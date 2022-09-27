If a trip to Munich isn’t on the agenda this month, Steel & Rye has the next best thing with an Oktoberfest menu available now. Head to the Lower Mills artisanal scratch kitchen in Milton for the next few weeks to feast on chef Brendan Joy’s takes on traditional German fest fare like soft pretzels with beer cheese and blutwurst. Everything is made in-house — including the buns thanks to their beautiful bakery kitchen. The Oktoberfest menu is available during dinner hours, so you can mix and match with some other bites like Coal Roasted Oysters with breadcrumbs and scampi butter; or a plate of Lamb Fusilli with ramps, ricotta salata; or just go full German with sausages and pretzels and wash it all down with a couple of Weihenstephaners or Köstritzers (check out the full menu below). Grab a reservation for a table here, or call ahead at 617.690.2787; order takeout here, and check out a pic of their Oktoberfest feast on Instagram. Prost!

MILTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO