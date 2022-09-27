ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 6 Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Match 6 Lotto” game were:

07-16-23-30-47-48

(seven, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty, forty-seven, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1,160,000

