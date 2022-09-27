ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Herald and News

Federal government gives $23 million to Oregon to fight opioid epidemic

The federal government has allocated nearly $23 million to stem the opioid epidemic in Oregon, with overdose deaths skyrocketing in recent years. The money, announced by the Biden administration last week, is part of $1.5 billion awarded to all U.S. states and territories to fight the crisis. Nationwide, the money will be used for treatment and prevention of opioid and methamphetamine use, recovery, social services support, including housing, and supplies of the medication naloxone to reverse overdoses.
KTUL

Oklahoma and Arizona Congressmen introduce bill to help combat opioid epidemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Congressman Markwayne Mullin (R-OK-02) and Congressman Tom O'Halleran (D-AZ-01) recently introduced the E-Prescribing Parity for Controlled Substances Act (EPCS Act 2.0) to help modernize prescription writing to form more stringent barriers to accessing drugs like opioids. The barriers from the EPCS Act 2.0 is supposed...
TheStreet

Laws Struggle to Handle Post-Work Marijuana Use

We've come a long way from "Reefer Madness." The 1936 propaganda flick about the alleged dangers of marijuana tells the strange story of some hapless young people who get sucked into a maelstrom of murder, suicide and extreme kookiness as they succumb to their desperate need for weed. The film,...
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce $4 Million for West Virginia Health Right Expansion

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $4,000,000 to assist in expansion efforts for West Virginia Health Right. This funding was made available through the U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS), and is a Congressionally Directed Spending request made by both Senators Capito and Manchin.
Idaho Capital Sun

Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline

Oregon has joined California and Washington in opposing a project that would increase the amount of natural gas flowing from Canada to the West Coast. A 1,400-mile pipeline owned by Calgary-based TC Energy sends billions of cubic feet of natural gas to utilities supplying consumers in the Northwest and California each day. The pipeline runs […] The post Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Jeff Merkley
Ron Wyden
bicmagazine.com

U.S. corn-based ethanol worse for the climate than gasoline, study finds

(Reuters) - Corn-based ethanol, which for years has been mixed in huge quantities into gasoline sold at U.S. pumps, is likely a much bigger contributor to global warming than straight gasoline, according to a published story. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, contradicts previous...
WRDW-TV

Federal government to launch free diaper pilot program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Atlanta News First) - As many as one in three families don’t have enough diapers for their children, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That barrier is something the federal government is trying to address through a new pilot program. Jamie Lackey sees...
bhbusiness.com

Joint Economic Committee Puts $1.5 Trillion Price Tag on Opioid Crisis

A new congressional report puts a $1.5 trillion dollar price tag on the opioid crisis in 2020. The estimate underscores the need for further federal investment in substance use disorder (SUD) treatment. It also highlights the important role that opioid use disorder (OUD) operators play in curbing this crisis. The...
Portland Tribune

My view: What Oregon needs in its next governor is a maverick

Columnist: Republicans and Democrats are coming together to support former state Sen. Betsy Johnson. If you feel like your party is becoming more extreme on issues, it's because they have. If a candidate does not fall into line and support the party nearly 100%, they will be replaced with an extreme party loyalist. Candidates are no longer allowed to work with a member of the other party. Sen. Mark Hatfield, a true statesman, or Gov. Tom McCall, the "maverick," would have been primaried and shown the door today. In those days you could agree, disagree and reach a compromise based on what is best for Oregon. Yes, the Oregon we love, but are very concerned about.
thecentersquare.com

Maine opts out of $440M Juul settlement

(The Center Square) – Maine has pulled out of a $440 million multistate settlement with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs, citing a provision that would prevent them from filing new lawsuits. Under the terms of the settlement between the company and 33 states, Maine would have received about $11 million...
CBS Sacramento

New 988 Lifeline sees major uptick in calls — but concerns remain

On July 16, the national suicide lifeline number changed from ten digits to the simpler 988, in hopes of making it easier for people in crisis to get help. Two months later, data shows there's been a significant uptick in calls — but longstanding concerns remain about the potential risk of police intervention in critical situations. Data released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on September 9 showed that 45% more people contacted the new national suicide lifeline in August 2022 than in the same month last year. More than 361,000 calls, texts and chats came through to...
The Associated Press

Biogen pays $900M to settle doctor kickback allegations

BOSTON (AP) — Biogen has agreed to pay $900 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by paying kickbacks to doctors to persuade them to prescribe its multiple sclerosis drugs, federal prosecutors said. The agreement announced Monday settles a whistleblower lawsuit brought by former Biogen employee Michael Bawduniak, according to a statement from the office of U.S. attorney for Massachusetts, Rachael Rollins. Under the terms of the settlement, Biogen will pay more than $843 million to the federal government and more than $56 million to 15 states for overbilling Medicare and Medicaid insurance programs. Bawduniak will receive a portion of the federal recovery. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical company in a statement said it settled so it can focus on “our patients and strategic priorities” and said the settlement does not include an admission of liability.
