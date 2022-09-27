Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
06-09-24-30-37
(six, nine, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $136,000
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
06-09-24-30-37
(six, nine, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $136,000
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0