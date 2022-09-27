ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Wild Money’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Rhode Island Lottery’s “Wild Money” game were:

08-10-14-19-32, Extra: 33

(eight, ten, fourteen, nineteen, thirty-two; Extra: thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $498,000

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Lifestyle
City
Cranston, RI
State
Rhode Island State
whatsupnewp.com

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Associated Press

Sluka leads undefeated Holy Cross to 30-21 win over Harvard

BOSTON (AP) — Matthew Sluka threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third, leading undefeated Holy Cross to a 30-21 victory over Harvard on Saturday. Sluka completed 17 of 31 passes for 300 yards. His primary receiver was Jalen Coker, who caught 10 passes for 166 yards with a long of 62 yards. Coker had one touchdown on a 2-yard reception. Sluka also had a 53-yard touchdown pass to Ayir Asante. The Crusaders’ first score, a 27-yard run by Sluka, was set up Devin Haskins’ block of a Harvard punt. Holy Cross also recovered two fumbles that led to short drives and 10 points. Holy Cross (5-0), the No. 11 FCS team, had 447 total yards to 366 for Harvard.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $600,000

The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $600,000. From the seaside towns of Narragansett and Newport to a condo on one of the most coveted, historic streets in America, the options are tremendous. And, if you need to get pricing on...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
onthewater.com

Striper Poachers Busted In Rhode Island

Environmental Police Officers from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) take poaching seriously and are monitoring Rhode Island’s coastline and waters for compliance with fishing regulations. Here in the Ocean State, striped bass are a favorite of recreational and commercial anglers alike. Adhering to the rules is not only good for the health of our fisheries; it’s the law.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
whatsupnewp.com

“Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI

It’s that time of year, time to hit farm stands around the region for the apples, pumpkins and delicious treats. This week, we’ve selected a few that offer a most definite seasonal favorite, apple cider donuts. Have a great weekend!. Hard-Pressed Cider Co. in Jamestown specializes in apple...
FOOD & DRINKS
rimonthly.com

6 Places to Pick Up Hocus Pocus-Themed Treats in Rhode Island

Something is brewing in our local bakeries. In light of Hocus Pocus 2 being filmed in our little state, bakers have been busy making us mere mortals some tasty treats – see if you can find your favorite Sanderson sister milling about, or maybe just in cookie form. Stop by one of these local bakeries to gather all the goodies you need to enjoy opening night.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Associated Press

Arizonan sentenced for Vegas-based scheme targeting migrants

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Arizona man who convinced recent immigrants from mainly Asian countries to pay him thousands of dollars each to help them gain U.S. citizenship has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison by a federal judge in Las Vegas, authorities announced. Court documents show Douglas Lee Thayer, 70, of Mohave Valley collected payments of between $7,000 and $20,000 from at least 160 recent immigrants by promising them the company he ran would find a family to adopt them as adults. He told the victims he would then get them new birth certificates and other documents that would let them gain U.S. citizenship. A federal jury in Las Vegas convicted Thayer of two criminal counts of mail fraud on April. 18, and he was sentenced on Friday. He is set to surrender to start his sentence next month. According to the indictment and a sentencing memorandum from federal prosecutors, Thayer ran a Las Vegas-based business called U.S. Adult Adoption Services. After the Justice Department announced in 2016 that it had shut down a similar scheme in Sacramento, California, Thayer offered refunds to the Asian and Hispanic immigrants.
MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Adebayo goes for 132 as St. Thomas runs to win over Marist

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Hope Adebayo rushed for 132 yards and scored one of St. Thomas of Minnesota’s three rushing touchdowns in a 38-24 victory over Marist on Saturday. St. Thomas (3-1) won its Pioneer League opener, churning out 242 yards on the ground to go with Cade Sexauer’s 218 yards passing with two touchdowns. Leading by 14 in the fourth quarter, the Tommies took possession at their own 1-yard line with 10:15 remaining. Fourteen plays and 7 minutes later they had a 38-17 lead after Joshua Komis scored on a 4-yard touchdown. Marist’s Brock Bagozzi then led a quick drive culminating in his 18-yard touchdown pass to Will Downes and the Red Foxes (1-3, 1-1 Pioneer) were within 38-24 with 1:12 remaining. St. Thomas lost a fumble on the first play of its ensuing possession, but time ran out on Marist near midfield.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
rimonthly.com

32 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this October

WHAT: Enter Barnaby’s Inferno, where guests will find three floors of spooky delights — think local food and libations, immersive decorations and entertainment — during the fifth annual Halloween at the Castle. Sport your creepiest costume and take part in complimentary tarot and palm readings. Funds from the twenty-one-plus event helped save Barnaby Castle and restore the building’s exterior painting and the solarium’s windows. VIP tickets offer access to a 7 p.m. soiree. 8 p.m.–midnight. $200–$250; free valet parking. Where: Barnaby Castle, 299 Broadway, Providence. More info: 617-4660, kaitlyn-alyece-events.com.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)

Autumn is here, and traditional fall events dominate “Six Picks” this weekend. We present a few favorites below. Saturday and Sunday: Enjoy a pint or two of Festbier at Rejects Beer Co. in Middletown as the brewery celebrates Oktoberfest this weekend. It’s also the month of Rocktober at the brewery with music all day long featuring Sourpunch, We Own Land, Z Boys, and Boston’s Dirty Water and the Smelltones. The event is dog friendly, there will be games for kids, a BBQ pit, Diego’s tacos, and more. Click here for details.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
WPRI

3 contractors charged with stealing thousands in wages

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three drywall installation contractors based in Rhode Island are accused of stealing more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction of a Woonsocket school, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha. Prosecutors believe the wage theft happened during the renovation of RISE Prep...
WOONSOCKET, RI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy