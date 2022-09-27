Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian killed at least 125 people. Here are some of the victims
Mitch Pacyna loved entertaining so much that he earned the nickname "The Mayor of Fort Myers Beach," because of his welcoming nature, his daughter said.
Ship captain allegedly drugged two students at sea, raped one of them
On a cargo ship sailing across the ocean, a captain allegedly drugged the drinks of two students training on board. Once they were incapacitated, he raped one cadet and attempted to sexually assault the other, according to a previously unreported complaint from the US Coast Guard.
A Marine who hated Muslims went to a mosque to plant a bomb. His intended victims ended up saving his life
Richard "Mac" McKinney appeared at a mosque one Friday afternoon because he wanted to kill Muslims. But mosque members diffused the Marines' fury with a form of resistance he was not prepared to encounter.
Arlington NAACP vice president shot and killed while vacationing in Turks & Caicos in attack, police say
Kent Carter, vice president of the NAACP's Arlington, Virginia, branch, was shot and killed Sunday while vacationing in Turks & Caicos to celebrate his 40th birthday, according to statements from the NAACP and the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force.
Tapper presses Youngkin on campaigning for Kari Lake in Arizona
When asked about his support for election denier Kari Lake in Arizona, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that “the Republican Party has to be a party where we are not shunning people and excluding them.”
DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard appear outside the scope of Florida transport program guidelines, state documents show
A pair of flights carrying migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard last month, orchestrated by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may have exceeded the original scope of the state's plan to transport undocumented individuals, according to records obtained by CNN.
Mandela Barnes has signaled support for removing police funding and abolishing ICE -- despite ad claiming otherwise
Wisconsin Democratic Senate nominee Mandela Barnes has previously signaled his support for removing police funding and abolishing ICE, according to a review by CNN's KFile, despite claiming otherwise in a recent ad in which he speaks directly to the camera to defend his record on those issues.
Trump’s Arizona slate risks turning off independent-minded voters in key Senate and governor’s races
Phoenix, Arizona CNN — Megan Lindsay, a 48-year-old teacher, had a recurring thought as she surveyed the Donald Trump-backed candidates in Arizona’s Senate and governor’s races: she is a voter who no longer feels at home in either party. It was a common refrain in interviews with...
When marijuana is on the ballot, it wins
Marijuana, at times, seems to be a third rail in American politics. While most Democrats are ardent defenders of abortion rights and gay rights, many party lawmakers are less vocal about decriminalizing or legalizing marijuana. It was only Thursday when President Joe Biden decided to pardon all people convicted of federal marijuana possession.
84 undocumented migrants rescued in Texas from semi-truck, according to sheriff
Eighty-four undocumented migrants have been rescued from a semi-truck in southern Texas, according to a tweet from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.
Migrants from three countries are driving the spike in encounters at the southern border, swamping a backlogged immigration system
The latest wave of migration has been mostly driven by people fleeing Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. The sheer numbers are complicating the processing and removal of the latest arrivals to the US.
A former prison warden and his brother face additional charges in the shooting of migrants in West Texas
Two brothers who were accused of shooting two migrants in West Texas are now facing additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being rearrested earlier this week.
Republicans called Biden's infrastructure program 'socialism.' Then they asked for money.
Last November, GOP Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota released a statement slamming the passage of the freshly approved infrastructure law he referred to as "President Biden's multi-trillion dollar socialist wish list."
Warnock says Walker 'has trouble with the truth' but does not comment on abortion allegations
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia said Saturday that his Republican rival Herschel Walker "has trouble with the truth" but did not directly address the recent allegation that Walker once paid for a woman to have an abortion.
Undaunted by DeSantis, immigrant workers are heading to Florida to help with hurricane cleanup
Just weeks after Ron DeSantis made a public display of his efforts to keep migrants out of Florida, a growing number of immigrants are coming to the Republican governor's state to help with Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts.
Democrats were already struggling in Florida. Then came Hurricane Ian.
Charlie Crist, whose career as a Republican ended with a hug from a Democratic president (Barack Obama) may have seen his political fate sealed by another Democratic president (Joe Biden) complimenting his Republican rival (Ron DeSantis).
Biden to designate WWII-era training ground in Colorado as new national monument
President Joe Biden plans to declare a new national monument when he visits Colorado this week, according to people familiar with the plans, as he begins a western swing one month before the midterm elections.
Trump's visit to small Nevada town highlights importance of rural voters to state Republicans
When former President Donald Trump touched down in Minden, Nevada, on Saturday to campaign for a slate of Republican candidates, he landed in a town of just under 3,500 people -- about 0.1% of the state's population.
Why the GOP can't count on Joe Biden's low ratings to sink Democrats
We are now under a month until Election Day, and you can feel the midterm campaign really taking hold. From Herschel Walker generating headlines for his troubles in Georgia to the Senate GOP campaign arm cutting bait in New Hampshire, we're getting down to crunch time.
Glenn Youngkin defends support of election denier Kari Lake in Arizona
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Sunday defended his support for fellow Republican Kari Lake, an election denier running for governor in Arizona, arguing that their party needs to be inclusive of a wide range of members in order to be successful.
