WV Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 25

01-07-15-16-19-24

(one, seven, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

Daily 3

6-9-1

(six, nine, one)

Daily 4

4-3-9-4

(four, three, nine, four)

Mega Millions

08-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3

(eight, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-three, fifty-one; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $355,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 300,000,000

