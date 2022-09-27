Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston woman won big – twice – while playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. State lottery officials said the lucky player purchased a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from the Circle K on Meeting Street for the Sept. 5 drawing. “On one row she matched all five numbers to win […]
South Carolina State showed flashes against the SEC’s South Carolina, but ultimately couldn’t get out of its own way with turnovers.
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Presidential Inauguration has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian bringing severe weather to Orangeburg. President Alexander Conyers’ inauguration will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. SC State’s...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power outages have been reported in the Midlands. Dominion Energy power outage maps show more than 200 customers in the Midlands that have lost power due to Hurricane Ian. An area in oak Grove has lost power. Dominion’s map shows 133 customers are affected. Several...
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Grady Kramer threw two touchdown passes and the Morehead State defense stiffened the final two times it was on the field and the Eagles held on for a 14-10 win over Presbyterian in the Pioneer Football League opener on Saturday. Kramer, who was 19 of 41 for 180 yards and an interception, hit Chance Harris for 8 yards in the first quarter and Jeremiah Scott for 5 in the second, capping a 94-yard drive 37 seconds before halftime. But the Eagles (2-3), who had 305 yards of offense, only had 16 in the second half. The Blue Hose (1-4) finally got on the board with a field goal early in the fourth quarter, followed by a Nate Hayden 1-yard run. But Presbyterian only gained 22 yards in 11 plays on its final two drives, which started on the 11 and 26.
PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU redshirt freshman guard Myles Rice announced that he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a form of cancer that will take him out of the 2022-2023 season indefinitely. Rice confirmed the news with WSU in a statement on the team's official Twitter page. In his...
While schools from the Midlands to the Lowcountry have cancelled operations on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian — including the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and the College of Charleston — schools in the Upstate are being affected, too. Public...
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses. The death toll from the storm, one of the strongest hurricanes by wind speed to ever hit the U.S., grew to nearly three dozen, with deaths reported from Cuba, Florida and North Carolina. The storm weakened Saturday as it rolled into the mid-Atlantic, but not before it washed out bridges and piers, hurdled massive boats into buildings onshore and sheared roofs off homes, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. At least 35 people were confirmed dead, including 28 people in Florida mostly from drowning but others from Ian’s tragic aftereffects. An elderly couple died after their oxygen machines shut off when they lost power, authorities said. As of Saturday, more than 1,000 people had been rescued from flooded areas along Florida’s southwestern coast alone, Daniel Hokanson, a four-star general and head of the National Guard, told The Associated Press while airborne to Florida.
River Bluff opened the Region 4-5A slate in impressive fashion, rallying from a first half deficit to defeat No. 4 ranked White Knoll 25-14 in a game move up to Thursday night due to the impact of Hurricane Ian expected in the Midlands on Friday. Cooper Johns ran for 227...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — It’s the calm after the storm in Holly Hill following Ian. According to the Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services, the eastern part of the county was hardest hit due to lowlines and residents are left picking up the pieces. “I think we’re blessed...
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A person is dead after being struck by an SUV on Shop Road in Columbia early Thursday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened a little before 6 am on Shop road. Troopers say a Toyota SUV was traveling...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Florida evacuees from Hurricane Ian are on the road, many stopping in Orangeburg County along the way. Carl and Terry Lamitie have lived in Florida for fourteen years and say they've never experienced anything like this. “Very scary yesterday morning. They had closed down our...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain to South Carolina Friday, which has forced many weekend events to be postponed or rescheduled. Downtown Winnsboro is normally gearing up for its Annual Rock Around The Clock Festival, which brings nearly six thousand people to the town.
