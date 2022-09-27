Read full article on original website
USD Beacom School of Business Welcomes Back Alumna as Career Success Center Manager
“I had the opportunity to experience this position from both a student and employee standpoint while pursuing my degrees at USD, so I am familiar with the immense opportunities this position provides for our students,” Foxhoven said. “It wasn’t long ago that I was in the shoes of the students I will be helping, and I look forward to getting them started on the right path to a successful career.”
USD Graphic Design Student Selected as Top 100 Intern
Over the summer, Le Nguyen worked as a graphic design intern at Anderson Brothers Printing Press in Sioux City, Iowa. Her duties included prepping files for print in prepress, designing and directing mail and social media campaigns, assisting in digital print areas, designing new stationing and more. The 2022 Top...
