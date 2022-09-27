ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pumpkin spice overnight oats are the tasty autumn breakfast you've been looking for

By Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Planet Oat's Pumpkin Spice Overnight Oats Planet Oat

Oat milk — which was recently added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary — is everywhere. And pumpkin spice is also seemingly everywhere , at least this time of year.

Oat milk brand Planet Oat has designed a recipe for the meeting of the two ingredients: Pumpkin spice overnight oats.

This recipe takes only 5 minutes to prep and yields four servings making it great for meal prep purposes if you're planning ahead, or a Saturday breakfast at home with the family.

The best part? Overnight oats are adjustable to your own taste. So, if you don't want maple syrup, use honey — or, if you want to serve without yogurt, you can nix that, too.

Pumpkin Spice Overnight Oats

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 5min

Total Time: 8hr 5min

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups oatmilk
  • 1 1/2 cups old fashioned rolled oats (gluten free)
  • 1 cup 100% pure canned pumpkin puree
  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds
  • 2 tablespoons pumpkin pie spice
  • 2-3 tablespoons pure maple syrup*
  • 1 tablespoon golden flax seed
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt

Additional ingredients for serving:

  • Non-dairy yogurt
  • Salted pumpkin seeds

Instructions:

Combine oatmilk, oats, pumpkin, chia seeds, pumpkin pie spice, maple syrup, flax seed and salt together in a large mixing bowl. Stir well. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

When ready to serve, spoon oats into 4 mason jars (or bowls), top with a dollop of non-dairy yogurt and sprinkle with pumpkin seeds.

*Adjust sweetener to taste.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pumpkin spice overnight oats are the tasty autumn breakfast you've been looking for

