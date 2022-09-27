ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada Appeal

Community remembers Sandra Trotter

Counseling services are being offered this week to support staff members and staff because of an incident that occurred at Churchill County High School on Sept. 22. At 12:25 p.m., on Thursday, the high school went into lockdown after the school’s office manager went into a staff restroom and died by suicide. The Fallon Police Department reports no foul play is suspected and at this time are not releasing any additional information.
FALLON, NV
2news.com

Barktoberfest Returns for its Second Iteration at The Summit Reno Oct.1

The Summit Reno and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Northern Nevada (SPCA-NN) are organizing the second annual Barktoberfest celebration, a dog and family-friendly fall festival, to raise funds for the nonprofit. The event will take place at The Summit Reno, located at 13925 S. Virginia...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Free Community Shred Event in Reno

Have papers or other documents sitting around you need to get rid of?. You can shred them for free on Friday. One Nevada Credit Union is hosting a free community shred event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Costco shopping center at 1296 Plumb Lane. Up to three...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Community invited to 2nd annual SPCA of Northern Nevada Barktoberfest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bring your dogs and maybe even find a new furry addition to your family this weekend! The SPCA of Northern Nevada and The Summit Reno will host the second annual Barktoberfest celebration. Communications manager, Emily Lee, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this dog and...
RENO, NV
daystech.org

Community Bulletin Board | Serving Carson City for over 150 years

The Green Goddess Market & Autumn Harvest will function implausible artisanal work together with a collaboration between Nevada-U.S. Silver Works and Silver Fox Turquoise showcasing sterling silver jewellery and high-grade turquoise all handmade and mined in Nevada. The occasion is Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m. on the Oats Park Art...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Spectrum Announces $50,000 Donation to Eddy House

(September 28, 2022) Spectrum today announced Eddy House has received $50,000 through Spectrum Community Center Assist, the company’s five-year, $30 million philanthropic initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in rural and urban underserved communities. Spectrum will kick off the partnership on Saturday, October...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 3:10 p.m.: The Washoe County School District says two juveniles were charged and transported to the Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center. An investigation remains ongoing, with additional charges being a possibility. A code yellow lockdown was initiated at Reed High School after school police...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local nonprofit receives $130,000 to help homeless youth

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Children’s Cabinet Inc, a Reno based nonprofit agency, is getting a $130,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help deal with the local homeless youth population. With the money, they will set up a program to reach runaway and homeless...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Seeliger’s Pumpkin Patch festival offers new food, new faces

Seeliger Elementary School’s Pumpkin Patch festival is a familiar tradition bringing some new twists this year. The 28th annual autumn carnival, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the school (2800 Saliman Road), offers students and families a day of fun and community involvement. Proceeds...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Acne patients have treatment options

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Sailors from around the nation are in Reno to recruit for the U.S. Navy, including a top commander.
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Carson City, Nevada Invites Travelers to Recharge Their Western Spirit

Nevada’s state capital admonishes travelers, “Don’t just remember the good ol’ days! Live them,” via a new campaign designed to promote one of Nevada’s most-understated destinations. There’s something special about embarking on a road trip… your favorite car snacks, the perfect playlist, and the...
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Reed High School locked down Friday after guns found on campus

Reed High School in Sparks was placed on a precautionary lockdown after police found guns on campus Friday. According to a message sent to families from Principal Rosenbloom, guns were found but no threats were made. The school immediately implemented a code yellow lockdown while school police conducted their investigation.
SPARKS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Flashing crosswalk signs to be installed on Mtn. City Highway

CARSON CITY – Work is slated to begin Monday on installation of flashing crosswalk signals at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way. The beacons will allow pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. Enhanced street lighting also will be installed for pedestrian visibility.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Casino Fandango’s Oktoberfest returns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a Bavarian bounty! Oktoberfest returns to Casino Fandango this weekend. It will be held October 1 and 2 in the Casino Fandango parking lot from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Admission is free. Court Cardinal visited KOLO 8 to talk about the good food, good beer and good times people can expect at the annual event.
CARSON CITY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Two juveniles arrested after firearms found at Reed High School

Two juveniles were arrested and transported to Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center Friday afternoon after two firearms were found at Reed High School.  School police discovered the firearms Friday morning, prompting the school to go into a precautionary code yellow lockdown. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 10:30 a.m. The juveniles were charged, according...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Aspen Festival returns to Markleeville

Aspen groves are among the largest and oldest organisms on Earth because they reproduce by cloning. “Aspen is primarily a clonal species, meaning it regenerates from the root system and sends up suckers,” U.S. Forest Service Vegetation Management Staff Officer Annabelle Monti said in July. “The drawback of an aspen stand being all of one clone is that variability doesn’t exist, so if something affects the stand, it will affect the entire stand (or clone) of trees.”
MARKLEEVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Andelin Family Farm’s Harvest Festival opens for 13th season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Andelin Family Farm’s Harvest Festival is officially open. This year marks the 13th season year of the event. It includes a pumpkin patch, hay rides, a Nevada themed corn maze, haunted trail, and Zombie Paintball. The annual pumpkins for Autism fundraiser will also happen this...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Hillary Schieve, Eddie Lorton square off in rematch of 2018 Reno mayor's race

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The 2022 race for Reno mayor features two familiar brands - incumbent Mayor Hillary Schieve and perennial challenger Eddie Lorton. Schieve, running for her third term leading Nevada's fourth-largest city, seeks to retain her seat once again as Lorton hopes this election cycle will be different.
RENO, NV

