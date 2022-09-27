VENICE, Fla. — River Road in Venice lived up to its name on Friday, as it was essentially a shallow river. The water along the roadway was passing through an RV and trailer park called "Ramblers Rest RV Resort" as it was pulled to the Myakka River. People who live in the park said the water is about 3-5 feet high throughout the community.

VENICE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO