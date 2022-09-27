ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023

As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
Disney World, Universal, and SeaWorld Eye Hurricane Ian

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to make landfall -- possibly in Florida -- as a Category 4 hurricane later this week. The inland nature of Disney World and nearby rivals protect it from the brunt of windstorms, but brief closures could prove costly. With Disney, Comcast, and SeaWorld hosting Halloween-themed...
Disney evacuates hotels and shuts down some parks as Hurricane Ian approaches

Disney has announced that it’s shutting down some operations as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida.“Walt Disney World Resort is preparing for necessary operational adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service,” the company said in a statement posted to its site.The water park Blizzard Beach is currently closed and another water park, Typhoon Lagoon, will close temporarily on Wednesday and Thursday.The Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close from Wednesday until Friday...
Space Mountain Closes Today Along With Several Refurbishments at This Disney Park

Space Mountain is one of Disney’s most iconic attractions with variations on the roller coaster featured in theme parks around the world. Between seasonal overlays, complete reimaginings, and routine refurbishments, this is one attraction that can experience some serious downtime to keep everything up and running for Guests. At...
The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About

It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
A Look at Universal Studios Florida’s Preparations for Hurricane Ian

On Tuesday morning, we checked out Universal Studios Florida to check out their preparations for Hurricane Ian. As we were walking in, we noticed tarps covering many of the construction areas to prevent water damage due to Hurricane Ian. This was the first of many changes we noticed in the park, as well as with the decorations and set pieces for Halloween Horror Nights. Not long after our visit, both Wednesday and Thursday’s events were canceled.
As Guests Shelter in Disney Hotels for Hurricane Ian, Mobile Order Slots Fill Up

Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida, bringing extreme winds, rain, and potential flooding with it. In preparation for the storm, Disney World closed its theme parks on Wednesday and Thursday (September 28th and 29th). The Orlando International Airport also shut down commercial operations, which means anyone staying at Disney World hotels is currently riding out the storm inside those rooms.
Walt Disney World Announces Theme Park Hours for September 30 Phased Reopening

Walt Disney World has announced park hours for all four theme parks as the post-Hurricane Ian phased reopening begins. Please note that park reservations are still required, and new reservations have only reopened for Resort Hotel guests. All dining reservations and Enchanted Extra prior to Early Theme Park Entry times will be cancelled, and guests with existing reservations during Early Theme Park Entry will be able to enter even if they are not a resort guest.
Walt Disney World to Resume Theme Park Operations in Phased Approach Starting Friday

Walt Disney World just posted a new update on their approach to Hurricane Ian. As the tropical storm continues to head through Florida, the company opted to close it's doors through Friday in a show of abundant caution. Now, it seems as though things might not be as severe as forcasted, which means there's a chance the park could be open to Guests this weekend. Disney isn't promising anything, but they are evaluating options at this time. Other theme parks have already felt the effects of Hurricane Ian. Over at Universal Studios, a ride has been damaged by the storm. Nothing has reportedly been harmed by the wind and the rain over at Walt Disney World, so maybe the show will go on. Check out their prepared statement for yourself down below.
FULL SCHEDULE for Disney World Parks Reopening After Hurricane Ian

On Tuesday, September 27th, Disney World announced that the theme parks would close due to the threat of Hurricane Ian. This closure was scheduled to last through Thursday, September 29th. Now that the storm has passed by Central Florida and the weather is starting to clear up, Disney is getting...
Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests

Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
