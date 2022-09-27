ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Palmetto Cash 5” game were:

04-05-19-29-34, Power-Up: 10

(four, five, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four; Power, Up: ten)

Community Policy