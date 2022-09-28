Read full article on original website
The Crackdown On Loud Cars Is On A Roll
Noise in New York City, like the vibrating drilling of construction or the booming sound of music coming from the apartment next door, isn’t unheard of. It’s more like a defining feature. But loud, startling growls from souped-up cars might finally be meeting their match, as the Department of Environmental Protection prepares to expand its Muffler Noise Pilot Program from a lone location to eight, after a successful trial that wrapped up in June.
News 12
Rally held at Orchard Beach in protest of migrant relief centers
A rally was held in the Bronx on Saturday to protest the city’s plan to handle the surge of asylum seekers. The Office of Emergency Management says the centers at the Orchard Beach parking lot are set to open next week, with the ability to house around 1,000 migrants.
MTA revises controversial plan to place massive poles in 7 Staten Island neighborhoods
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The majority of the monopoles set to be installed along the Staten Island Railway (SIR) have been shortened in response to public backlash, but one will still tower 150 feet over Grasmere. The MTA has revised its plans to install seven, 150-foot monopoles across the borough...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
BQE repair plan panned by Windsor Terrace, Kensington residents
WINDSOR TERRACE — A plan to close much of the BQE during three weekends next year and divert traffic onto local streets has met with some real opposition in the Windsor Terrace and Kensington areas, published reports say. As the Brooklyn Eagle reported earlier this month, traffic from the...
Gizmodo
New York City Bill Puts a Bounty on Bike Lane Violations
New York City council members are getting serious about bike lanes. A new proposal would allow citizens to submit photographic evidence of blocked bike lanes—and they’ll be rewarded with a percentage of the subsequent ticket. Ask any New Yorker with a bike and they will probably all agree...
therealdeal.com
Church plans 343 apartments in East New York
Holy cow: A church-owned property across from a former dairy factory in East New York is slated to become a 14-story apartment building. The 362,000-square-foot project at 2797 Atlantic Avenue would include 353 apartments. The property owner is listed in city records as St. Malachy RC Church. Rocklyn Asset Corporation...
Does Mayor Adams' migrant tents plan violate NYC’s right-to-shelter mandate?
A land surveyor walks by large tents being constructed in a parking lot at Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Sept. 28, 2022. Attorney Josh Goldfein sat down with WNYC’s Sean Carlson to discuss the city’s decision to temporarily house migrants from the southern border in large tents. [ more › ]
therealdeal.com
City takes aim at landlords’ empty retail space
The City Council on Thursday passed a bill to ramp up reporting requirements for vacant retail space. The measure, sponsored by Manhattan Council member Gale Brewer, builds on a 2019 law that established a public database of commercial properties in New York City. As part of that law, commercial building owners must report vacant ground- and second-floor retail space once a year.
boropark24.com
DOT to Divert Trucks to Local Brooklyn Streets During BQE Repair
The Department of Transportation (DOT) is finally starting its years-long plans to fix the crumbling Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE), and when the DOT announced its plans to detour tens of thousands of trucks from the expressway to several residential Brooklyn streets during the construction work, many residents worried about safety, noise, and traffic.
MTA restores express train service on LIRR due to complaints from North Shore residents
The MTA is restoring express train service on the Long Island Rail Road following an outcry from commuters.
Mayor Adams: $225 million in taxi medallion debt erased
NEW YORK -- More than 1,000 taxi medallion owners are getting much-needed financial relief.Mayor Eric Adams says $225 million was wiped off the books to ease the financial burden on taxi drivers."Recent years, the medallion owners and drivers have been burdened by crippling debt, and we did not want to sit on the sideline and watch this continue to happen. It's crushed dreams, and it crushed families," Adams said Friday.READ MORE: NYC, TLC and Taxi Workers Alliance announce historic deal on medallion debt reliefDrivers took advantage of the medallion relief program that restructures their loans so the debt is more affordable.A medallion is essentially a permit to operate a taxi in the city.
‘Masses of people in our Staten Island parks;’ reaction pours in over news of possible migrant ship at Homeport
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Locals were caught off guard Friday after news broke of a cruise ship possibly docking at the Homeport in Stapleton to help deal with the city’s migrant crisis. The New York Post first reported that Mayor Eric Adams administration was close to a deal...
amny.com
NYPD removes abandoned and idling trucks following community complaints in the Bronx
The NYPD conducted a heavy tow operation in the Bronx Wednesday to remove large, stagnating trucks from the community. According to NYPD sources, the operation is but one in a number of initiatives the department has greenlit following community complaints. Locals argue that trucks parked overnight and sometimes for weeks make it difficult to get around and lead to other quality of life issues, with some trucks being left so long they begin to rust.
queenseagle.com
Decades in the making, Willets Point project begins to take shape
City officials unveiled their latest design plans for the redevelopment of Willets Point on Wednesday evening to Queens Community Board 7 – nearly two decades after whisperings of a redevelopment of the neighborhood first began. Officials from the city’s Economic Development Corporation unveiled their plans to build three residential...
NYC street vendors tire of dodging summons-happy NYPD, city inspectors
Arturo Xelo, 60, and his wife, Ruth Palacios, 43, received a ticket last summer for vending without a license. It was their first infraction in nearly a decade of vending on a busy street corner abutting Junction Boulevard in Corona, Queens. The Street Vendors Project says promised city reforms have done nothing to stop a ticket blitz targeting their members. [ more › ]
NYPD works with city to tow trucks parked too long on city streets, drivers up in arms
The NYPD spent Wednesday morning towing away trucks in the Bronx that were parked too long on city streets.
Design Taxi
US Army Corps Wants To Install Giant Storm Gates To Protect NYC From Floods
Two weeks ago, New Yorkers were jolted awake by a flash flood warning, affecting parts of Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island. Residents were told to avoid wading or driving through the flood waters, and to seek shelter on higher ground. As such, it’s rather timely that the US Army Corps...
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 129 apartments in East New York near Shirley Chisholm Park
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 129 newly constructed apartments at Linden Terrace II, a housing development at 573 Emerald St. in East New York. Rents start at $397 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $16,183 to $115,850 depending on the size of the household.
New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase
The New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state's $15 minimum hourly wage plan Friday.
Columbus Day controversy rears its head in Staten Island Assembly race
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Controversy over October’s second Monday comes to the Island every year, but its helped two local state Assembly candidates find common ground. Republican Sam Pirozzolo and Democrat Vincent Argenziano, candidates to replace outgoing Assembly member Mike Cusick (D-Mid-Island), both took a stand against a piece of state legislation that would change the official designation for Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day in a variety of state laws.
