The Crackdown On Loud Cars Is On A Roll

Noise in New York City, like the vibrating drilling of construction or the booming sound of music coming from the apartment next door, isn’t unheard of. It’s more like a defining feature. But loud, startling growls from souped-up cars might finally be meeting their match, as the Department of Environmental Protection prepares to expand its Muffler Noise Pilot Program from a lone location to eight, after a successful trial that wrapped up in June.
BQE repair plan panned by Windsor Terrace, Kensington residents

WINDSOR TERRACE — A plan to close much of the BQE during three weekends next year and divert traffic onto local streets has met with some real opposition in the Windsor Terrace and Kensington areas, published reports say. As the Brooklyn Eagle reported earlier this month, traffic from the...
New York City Bill Puts a Bounty on Bike Lane Violations

New York City council members are getting serious about bike lanes. A new proposal would allow citizens to submit photographic evidence of blocked bike lanes—and they’ll be rewarded with a percentage of the subsequent ticket. Ask any New Yorker with a bike and they will probably all agree...
Church plans 343 apartments in East New York

Holy cow: A church-owned property across from a former dairy factory in East New York is slated to become a 14-story apartment building. The 362,000-square-foot project at 2797 Atlantic Avenue would include 353 apartments. The property owner is listed in city records as St. Malachy RC Church. Rocklyn Asset Corporation...
City takes aim at landlords’ empty retail space

The City Council on Thursday passed a bill to ramp up reporting requirements for vacant retail space. The measure, sponsored by Manhattan Council member Gale Brewer, builds on a 2019 law that established a public database of commercial properties in New York City. As part of that law, commercial building owners must report vacant ground- and second-floor retail space once a year.
DOT to Divert Trucks to Local Brooklyn Streets During BQE Repair

The Department of Transportation (DOT) is finally starting its years-long plans to fix the crumbling Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE), and when the DOT announced its plans to detour tens of thousands of trucks from the expressway to several residential Brooklyn streets during the construction work, many residents worried about safety, noise, and traffic.
Mayor Adams: $225 million in taxi medallion debt erased

NEW YORK -- More than 1,000 taxi medallion owners are getting much-needed financial relief.Mayor Eric Adams says $225 million was wiped off the books to ease the financial burden on taxi drivers."Recent years, the medallion owners and drivers have been burdened by crippling debt, and we did not want to sit on the sideline and watch this continue to happen. It's crushed dreams, and it crushed families," Adams said Friday.READ MORE: NYC, TLC and Taxi Workers Alliance announce historic deal on medallion debt reliefDrivers took advantage of the medallion relief program that restructures their loans so the debt is more affordable.A medallion is essentially a permit to operate a taxi in the city.
NYPD removes abandoned and idling trucks following community complaints in the Bronx

The NYPD conducted a heavy tow operation in the Bronx Wednesday to remove large, stagnating trucks from the community. According to NYPD sources, the operation is but one in a number of initiatives the department has greenlit following community complaints. Locals argue that trucks parked overnight and sometimes for weeks make it difficult to get around and lead to other quality of life issues, with some trucks being left so long they begin to rust.
Decades in the making, Willets Point project begins to take shape

City officials unveiled their latest design plans for the redevelopment of Willets Point on Wednesday evening to Queens Community Board 7 – nearly two decades after whisperings of a redevelopment of the neighborhood first began. Officials from the city’s Economic Development Corporation unveiled their plans to build three residential...
NYC street vendors tire of dodging summons-happy NYPD, city inspectors

Arturo Xelo, 60, and his wife, Ruth Palacios, 43, received a ticket last summer for vending without a license. It was their first infraction in nearly a decade of vending on a busy street corner abutting Junction Boulevard in Corona, Queens. The Street Vendors Project says promised city reforms have done nothing to stop a ticket blitz targeting their members. [ more › ]
Columbus Day controversy rears its head in Staten Island Assembly race

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Controversy over October’s second Monday comes to the Island every year, but its helped two local state Assembly candidates find common ground. Republican Sam Pirozzolo and Democrat Vincent Argenziano, candidates to replace outgoing Assembly member Mike Cusick (D-Mid-Island), both took a stand against a piece of state legislation that would change the official designation for Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day in a variety of state laws.
