Counseling services are being offered this week to support staff members and staff because of an incident that occurred at Churchill County High School on Sept. 22. At 12:25 p.m., on Thursday, the high school went into lockdown after the school’s office manager went into a staff restroom and died by suicide. The Fallon Police Department reports no foul play is suspected and at this time are not releasing any additional information.

FALLON, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO