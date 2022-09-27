Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Atlanta, Georgia Voted Best Place To Live in the United States for Its “Booming Jobs Market” and Its “Eye on Equality”Toby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)Terry MansfieldAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Reported drug dealer arrested for murder of teen girlJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Lottery Scam, Taking Millions From the ElderlyTaxBuzzCalifornia State
wabe.org
Award-winning actor Colman Domingo to be honored at Atlanta's Out on Film festival
Atlanta’s LGBTQ Film Festival Out on Film is underway through Oct. 2, with a total of 143 films representing 27 countries at this year’s festival. Among the most outstanding are “New Moon” and “North Star,” two short films with Emmy award-winning actor, director, playwright and writer Colman Domingo. He is also being honored by Out on Film with the “Icon” Award.
wabe.org
New exhibit at the Carlos Museum explores history of gemstones in classical antiquity
Beyond their ornamental beauty, engraved gems allow us to examine different aspects of life in ancient Greece and Rome. A new exhibition at the Carlos Museum explores the history and functionality of gemstones in classical antiquity: “Making an Impression: Art and Craft of Ancient Engraved Gemstones.”. The exhibit is...
wabe.org
ELEVATE produces dozens of free public art events throughout Atlanta
“Last year, we were able to get access to a million dollars in funding from the American Rescue Funds, and we spent $650,000 of it last year, and we had $350,000 left for this year. One of the requirements, as we use the money, it asked us to have activities that get people to come out. And so as we looked at the Elevate possibilities for this year, we said, ‘Well, let’s just get people out in open spaces — uptown, midtown, and downtown and all around town,'” said Love. “So Elevate, where previously it had been held in just a community, this year it’s going to be all over town.”
wabe.org
'Paper Cuts' exhibit displays paper transformed into works of art at Reeves House Gallery
From one piece of paper, a million ideas can be born. On view through Oct. 23 at the Reeves House Visual Arts Center in Woodstock, the new Woodstock Arts gallery exhibition “Paper Cuts” showcases the myriad ways paper can be transformed into a work of art. Along with...
wabe.org
Atlanta airport official talks Ian cancelations ahead of storm hitting Georgia
Atlanta airport officials are monitoring Tropical Storm Ian as winds are picking up near coastal Georgia. But as a precaution, more than 100 flights coming in and out of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International airport have been canceled, according to the real-time statistic site Flight Aware. Andrew Gobeil is an airport...
wabe.org
America ReFramed
Brings to life compelling stories illuminating the contours of our ever-changing country. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
wabe.org
The Silver Scream Spook Show screens horror classic 'The Tingler' at the Plaza Theatre Oct. 1
On the evolution of Professor Morté, Shane Morton’s classic horror host chimera:. “Ever since I was a kid… I wanted to grow up to be Alice Cooper and Houdini and Ray Harry Housen all rolled up into one, and I’m not claiming to be anywhere close to any of those geniuses, but I kind of have become this weird amalgamation with this creation of Professor Morté, of all of those things,” said Shane.
wabe.org
Atlanta Councilmember Bakhtiari talks Wellstar closure, mayor’s development moratorium
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued an executive order Monday to halt the redevelopment of Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center after it closes in November. The order directs the city’s planning department to reject applications for rezoning, building permits and other moves that his office says may be premature in assessing the needs of Old Fourth Ward and the city. But what’s next for the property?
wabe.org
After decades of legal fights, metro Atlanta utilities secure their water supply
After 30 years of legal battles, several cities and counties near Lake Lanier now have contracts guaranteeing them access to water from the lake. Though they’ve been using the water already, their right to it had been challenged by Florida and Alabama as part of the long-running fight over water between the states. Now, with contracts signed, a major chapter of the so-called Water Wars is over, though some litigation is still ongoing.
wabe.org
Atlanta's housing crisis; The ups and downs of home prices
On this edition of Closer Look: The connection between Atlanta’s past housing challenges and its current housing crisis explained by GSU urban studies professor Dan Immergluck. And homeowners and home buyers both want to know where home prices are headed. We’ll get answers from an expert with Atlanta’s Federal...
wabe.org
Virginia governor rallies with Kemp to aid bid for suburban Atlanta votes
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp hit the Atlanta suburbs Tuesday in hopes of firing up conservative voters in an area that has been moving toward Democrats in recent elections. Kemp took the stage in Alpharetta’s City Center with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, whose narrow win last year and success in suburban areas made him a rising star in GOP politics. Youngkin has been campaigning for Republican candidates in other battleground states, like Michigan and Nevada, stirring speculation about his own political aspirations.
wabe.org
Debate Portal
Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young debates will be available for streaming live on this page starting Oct. 16. Atlanta Press Club6th Congressional DistrictBob Christian (D) and Rich McCormick (R)10/16/202210:00 AMWABE Debate Portal or Atlanta Press Club Facebook. Atlanta Press Club7th Congressional DistrictMark Gonsalves (R) and Lucy McBath* (D)10/16/202211:15 AMWABE Debate Portal...
wabe.org
Notable Names: Who’s been subpoenaed in the Fulton County special grand jury?
Fulton County’s investigation of illegal attempts to overturn the 2020 election is ongoing. Dozens of witnesses and targets have been subpoenaed and have testified before the special grand jury. Continue reading to view the public officials and fake electors involved. Find more information on the special purpose grand jury...
