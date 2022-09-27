ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Observer

Water restoration delayed in Siesta, Casey

Crews have begun the process to restore water services to the barrier islands, Sarasota County announced Friday evening, though they are experiencing delays due to power outages at lift stations. Lift stations are now on generator power, though the process is still extended. The county will release an update once...
Longboat Observer

Sarasota County prepares to open supplies-distribution sites

Though three of four Neighborhood Points of Distribution will open Saturday in hardest-hit southern portions of Sarasota County, ice, water, food and tarps will also be available at a site on Clark Road, county officials said. Read more: Hurricane news and updates. The distribution site will operate from 8 a.m....
Longboat Observer

Manatee County asks residents to limit what they put down the drain

More than 200 lift stations are still without power in Manatee County. Photos: Lakewood Ranch area digs out after Hurricane Ian. On Friday morning, Manatee County issued a press release asking residents to "refrain from the drain" to limit wastewater system impacts. The county reported that 205 of its 738...
Bay News 9

Manatee County residents asked to avoid using water

Manatee County is asking residents to avoid water usage. In a Twitter post Wednesday night, county government said:. "Numerous lift stations are without power. As a result, customers are asked to refrain from using water. Please limit flushing, showering, doing dishes, laundry and other activities where water goes down the drain. We hope to resolve this issue when the storm subsides."
Longboat Observer

Water restoration planned for Friday in Siesta, Casey

In a community update, Sarasota County Public Utilities Director Mike Mylett said that crews continue working to restore water and wastewater systems. Overall the system is "just stable," Mylett said. Breaks in the wastewater system are being fixed. "Our plan is to try to get water back to the barrier...
Longboat Observer

Manatee reports more than $14.9M in damage from Hurricane Ian

In a Friday morning press conference, Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said preliminary reports say Hurricane Ian has caused more than $10.5 million in damage to residential homes and more than $4.4 million damage to commercial properties. Hopes cautioned that the amounts are very preliminary and are expected to rise.
10 Tampa Bay

Myakka River floods roadways, neighborhoods

VENICE, Fla. — River Road in Venice lived up to its name on Friday, as it was essentially a shallow river. The water along the roadway was passing through an RV and trailer park called "Ramblers Rest RV Resort" as it was pulled to the Myakka River. People who live in the park said the water is about 3-5 feet high throughout the community.
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota to distribute water, food, ice and tarps

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will open four Neighborhood Points of Distribution to county residents who need water, ice, food or tarps due to Hurricane Ian. The sites will operate Saturday, Oct. 1, Sunday, Oct. 2 and Monday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
