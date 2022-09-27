Read full article on original website
Possible Levee Break In Hidden River Community, Residents Encouraged To Evacuate
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – An Everbridge notification was issued just before 3 a.m. indicating a possible levee break in the Hidden River community. The notification was issued countywide which means that all residents throughout Sarasota County who are registered through Everbridge likely received a
City officials recommend North Port residents evacuate as floods rise
North Port residents are NOT under a mandatory evacuation at this time, but city officials are recommending evacuations as floods rise.
usf.edu
Hundreds of North Port residents trapped by flooded waters after Hurricane Ian
Todd Grimm parked his truck on the shoulder of exit 182 off I-75 Friday morning and looked at a body of water where pavement is typically present. He wasn't the only one to queue up near large orange and white hazard signs that indicated the off ramp was closed. Several...
Longboat Observer
Water restoration delayed in Siesta, Casey
Crews have begun the process to restore water services to the barrier islands, Sarasota County announced Friday evening, though they are experiencing delays due to power outages at lift stations. Lift stations are now on generator power, though the process is still extended. The county will release an update once...
High-water rescues underway in North Port for residents stranded in homes by rising Hurricane Ian floodwaters
Hurricane Ian is long-gone in Sarasota County, but many residents are still feelings its impacts. Aside from the extensive wind damage, loss of power and spotty cell service, residents in North Port are dealing with rising flood waters days after the storm.
WINKNEWS.com
City of North Port issues voluntary evacuations as water continues to rise after Hurricane Ian
The City of North Port has issued voluntary evacuations for residents in the areas that have been impacted by flooding. If there are rising waters threatening your home, the City of North Port is recommending you evacuate. The City of North Port expects waters in some areas will continue to...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County prepares to open supplies-distribution sites
Though three of four Neighborhood Points of Distribution will open Saturday in hardest-hit southern portions of Sarasota County, ice, water, food and tarps will also be available at a site on Clark Road, county officials said. Read more: Hurricane news and updates. The distribution site will operate from 8 a.m....
fox13news.com
I-75 closes as waters rise from Myakka River in North Port, delays expected until water recedes
NORTH PORT, Fla. - First responders have shut down I-75 in both direction at Sumter Boulevard in North Port due to flooding. North Port has continued to see flooding impacts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The interstate is closed from Toledo Blade Boulevard to Jacaranda Boulevard, the Florida Department...
Longboat Observer
Manatee County asks residents to limit what they put down the drain
More than 200 lift stations are still without power in Manatee County. Photos: Lakewood Ranch area digs out after Hurricane Ian. On Friday morning, Manatee County issued a press release asking residents to "refrain from the drain" to limit wastewater system impacts. The county reported that 205 of its 738...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Government provides updated info on utilities, services
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County government has released updated information on water restoration and shelters. You can check your location and get pertinent information following Hurricane Ian,
wengradio.com
Sarasota and Charlotte Counties Urge Residents To Stay Off The Roads
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said early this morning that most of the damage from Hurricane Ian is south of Venice Avenue. “There are still several road obstructions including fallen trees and debris, standing water, and downed power lines,” the office tweeted at 5:36 a.m. Water remains shut...
Click10.com
Punta Gorda residents waiting for relief after Hurricane Ian rips through city
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – With many people in the Florida Gulf Coast area still without power, residents in Punta Gorda were working to rebuild the city after homes were badly damaged and boats were pushed by the storm surge of Hurricane Ian. On Friday, Local 10′s Jenise Fernandez spoke...
Bay News 9
Manatee County residents asked to avoid using water
Manatee County is asking residents to avoid water usage. In a Twitter post Wednesday night, county government said:. "Numerous lift stations are without power. As a result, customers are asked to refrain from using water. Please limit flushing, showering, doing dishes, laundry and other activities where water goes down the drain. We hope to resolve this issue when the storm subsides."
Longboat Observer
Water restoration planned for Friday in Siesta, Casey
In a community update, Sarasota County Public Utilities Director Mike Mylett said that crews continue working to restore water and wastewater systems. Overall the system is "just stable," Mylett said. Breaks in the wastewater system are being fixed. "Our plan is to try to get water back to the barrier...
cw34.com
'Sobering Reality:' Sarasota County officials pull emergency crews from roads
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As Hurricane Ian hits land, its effects can be felt all across Florida. Sarasota County is experiencing Ian's impact, with heavy rainfall. Only 50 miles away, Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers. As sustained winds hit 45 mph in Sarasota County, county officials...
Longboat Observer
Manatee reports more than $14.9M in damage from Hurricane Ian
In a Friday morning press conference, Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said preliminary reports say Hurricane Ian has caused more than $10.5 million in damage to residential homes and more than $4.4 million damage to commercial properties. Hopes cautioned that the amounts are very preliminary and are expected to rise.
Myakka River floods roadways, neighborhoods
VENICE, Fla. — River Road in Venice lived up to its name on Friday, as it was essentially a shallow river. The water along the roadway was passing through an RV and trailer park called "Ramblers Rest RV Resort" as it was pulled to the Myakka River. People who live in the park said the water is about 3-5 feet high throughout the community.
Sarasota begins recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian downs trees, utility lines
SARASOTA, Fla. — Damage caused by Hurricane Ian appears to be limited in Sarasota after numerous people have reported downed trees and utility lines in the middle of roads. The recovery phase to assist people in more than 200 locations with some level of damage is underway, the city of Sarasota said in a news release.
fox13news.com
250K without power in Sarasota County
Crews say it will be a while before it's safe enough to get out and repair downed lines. They ask customers to be patient as they wait out the storm.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota to distribute water, food, ice and tarps
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will open four Neighborhood Points of Distribution to county residents who need water, ice, food or tarps due to Hurricane Ian. The sites will operate Saturday, Oct. 1, Sunday, Oct. 2 and Monday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
