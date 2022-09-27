Winning numbers drawn in ‘Gimme 5’ game

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — The boyfriend of a slain 5-year-old boy’s mother was sentenced in New Hampshire on Thursday to 22 to 45 years in prison for manslaughter and other charges that he pleaded guilty to, nearly a year after the child’s body was found in a Massachusetts park. Joseph Stapf, 31, had filed an intent to plead guilty earlier this month. He also admitted to second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and witness tampering in connection with Elijah Lewis’ death. The child was discovered missing and found dead last October. An autopsy showed he suffered facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers. “I never wanted any of this to happen to Elijah,” Stapf said in court as he broke into tears. “I wish I could go back and change everything.”

