whether to grant Virginia Schubert permission to re-open the Birch Street Bistro in Roslindale Square as Midnight Morning, and, if so, whether it also has any full-alcohol licenses for new restaurant. Boston Restaurant Talk reports that Schubert, a Jamaica Plain resident, plans to...
Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families
BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said. Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list.
Boston Globe
Brazilian fast-casual spot Bom Dough opens in Inman Square
Their specialty features a gluten-free cheese bread. Cambridge has a new spot to fill up on gluten-free cheese bread. Bom Dough, or “good dough” in Portuguese, opened on Sept. 23 in Inman Square featuring Brazilian dishes, which according to chef and owner Marcia Chemim, combines influences from a variety of different cultures.
Dorchester Reporter
Friends rally to help a workingman’s family
A year ago, Ciaran Moore was a man on the go – a construction foreman who loved Irish hurling and the 12 Bens Tavern and was living in Lower Mills with his wife and fully involved in raising three active children. A violent incident in the early morning hours...
Orange Line diner not in the cards as T scraps old trains
The oldest cars on the Orange Line, some of which date back to the Carter administration, are headed for the scrapyard, where they will be dismantled and an accredited contractor, Costello, will work to dispose of components like caulking and undercoating that contain hazardous materials.
wgbh.org
‘A long way to go’: What’s to come at Mass. and Cass as mayor acknowledges long path ahead
Nine months since Boston Mayor Michelle Wu launched a clearing of Mass. and Cass, encampments near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard have been returning, drug activity has been increasing and the mayor acknowledged this week that there is still “a long way to go.”. GBH Reporter Tori Bedford,...
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
Dorchester Reporter
Hicks Auto Body hailed as a ‘legacy business’ after 52 years on Talbot Avenue
When he was growing up in 1950s South Carolina, a young man named Willie Hicks Sr. wanted to be a doctor, but being a Black man there in those days, he found that few colleges were interested in training him, and that society had no interest in allowing him to practice medicine.
whdh.com
Car drives into restaurant in Saugus
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston Market in Saugus was damaged after a car drove into the restaurant. Footage of the car and restaurant captured by 7NEWS showed signs of damage from the overnight crash, which is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story;...
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal Investigation
(Mass Hauntings / Youtube) (NORWOOD, MA) Calling all ghost hunters and thrill seekers! You're invited to a spooky evening investigating paranormal activity. For two nights only event attendees will explore and investigate "Cafe Venice in Norwood Massachusetts, as seen on the show Mass Hauntings!"
NECN
The First Black Woman-Owned Cannabis Shop in Boston Has Opened
For Nike John, trailblazing is the name of the game. At age 30, John has become first Black woman — and youngest person — to open a cannabis dispensary in Boston. The Heritage Club opened on Cambridge Street in Charlestown on Sept. 6 with plans to change the course of the industry through education, diversity and quality products.
Watertown News
Apple Pie Contest Winner Used Family Recipe, See the Top Bakers
The Apple Pie Contest returned to the Faire on the Square for the first time since 2016, and the winner tapped into an old family recipe. City Manager George Proakis invited first place winner Carolyn Gritter to City Hall to congratulate her. “She used a recipe that was mother’s —...
baystatebanner.com
In the news: Karina Teixeira
The YMCA of Greater Boston has announced Karina Teixeira as the new executive director of the Huntington Avenue branch. Having worked with the YMCA of Greater Boston for over 15 years, Teixeira will help drive the organization’s mission and commitment in the South End, Back Bay and Fenway communities.
