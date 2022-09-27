ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the West Virginia Lottery’s “Daily 4” game were:

4-3-9-4

(four, three, nine, four)

Adebayo goes for 132 as St. Thomas runs to win over Marist

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Hope Adebayo rushed for 132 yards and scored one of St. Thomas of Minnesota’s three rushing touchdowns in a 38-24 victory over Marist on Saturday. St. Thomas (3-1) won its Pioneer League opener, churning out 242 yards on the ground to go with Cade Sexauer’s 218 yards passing with two touchdowns. Leading by 14 in the fourth quarter, the Tommies took possession at their own 1-yard line with 10:15 remaining. Fourteen plays and 7 minutes later they had a 38-17 lead after Joshua Komis scored on a 4-yard touchdown. Marist’s Brock Bagozzi then led a quick drive culminating in his 18-yard touchdown pass to Will Downes and the Red Foxes (1-3, 1-1 Pioneer) were within 38-24 with 1:12 remaining. St. Thomas lost a fumble on the first play of its ensuing possession, but time ran out on Marist near midfield.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Man shot several times at California youth football game

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one else was injured, and there was no further threat. The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in serious condition, spokesperson Sequoia Payton said.
ONTARIO, CA
Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, to come to the “sideshow” in Reno, Police Lt. Michael Browett said. The disturbances started late Friday as several hundred cars and their occupants met in the parking lot of a still-open Walmart store. Police tried to break up the crowds and drivers sped off, meeting up again at several intersections and industrial parks into Saturday morning. A dozen people were arrested, 14 cars impounded and 33 people were issued citations. Browlett said Reno is just the latest city to see late night takeovers by auto enthusiasts who ignore law enforcement efforts to stop the illegal and dangerous activity.
RENO, NV
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting...
FLORIDA STATE
1st debate highlights stakes in New Mexico race for governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former television meteorologist is making his case to replace the Democratic governor of New Mexico, as the candidates prepare for a live-broadcast debate on Friday night. Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti is campaigning on a law-and-order platform with proposals for annual tax rebates tied to oilfield production and a referendum that could ban abortion with limited exceptions. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is promoting her management of the economy and health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as her support for abortion access and expanded social programs, including tuition-free college for New Mexico residents and expanded access to preschool and no-pay child care. The televised debate from KOB 4 takes place ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting begins Oct. 11 by absentee ballots that can be mailed and turned in by hand.
ELECTIONS
Shying from Trump, ex-Maine Gov. Paul LePage seeks job back

YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — When then-Maine Gov. Paul LePage endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, he credited himself as a prototype for the insurgent presidential candidate. “I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular, so I think I should support him since we are one of the same cloth,” said LePage, whose two terms in office were punctuated by brash behavior and frequently offensive comments. Now, as LePage is running for a third term after a brief retirement to Florida, he rarely talks about Trump in public, and his advisers say LePage’s hiatus from politics changed him. He’s eager to show he’s smoothed over some of his own rough edges, though flashes of his fiery personality broke through recently at an event at a riverfront boatyard in Yarmouth, where he pledged to take on Democratic “elitists.” “I came from the streets. I was a fighter all my life,” LePage told workers. “I had to scrimp and save to eat and survive. I am a fighter.”
MAINE STATE
Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana

Vermont dispensaries are set to begin selling marijuana for recreational use, though only three will be ready to do so on opening weekend. FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington will all open on Saturday. A fourth business has been licensed to sell recreational pot but isn’t ready to do so yet. As happened with the rollout of recreational marijuana sales in other states and in Canada, Vermont’s inaugural weekend will be “more of a soft opening,” as more product manufacturers and testing facilities come online and as more people harvest the plant, said James Pepper, chair of the state Cannabis Control Board. Vermont will join 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales, according to the Marijuana Policy Project. Four other states — Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia — and Washington, D.C., have legalized the use of recreational marijuana, but sales haven’t started there yet.
VERMONT STATE
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild following a distress call, the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter. A team managed to climb into the steep, remote area and found both unidentified climbers dead at the scene, the department said. They were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jimmy Carter celebrating 98 with family, friends, baseball

ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, turned 98 on Saturday, the latest milestone he shared with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn, were born in the years between World War I and the Great Depression. The Carter Center, which the 39th president and the former first lady established together after their one White House term, marks 40 years of promoting democracy and conflict resolution, monitoring elections, and advancing public health in the developing world. Jason Carter, the former president’s grandson now leading the Carter Center board, described his grandfather, an outspoken Christian, as content with his life and legacy. “He is looking at his 98th birthday with faith in God’s plan for him,” the younger Carter, 47, said, “and that’s just a beautiful blessing for all of us to know, personally, that he is at peace and happy with where he has been and where he’s going.”
ATLANTA, GA
Gun owners, rights groups challenge Connecticut firearms ban

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Citing a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this year, gun rights groups and firearms owners have launched another attempt to overturn Connecticut’s ban on certain semiautomatic rifles that was enacted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. A new lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court by three gun owners, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League and the Second Amendment Foundation. They are seeking to overturn the state prohibition on what they call “modern sporting arms” such as AR-15-style rifles like the one used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators at the Newtown school in 2012. “We all deserve to live in safe communities, but denying ownership of the most commonly owned firearms in the country is not the way to achieve it,” Holly Sullivan, president of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, said in a statement. “The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision ... has opened the door to this challenge, and we believe Connecticut will be hard pressed to prove its statutes are constitutional,” she said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents of this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian’s passage, water levels have risen significantly, turning roads into canals, reaching mailboxes, flooding vehicles, blocking a stretch of highway and a main ramp into the city, and leaving families trapped in their waterlogged homes. Now, as days go by, residents of the Sarasota suburb of North Port are beginning to run out of food and water. “Water...
NORTH PORT, FL
Ohtani agrees to $30 million deal for 2023 with Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has agreed to a $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels for the 2023 season in the two-way superstar’s final year of arbitration eligibility before free agency. The Angels announced the deal Saturday, avoiding a potentially complicated arbitration case with the 2021 AL MVP. Ohtani’s deal is fully guaranteed, with no other provisions. The contract is the largest ever given to an arbitration-eligible player, surpassing the $27 million given to Mookie Betts by the Boston Red Sox in January 2020, a month before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani is having another incredible season at the plate and on the mound for the Angels, regularly accomplishing feats that haven’t occurred in the major leagues since Babe Ruth’s heyday. He is a strong contender for the AL MVP award again alongside the Yankees’ Aaron Judge, who has tied the AL home run record and is closing in on the batting Triple Crown.
MLB
High stakes for O'Rourke in Texas governor's debate Friday

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Beto O’Rourke spent his 50th birthday this week behind the wheel of his pickup in Texas, fast approaching a big moment in his uphill climb for governor. While a road trip through college campuses showed how the Democrat continues to draw big crowds — a photo line at the University of Texas snaked across an outdoor plaza in 90-degree heat — O’Rourke is still trying to close in on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott with six weeks until Election Day, Nov. 8. That raises the stakes for O’Rourke on Friday night in his only debate against Abbott, who has tried to refocus the race to his hard-line immigration measures on the U.S.-Mexico border as anger in Texas over a new abortion ban and the Uvalde school massacre continues flaring. With early voting set to begin in just over three weeks, some O’Rourke supporters are looking for significant swings during the debate, which the former 2020 presidential candidate knows better than most can leave a lasting impression.
TEXAS STATE
Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David Russo, died Thursday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. Russo, 67, was serving her sentence at the Central California Women’s Facility prison in Madera County. She had been receiving medical treatment at a local medical facility since Aug. 16, the department said. It didn’t say what Russo was being treated for. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will determine her cause of death, it said.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Sheriff: Deputies kill man who sent ex-girlfriend gun pics

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A man who sent threats and photos of a gun to an ex-girlfriend was shot and killed by deputies who were trying to arrest him Wednesday in the third deadly police shooting in South Carolina in four days, authorities said. The man killed had a gun as the four deputies tried to take him into custody near a Greenville County apartment complex and several shots were fired, Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said at a news conference. Investigators have not determined whether the man fired at officers, Lewis said. The ex-girlfriend called deputies after receiving the gun photos, saying the former boyfriend had suddenly started contacting her again after they broke up, and officers were trying to arrest the suspect on unlawful communication charges, Lewis said.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
