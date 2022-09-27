ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Jimmie Johnson wants to do the Indy 500/Coke 600 double in 2023. Here's what it might look like

By Nathan Brown, Indianapolis Star
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYUQ9_0iCqZ4MP00

When you’re Jimmie Johnson – seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, American racing legend, promoter and marketing exec’s dream – you tend to get what you wish for.

And Johnson, as part of his scaled-back racing calendar for 2023 , has his eyes set on something no one has attempted since 2014: Running the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 Double the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend.

“I’m seriously considering it,” Johnson said on a call with reporters Tuesday. “When I look at bucket list opportunities, there’s Le Mans, the shot of winning the Rolex 24, and there’s The Double. Those three are really at the top of the list."

Personal interest? Check.

Sponsorship? Check (thanks to Carvana).

Teams to make ends meet? Johnson may already have those, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ITIwB_0iCqZ4MP00
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson talks with Chip Ganassi during practice for the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Kristin Enzor/For IndyStar

ANALLYSIS: How Johnson scaling back in IndyCar affects Chip Ganassi, Dale Coyne

JOHNSON: Leaving behind full-season IndyCar pursuits after one season

How Ganassi, Justin Marks, Project 91 can make Johnson's dream a reality

Johnson’s IndyCar team owner the last two years, Chip Ganassi, released this statement : “We are fully supportive of Jimmie. He has been a valued member of our team and if we can find a way to continue working together, we would like to do so.”

On the NASCAR side, Johnson confirmed that longtime friend and Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks has wanted to hire the stock car racing legend by any means possible. In a May ‘Ask Me Anything’ thread on Reddit , when asked if he’d let Johnson run his recently debuted Project 91 car in a one-off for The Double in 2023, Marks replied, “Absolutely.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7ZJX_0iCqZ4MP00
Chip Ganassi Racing driver Jimmie Johnson (48) prepares to put on his helmet Thursday, May 19, 2022, before practice in preparation for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar

“He’s been a longtime friend and somebody I stay in touch with,” Johnson said of Marks. “He’s certainly made it known that the Project 91 car is available if I have interest, so I’d need to continue those conversations forward.”

Marks launched his Project 91 program earlier this year, branded as a car set aside for one-off Cup race entries to deliver international names and garner global attention. It made its lone run in 2022 with ex-F1 driver Kimi Räikkönen at Watkins Glen and has since been involved with rumors around Helio Castroneves and next year’s Daytona 500. Johnson, of course, is a household American driver, but Marks has made clear he’d be happy to make the exception. He’s said in numerous interviews, he’d love to one day become a force in NASCAR and IndyCar, referring to a one-off appearance in the 500 as a likely starting spot.

“I don’t think I would say no to any possibility in the future for this brand. I love racing so much, and it’s a great time in the industry with a lot of momentum,” Marks said on Sirius XM radio this summer. “I look at businesses that Roger Penske has built, that Chip (Ganassi) has built, I look at Andretti Autosport and my friends over at Meyer Shank Racing, and there’s a way to structure these businesses so you can really be able to scale.

“I’d love to go to the Speedway and run a Trackhouse car at the Indy 500, and I’ve already started having discussions like that just to see what it would look like. I don’t think there’s any limit to how big our dreams can be around this company.”

The interesting tie-in is this: Marks ran a handful of Xfinity Series races for Chip Ganassi Racing from 2016-18 – including his lone NASCAR-level win at Mid-Ohio in 2016. Since largely stepping away from racing and jumping into team ownership, Marks launched Trackhouse Racing as a one-car Cup team in 2021 in a partnership with Richard Childress Racing. Last summer, Marks and Ganassi brokered a deal worth tens of millions of dollars that sent all of CGR’s NASCAR assets – shop, workers, cars, parts, everything – to Marks and Trackhouse. This year, the team jumped to two full-time cars, has three wins and still has two of the 12 drivers remaining in the Cup series playoffs with six races to go.

ANALYSIS: Four takeaways from the 2023 IndyCar schedule

ROGER PENSKE: IndyCar owner discusses 2022 season, plans for 2023

In other words, should Marks be interested in partnering with an existing IndyCar to launch his 500 and open-wheel ambitions, Ganassi would be an obvious choice. Johnson said he’s only spoken to Ganassi in terms of continuing any IndyCar ambitions he may have.

“I feel like I’m a part of the family at CGR, and if I am in an Indy car, that’s really where I’d want to be,” Johnson said Tuesday.

Johnson confirmed Tuesday that he didn’t foresee any manufacturer conflicts. Without any present plans with Ganassi, Johnson doesn't have an official relationship with Chevy and can negotiate his future events as he pleases. Importantly, Kurt Busch, the last NASCAR driver to have attempted The Double in 2014, ran a Honda car with Andretti at the 500, followed by Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chevy in Charlotte later that evening.

Is there enough time in the day to complete The Double?

Older race fans remember the days of John Andretti, Robby Gordon and Tony Stewart’s attempts at The Double when the 500 started at noon Eastern time – compared to as late as 12:45 p.m. this year. The Cup race now typically starts roughly 30 minutes later than it did a few decades ago – moved from 5:45 p.m. to just after 6:15.

So Johnson would have 15 minutes fewer to complete 500 miles at IMS, and then go helicopter-plane-helicopter to make it to the infield at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In 2001, Stewart’s total time between green flags was 5 hours and 45 minutes. For Kurt Busch in 2014, the last driver to attempt The Double, it was just over 6 hours. Assuming typical start times next year, Johnson would have roughly 5-and-a-half hours.

Busch benefitted from what, at the time, was the second-fastest 500 with a total run time of just over 2 hours and 40 minutes. Stewart’s final run in 2001 lasted more than 3-and-a-half hours. Nowadays, an average 500 seems to last just under 3 hours. That means Johnson would have 15 precious extra minutes than Stewart, who landed at Charlotte Motor Speedway 25 minutes before the green flag for the Coca-Cola 600 in 2001.

Johnson said Tuesday he felt it was plenty do-able as soon as next year.

And though he said in Laguna Seca that his biggest disappointment of his first and only full-time season in IndyCar was his race day performance in his first 500, Johnson doesn’t believe doubling his commitments for May 28 would take anything away from trying to improve upon crashing out in 28 th a year ago.

“When drivers did it in the past, I think we had a lot more on-track activity for both series. And I think the way the NASCAR format works now with less of an ask on time, I do feel like with my rough look at it that the potential to apply myself and physically have enough time to pull it off is there,” he said. “With a reduced schedule and not running the full IndyCar schedule, it’ll give me the time I need before and afterwards to seriously focus and dedicate everything I need to give my best performance in both races.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Jimmie Johnson wants to do the Indy 500/Coke 600 double in 2023. Here's what it might look like

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Jr's Car Suggestion

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes it's time for Richard Childress Racing to retire the number of his late father. Jr. reportedly wants Childress to shelve the iconic No. 3 and its font and it definitely got racing fans talking. The NASCAR world reacted to Dale Jr.'s comments...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Study Reveals NASCAR's Most "Hated" Driver

A study combing through Twitter interactions determined that Bubba Wallace is NASCAR's "most hated" driver. Per Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press, Gambling.com researched Twitter interactions from February through August to create favorability ratings. Wallace handily was the subject of the most negative sentiments at 30.1%. Cody Ware placed second...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
The Spun

NASCAR Legend Reacts To Harsh Penalty Handed Out This Week

NASCAR handed out a pair of stiff penalties on Tuesday, including a $75,000 fined for driver Ty Gibbs. Gibbs was docked for making retaliatory contact with Ty Dillon's car on pit road during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The 19-year-old was driving for 23XI Racing, which also received a 25-point deduction in the owner standings.
MOTORSPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Erik Jones issues warning to Ty Gibbs

Ty Gibbs is already making enemies in NASCAR’s Cup Series. Gibbs on Tuesday was fined $75,000 and docked 25 owner points for door-slamming Ty Dillon on pit road during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The 19-year-old driver issued an apology over Twitter for his actions....
MOTORSPORTS
MotorBiscuit

Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR makes obvious decision after Alex Bowman announcement

NASCAR has already granted Alex Bowman a waiver to remain eligible to advance to the round of 8 of the Cup Series playoffs. Hendrick Motorsports announced on Thursday that Alex Bowman will not compete in this Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. The 29-year-old Tucson, Arizona...
TALLADEGA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Stewart
Person
John Andretti
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Helio Castroneves
Person
Chip Ganassi
Person
Robby Gordon
Person
Roger Penske
Person
Jimmie Johnson
NBC Sports

NASCAR at Talladega schedule, how to watch, stream, odds

The 2022 NASCAR playoffs continue to give us more questions than answers. Through four unprecedented races, no championship-eligible drivers have visited victory lane. Tyler Reddick was the latest winner last week at Texas, where several playoff drivers had issues. There are just 12 drivers left in the postseason, and they’ll...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll into Talladega Superspeedway, a center of uncertainty, for the second race in the Round of 12 this weekend. Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET, NBC) could place the first driver in the Round of 8. Any playoff driver who wins the race automatically advances to the next round.
TALLADEGA, AL
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Thursday's Crushing Injury News

The 2022 NASCAR season has seen a number of troubling head injuries for the sport's best drivers. Unfortunately, the bad injury luck continued this week. After an accident over the weekend, Alex Bowman announced he won't be racing this weekend after suffering concussion-like symptoms. NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass said Noah...
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

NASCAR drivers fuming over concussions suffered in new car

NASCAR drivers are angry and concerned about their safety in the new Next Gen cars as the playoffs roar into one of the most chaotic and dangerous tracks on the circuit. Alex Bowman will miss Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway with a concussion diagnosed four days after he crashed. Bowman hit the wall early at Texas Motor Speedway but finished Sunday’s race despite radioing his Hendrick Motorsports crew: “I can’t drive the rest of the day.” “I don’t understand how (the car) is still rolling. That’s the hardest I’ve crashed anything in my entire life,” Bowman added. Now he is on the sidelines alongside Kurt Busch, who will miss his 11th consecutive race because of his own concussion. He crashed in July during a qualifying run when he spun and backed his car into the wall. Busch said his vision and balance are not at 100% but he hopes to race again this season.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Indy Car#Race Car#Chip Ganassi Racing#The Indy 500 Coke#American#Coca Cola 600 Double#Indystar#Indycar
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major Appeal News

Hendrick Motorsports has decided to appeal the $50K penalty that William Byron was assessed on Tuesday. Byron was fined that amount for bumping fellow driver Denny Hamlin out of position during a late-race caution during Sunday's race. He was also hit with a 25-point penalty in both the driver and team owner standings.
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Elliott: NASCAR's new Next Gen car a step backward in safety

NASCAR’s most popular driver said Saturday the sport has taken an unacceptable step backward in safety with its new Next Gen car, a rare public offering of opinion by Chase Elliott. NASCAR’s top drivers essentially have turned into an angry mob as they head into Sunday’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch are both sidelined with concussions, and Cody Shane Ware will race with a broken foot. All three drivers were injured in crashes in NASCAR’s new Next Gen car. The car had a honeymoon phase when it debuted at the start of the year because it delivered on its promise to improve the racing and level the competitive playing field. And while the Next Gen faced some bugs in the first seven months, the car is now experiencing serious problems during the playoff portion of the season. That’s created a growing sense of urgency from the drivers that NASCAR must soften the rear of the cars in the interest of safety.
MOTORSPORTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

622K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy