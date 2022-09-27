Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Bird flu confirmed in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed on Friday a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Douglas County. According to the USDA, this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Douglas County....
KDRV
Trying to save lives: Yreka CHP issuing more seat belt tickets & warnings to reduce fatal crashes
YREKA, Calif.-- Putting on a seat belt, it’s one of the simplest things that a driver can do that could potentially save their life, but each and every day thousands of people across the United States decide not to do it. "Your chances of passing away in a car...
theashlandchronicle.com
Human Caused Wildfires in Ashland
Firefighters from Ashland Fire & Rescue ODF Southwest Oregon District Jackson County Fire District #5 IAFF Local 2596 tackled a wildfire just below Glenview Dr and Ashland Loop Road this afternoon. There were two separate fires started approximately 500 feet apart. Due to the mild conditions the fires spread slowly, aiding firefighters. The fires were human caused and an ODF fire investigator, aided by Ashland Fire & Rescue, is conducting an investigation. If you have any information about the cause of the fire, please contact the Ashland Police Department. No evacuations were needed after due consideration by chief officers on scene.
KDRV
Community response strong to Josephine County animal neglect case
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A case of animal neglect is generating a case of community response in support of the County's animal shelter. Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel shared an update today about how "rescued animals from our search warrants involving Pawsitive K9 Solutions are doing. It looks like the Shelter has been super busy -- and super supported."
KDRV
City of Medford responds to plaintiff's civil lawsuit claims
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The City of Medford has a response this weekend for a woman suing the City. April Fonseca, also known as April Ehrlich, is one of ten people arrested in Hawthorne Park when closed to the public for sanitation, cleaning and inspection on September 22, 2020. The City notes that Fonseca's civil case claims her arrest was unlawful.
KTVL
Law enforcement to run pedestrian decoy operation Friday in Medford
MEDFORD — The Medford Police Department has announced a pedestrian sting operation on East 4th Street and Front Street on Friday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. run by the MPD and Jackson County Sheriff's Office. "The operation will focus on drivers failing to yield the right...
KTVL
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness
Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
krcrtv.com
Former Humboldt County couple sought in Oregon animal cruelty investigation
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A former Humboldt County couple is reportedly being sought by the Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) for abusing animals in their care. On Sept. 21, the JCSO published a press release detailing an investigation into animals being neglected at Pawsitive K9 Solutions in Grants Pass, OR. The business is described on Facebook as a "doggy daycare, boarding, training and grooming" facility.
KDRV
Police seeing "swatting" increases across the country
MEDFORD, Ore. - There's a trend sweeping across the country right now that has schools and parents on edge. It's called "swatting". It happens when people call and make false reports to law enforcement. It happened at South Medford High School on September 16th. Lt. Mark Cromwell of the Medford...
Journalist arrested while reporting homeless camp sweep sues Medford police for violating civil rights
An Oregon Public Broadcasting editor is suing the city of Medford, Jackson County and several members of the Medford Police Department, claiming they violated her First and Fourth Amendment rights by arresting her for reporting on a sweep of a homeless camp in Medford on Sept. 22, 2020.
KDRV
Medford police: arrest made after suspect opened fire on man after an argument
MEDFORD, Ore. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Medford shooting on Thursday the 22nd that sent a man to the hospital. On Thursday the 29th, Medford Police Detectives located and arrested 22-year-old Spencer James Bliss in connection with the shooting in the area of Almond Street and E. 9th St. Bliss was lodged at the Jackson County Jail for Assault I, Attempted Murder, and Recklessly Endangering.
Mount Shasta Herald
Siskiyou County endures one of its worst summers in California's 'fire year'
With nine months of the year in the rearview mirror, 2022 has been unusual for wildland fires in Shasta County, which stands in stark contrast to Siskiyou County to the north, which endured a deadly summer of fires. As of Tuesday, Sept. 27, 555 acres had burned in Shasta County...
KDRV
FireWatch: Siskiyou County wildfire causes new evacuation order
SIS-5224-B NORTH OF Big Rock Road, US Route 97. The following zones have been downgraded to an EVACUATION WARNING:. The following zones are status normal and residents may return home:. SIS-5117-B SIS-5120. For a map of the above mentioned zones, click the following link:. SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- A wildfire...
KDRV
NewsWatch 12's 32nd Annual Coats for Kids Campaign begins Saturday
MEDFORD, Ore-- For the 32nd year in a row, NewsWatch 12’s annual Coats for Kids campaign is coming back. The campaign is the longest running community service project in our station’s history which connects children in need with winter coats donated by members of the community. The campaign...
KTVL
Vehicles burn in Medford scrap yard, neighbor says sixth fire in three years
Medford, Ore. — Multiple engines from both Medford Fire and Fire District 3 responded to a fire near the intersection of Court Street and Central Avenue in Medford around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, Sept. 28. According to Medford Fire, four to six recreational vehicles parked in the yard were...
KTVL
State officials to hold groundwater meeting in Central Point
CENTRAL POINT — Residents of Central Point are invited to participate in an Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) outreach meetings in Central Point on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5:30-8 p.m. "Modernizing groundwater allocation is a top priority for the Water Resources Commission," OWRD said in a release. "Updating...
nbc16.com
Pets found dead, abandoned at negligent dog daycare owner's home
SELMA — After rescuing 13 neglected dogs from a Grants Pass dog care business, law enforcement raided the home of the kennel's owner, discovering more abused and even dead pets. On Sept. 21, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office conducted a search at Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 9/27 – Illegal Grow Bust Near Prospect, Patrick Duffy Selling His Ranch Near Shady Cove
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Team makes Illegal Marijuana Bust Near Prospect. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police...
KDRV
Local jiu-jitsu gym teaching kids lessons on and off the mat
ASHLAND, Ore. - Carlson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu has gyms all over the world. Their location in the Rogue Valley, Origins Training Center, is letting kids of all ages, abilities and backgrounds take part in the sport. Founder Gabriel Albuquerque from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is an experienced Black Belt with more...
