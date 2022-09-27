“Last year, we were able to get access to a million dollars in funding from the American Rescue Funds, and we spent $650,000 of it last year, and we had $350,000 left for this year. One of the requirements, as we use the money, it asked us to have activities that get people to come out. And so as we looked at the Elevate possibilities for this year, we said, ‘Well, let’s just get people out in open spaces — uptown, midtown, and downtown and all around town,'” said Love. “So Elevate, where previously it had been held in just a community, this year it’s going to be all over town.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO