Minnesota State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Minnesota Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

5-9-9

(five, nine, nine)

The Associated Press

GOP attacks Georgia’s Abrams on voting as judge rejects suit

ATLANTA (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the Georgia governor’s race to Republican Brian Kemp four years ago, she didn’t go quietly. She ended her campaign with a nonconcession that acknowledged she wouldn’t be governor, while spotlighting her claims that Kemp had used his post as secretary of state to improperly purge likely Democratic voters. Abrams founded Fair Fight Action, a group focused on fair elections, which within weeks filed a wide-ranging federal lawsuit alleging “gross mismanagement” of Georgia’s elections.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Minnesota man sentenced to life for 1986 Iron Range killing

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A man convicted of raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota’s Iron Range was sentenced Friday to life in prison. Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 54, of Chisholm, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct in the 1986 slaying of 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty, also of Chisholm. The case was eventually revived by genealogy database analysts. A jury convicted Carbo in August. Daugherty was found dead in her home on July 16, 1986, by police conducting a welfare check. Investigators over the years interviewed and collected DNA from more than 100 people but were unable to find a solid lead. The break came in 2020 after investigators obtained a DNA sample from Carbo and it matched. Carbo was 18 at the time, lived less than a mile from the crime scene and attended school with Daugherty’s children.
CHISHOLM, MN
The Associated Press

Shying from Trump, ex-Maine Gov. Paul LePage seeks job back

YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — When then-Maine Gov. Paul LePage endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, he credited himself as a prototype for the insurgent presidential candidate. “I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular, so I think I should support him since we are one of the same cloth,” said LePage, whose two terms in office were punctuated by brash behavior and frequently offensive comments. Now, as LePage is running for a third term after a brief retirement to Florida, he rarely talks about Trump in public, and his advisers say LePage’s hiatus from politics changed him. He’s eager to show he’s smoothed over some of his own rough edges, though flashes of his fiery personality broke through recently at an event at a riverfront boatyard in Yarmouth, where he pledged to take on Democratic “elitists.” “I came from the streets. I was a fighter all my life,” LePage told workers. “I had to scrimp and save to eat and survive. I am a fighter.”
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Arizonan sentenced for Vegas-based scheme targeting migrants

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Arizona man who convinced recent immigrants from mainly Asian countries to pay him thousands of dollars each to help them gain U.S. citizenship has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison by a federal judge in Las Vegas, authorities announced. Court documents show Douglas Lee Thayer, 70, of Mohave Valley collected payments of between $7,000 and $20,000 from at least 160 recent immigrants by promising them the company he ran would find a family to adopt them as adults. He told the victims he would then get them new birth certificates and other documents that would let them gain U.S. citizenship. A federal jury in Las Vegas convicted Thayer of two criminal counts of mail fraud on April. 18, and he was sentenced on Friday. He is set to surrender to start his sentence next month. According to the indictment and a sentencing memorandum from federal prosecutors, Thayer ran a Las Vegas-based business called U.S. Adult Adoption Services. After the Justice Department announced in 2016 that it had shut down a similar scheme in Sacramento, California, Thayer offered refunds to the Asian and Hispanic immigrants.
MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drawing#The Minnesota Lottery
The Associated Press

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in flooded homes. Desperate people posted to Facebook and other social sites, pleading for rescue for themselves or loved ones. Some video showed debris-covered water sloshing toward homes’ eaves. The storm surge flooded a hospital’s lower level emergency room in Port Charlotte, while fierce winds tore part of its fourth floor roof from its intensive care unit, according to a doctor who works there. Water gushed down from above onto the ICU, forcing staff to evacuate the hospital’s sickest patients — some of whom were on ventilators — to other floors, said Dr. Birgit Bodine of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital. Staff members used towels and plastic bins to try to mop up the sodden mess.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With a death toll nearing three dozen, rescuers searched on Saturday for survivors among the Florida homes ruined by Hurricane Ian, while authorities and stunned residents in South Carolina began surveying their losses and assessing the damage from the powerful storm’s strike there. Ian, one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S., terrorized millions for most of the week, battering western Cuba before raking across Florida from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean, and then mustering a final assault on the Carolinas. The storm then weakened Saturday rolling into the mid-Atlantic. At least 34 people were confirmed dead, including 27 people in Florida mostly from drowning but others from the storm’s tragic aftereffects. An elderly couple died after their oxygen machines shut off when they lost power, authorities said. Four more deaths were reported in North Carolina and three earlier in Cuba.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild following a distress call, the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter. A team managed to climb into the steep, remote area and found both unidentified climbers dead at the scene, the department said. They were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana

Vermont dispensaries are set to begin selling marijuana for recreational use, though only three will be ready to do so on opening weekend. FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington will all open on Saturday. A fourth business has been licensed to sell recreational pot but isn’t ready to do so yet. As happened with the rollout of recreational marijuana sales in other states and in Canada, Vermont’s inaugural weekend will be “more of a soft opening,” as more product manufacturers and testing facilities come online and as more people harvest the plant, said James Pepper, chair of the state Cannabis Control Board. Vermont will join 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales, according to the Marijuana Policy Project. Four other states — Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia — and Washington, D.C., have legalized the use of recreational marijuana, but sales haven’t started there yet.
VERMONT STATE
The Associated Press

1st debate highlights stakes in New Mexico race for governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former television meteorologist is making his case to replace the Democratic governor of New Mexico, as the candidates prepare for a live-broadcast debate on Friday night. Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti is campaigning on a law-and-order platform with proposals for annual tax rebates tied to oilfield production and a referendum that could ban abortion with limited exceptions. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is promoting her management of the economy and health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as her support for abortion access and expanded social programs, including tuition-free college for New Mexico residents and expanded access to preschool and no-pay child care. The televised debate from KOB 4 takes place ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting begins Oct. 11 by absentee ballots that can be mailed and turned in by hand.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

High stakes for O'Rourke in Texas governor's debate Friday

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Beto O’Rourke spent his 50th birthday this week behind the wheel of his pickup in Texas, fast approaching a big moment in his uphill climb for governor. While a road trip through college campuses showed how the Democrat continues to draw big crowds — a photo line at the University of Texas snaked across an outdoor plaza in 90-degree heat — O’Rourke is still trying to close in on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott with six weeks until Election Day, Nov. 8. That raises the stakes for O’Rourke on Friday night in his only debate against Abbott, who has tried to refocus the race to his hard-line immigration measures on the U.S.-Mexico border as anger in Texas over a new abortion ban and the Uvalde school massacre continues flaring. With early voting set to begin in just over three weeks, some O’Rourke supporters are looking for significant swings during the debate, which the former 2020 presidential candidate knows better than most can leave a lasting impression.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Governor's office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian have downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and at least one fatality connected to the severe weather was reported Saturday. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check on a generator running in their garage overnight, sheriff’s office Capt. Jeff Caldwell said. Carbon monoxide levels were also high inside the home and the woman was checked out at a hospital, according to Caldwell. Police in Johnston County are also trying to determine if weather was a factor in a crash Friday afternoon that left a 24-year-old woman dead, local news outlets reported.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

Max Baer, Pennsylvania Supreme Court's chief justice, dies

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Max Baer, the chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, has died only months before he was set to retire, the court confirmed Saturday. He was 74. Baer died overnight at his home near Pittsburgh, the court said in a news release. The court didn’t give a reason for his death but called his “sudden passing” a “tremendous loss for the court and all of Pennsylvania.” The court said Justice Debra Todd now becomes chief justice “as the justice of longest and continuous service on the court.” She is the first female chief justice in the commonwealth’s history, a court spokesperson confirmed. “Chief Justice Baer was an influential and intellectual jurist whose unwavering focus was on administering fair and balanced justice,” Todd said in the release. “He was a tireless champion for children, devoted to protecting and providing for our youngest and most vulnerable citizens.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Gun owners, rights groups challenge Connecticut firearms ban

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Citing a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this year, gun rights groups and firearms owners have launched another attempt to overturn Connecticut’s ban on certain semiautomatic rifles that was enacted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. A new lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court by three gun owners, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League and the Second Amendment Foundation. They are seeking to overturn the state prohibition on what they call “modern sporting arms” such as AR-15-style rifles like the one used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators at the Newtown school in 2012. “We all deserve to live in safe communities, but denying ownership of the most commonly owned firearms in the country is not the way to achieve it,” Holly Sullivan, president of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, said in a statement. “The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision ... has opened the door to this challenge, and we believe Connecticut will be hard pressed to prove its statutes are constitutional,” she said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents of this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian’s passage, water levels have risen significantly, turning roads into canals, reaching mailboxes, flooding vehicles, blocking a stretch of highway and a main ramp into the city, and leaving families trapped in their waterlogged homes. Now, as days go by, residents of the Sarasota suburb of North Port are beginning to run out of food and water. “Water...
NORTH PORT, FL
The Associated Press

Despite Ian's punch, wedding day saved on wet Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Saturday turned out to be a sparklingly beautiful fall day in Pawleys Island, an idyllic spot for an early fall wedding in South Carolina, sandwiched between the Atlantic oceanfront and expansive marshland that typify the state’s coastal beauty. But the perfect wedding day almost didn’t come together for two families who traveled to the island for nuptial festivities that almost got derailed by Hurricane Ian’s landfall and aftermath. Mary Lord and her family traveled to Pawleys Island from Fort Worth, Texas, for the Saturday wedding of her son, Eric. AJ McCullough’s family came from Sunset Beach, North Carolina, to see her daughter, Monroe, walk down the aisle as the bride.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
The Associated Press

Noem speaks out on grocery tax, promises to repeal it

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem made a campaign promise Wednesday to repeal the state’s tax on groceries, changing course to lend outspoken support to a bipartisan proposal she did not publicly endorse in March. The Republican governor made the announcement two days ahead of a Friday debate with her Democratic challenger Jamie Smith, a state lawmaker who pushed the repeal of the 4.5% tax on groceries for years and helped broker a bipartisan vote to pass it in the House this year. Noem billed the campaign promise Wednesday as “the largest tax cut in South Dakota’s history,” saying it would push $100 million “directly to families to help them with their budget.” But Smith said the campaign promise was “just another example of Gov. Noem trying to manipulate the voters of South Dakota by proposing a policy she clearly didn’t believe in and is doing it for her political gains at this moment.”
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

