Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton is 'happy' for Memphis players after IARP sanctions

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton is certainly happy to move forward. But that doesn’t make the news of another program facing NCAA sanctions receiving a lesser penalty easy.

Memphis is the latest.

On Tuesday, the Independent Accountability Resolution Process hearing panel concluded that Tigers coach Penny Hardaway did not violate NCAA rules due to his long-standing philanthropy. It did rule that Memphis failed in multiple ways, resulting in a three-year probation and $5,000 fine.

There was no postseason ban.

A result that led Boynton to ask if everything was “a parody” after it was pointed out that OSU was dealt a harsher penalty, including a postseason ban last year and loss of scholarships.

Boynton, however, hopes his tweet was not misconstrued.

“First and foremost, I am a Penny Hardaway fan,” Boynton said. “I’m a basketball fan, so I’ve always admired Penny. We’ve actually become good friends. I hope it wasn’t taken as some sort of slight at them.

“I’m actually happy for their kids that they don’t have to endure the agony of going through what we went through. Doesn’t make it any less frustrating. I’m glad it’s behind us, though, and looking forward to just kind of moving forward.”

The Cowboys began practice Monday, entering the season with just 11 scholarship players.

Even that doesn’t change Boynton’s approach to the season.

“I kind of leave some of that stuff to the people above me in the administration to deal with,” Boynton said. “And from a day-to-day basis do the best we can with what we know we have.

“And what we know we have now is we’ve got 11 guys on scholarship and four walk-ons and a fairly experienced group of guys who are really excited about what they can do this year together.”

Here are more takeaways from OSU’s opening news conferences:

Tip-ins

➤ Senior Kalib Boone is playing power forward more and has added weight, showing 210 pounds on the scale. His position move puts him on the floor alongside center Moussa Cisse and sometimes even Tyreek Smith, allowing OSU to play big. It also leads to 3-point chances for Boone.

“It’s been fun learning that spot. My whole life I’ve just been playing the five. I never really got to be on the perimeter. It’s fun. If I mess up, I just start laughing. But yeah, the only thing I need to learn is when I need to shoot the 3.”

➤ Boone is playing for the first time without his twin brother, Keylan, who transferred to Pacific in the offseason. That’s allowed Kalib to grow on his own. But it’s also added a new concern. What will the back of his jersey say?

“Is it still going to say ‘Ka. Boone’ on the back of my jersey or on the back of my jersey is it just going to say ‘Boone?’” Kalib said. “I’m not used to that. That’s one of my biggest concerns. I need an answer for that.”

Kalib said he needs to see both jerseys to determine what he prefers.

➤ Avery Anderson III went through the NBA Draft process for a second straight year, this time even working out with the Brooklyn Nets. He again used that period as a time to learn what he needs to improve.

“I got to really test my play style,” Anderson said. “I really learned what I need to focus on is my body and my conditioning. To play 35 minutes, you need to be conditioned. I feel like last year I wasn’t as conditioned as I could be, so I feel like if I really work on that this year, I could make better plays and smarter plays and not get tired.”

➤ Senior guard Chris Harris Jr. is fully medically cleared to return to the court after missing most of his career with knee injuries. He’s played in just 23 games, 22 of which came his freshman year. He did not play last season.

“I feel great, 100% cleared,” Harris said. “I’m just ready to get out there and just y’all the stuff I’ve been working on. Just trying to show you I’m the same Chris or even better.”

➤ Boynton expects High Point transfer point guard John Michael Wright to be the primary facilitator this season. The 6-foot-1 senior averaged 18.4 points last season but fits well in the role.

“He’s been better than I’d hoped in terms of tremendously high character, super, super competitive, a great teammate,” Boynton said.

➤ Boynton said Bryce Thompson had a tremendous summer, trimming 4% of his body fat. He also gained more confidence.

“I think he’s back to being the confident basketball player that he was in high school,” Boynton said, “but with an understanding of how to do it at the college level.”

➤ True freshman Quion Williams has impressed early, and not just for his skills. His high energy is almost unmatched.

“He’s the kind of person that if we got a 6 a.m. lift he’s going to run into the locker room at 5:30 just running around,” Boone said. “We’re just looking at him like, ‘Bro, sit down.’”

Jacob Unruh covers college sports for The Oklahoman. You can send your story ideas to him at junruh@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @jacobunruh. Support his work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.