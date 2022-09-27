ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

nbc16.com

Bird flu confirmed in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed on Friday a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Douglas County. According to the USDA, this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Douglas County....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

Human Caused Wildfires in Ashland

Firefighters from Ashland Fire & Rescue ODF Southwest Oregon District Jackson County Fire District #5 IAFF Local 2596 tackled a wildfire just below Glenview Dr and Ashland Loop Road this afternoon. There were two separate fires started approximately 500 feet apart. Due to the mild conditions the fires spread slowly, aiding firefighters. The fires were human caused and an ODF fire investigator, aided by Ashland Fire & Rescue, is conducting an investigation. If you have any information about the cause of the fire, please contact the Ashland Police Department. No evacuations were needed after due consideration by chief officers on scene.
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Community response strong to Josephine County animal neglect case

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A case of animal neglect is generating a case of community response in support of the County's animal shelter. Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel shared an update today about how "rescued animals from our search warrants involving Pawsitive K9 Solutions are doing. It looks like the Shelter has been super busy -- and super supported."
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

City of Medford responds to plaintiff's civil lawsuit claims

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The City of Medford has a response this weekend for a woman suing the City. April Fonseca, also known as April Ehrlich, is one of ten people arrested in Hawthorne Park when closed to the public for sanitation, cleaning and inspection on September 22, 2020. The City notes that Fonseca's civil case claims her arrest was unlawful.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness

Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
krcrtv.com

Former Humboldt County couple sought in Oregon animal cruelty investigation

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A former Humboldt County couple is reportedly being sought by the Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) for abusing animals in their care. On Sept. 21, the JCSO published a press release detailing an investigation into animals being neglected at Pawsitive K9 Solutions in Grants Pass, OR. The business is described on Facebook as a "doggy daycare, boarding, training and grooming" facility.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Police seeing "swatting" increases across the country

MEDFORD, Ore. - There's a trend sweeping across the country right now that has schools and parents on edge. It's called "swatting". It happens when people call and make false reports to law enforcement. It happened at South Medford High School on September 16th. Lt. Mark Cromwell of the Medford...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Medford police: arrest made after suspect opened fire on man after an argument

MEDFORD, Ore. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Medford shooting on Thursday the 22nd that sent a man to the hospital. On Thursday the 29th, Medford Police Detectives located and arrested 22-year-old Spencer James Bliss in connection with the shooting in the area of Almond Street and E. 9th St. Bliss was lodged at the Jackson County Jail for Assault I, Attempted Murder, and Recklessly Endangering.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Siskiyou County wildfire causes new evacuation order

SIS-5224-B NORTH OF Big Rock Road, US Route 97. The following zones have been downgraded to an EVACUATION WARNING:. The following zones are status normal and residents may return home:. SIS-5117-B SIS-5120. For a map of the above mentioned zones, click the following link:. SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- A wildfire...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

State officials to hold groundwater meeting in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT — Residents of Central Point are invited to participate in an Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) outreach meetings in Central Point on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5:30-8 p.m. "Modernizing groundwater allocation is a top priority for the Water Resources Commission," OWRD said in a release. "Updating...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
nbc16.com

Pets found dead, abandoned at negligent dog daycare owner's home

SELMA — After rescuing 13 neglected dogs from a Grants Pass dog care business, law enforcement raided the home of the kennel's owner, discovering more abused and even dead pets. On Sept. 21, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office conducted a search at Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street...
GRANTS PASS, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 9/27 – Illegal Grow Bust Near Prospect, Patrick Duffy Selling His Ranch Near Shady Cove

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Team makes Illegal Marijuana Bust Near Prospect. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police...
PROSPECT, OR
KDRV

Local jiu-jitsu gym teaching kids lessons on and off the mat

ASHLAND, Ore. - Carlson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu has gyms all over the world. Their location in the Rogue Valley, Origins Training Center, is letting kids of all ages, abilities and backgrounds take part in the sport. Founder Gabriel Albuquerque from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is an experienced Black Belt with more...
MEDFORD, OR

