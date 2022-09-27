Read full article on original website
Disney World guests complain of ‘broken down’ rides and ‘dirty facilities’ in Orlando as ticket prices soar
Several Disney World guests have complained about “broken down” rides and “dirty facilities” at the Orlando, Florida, resort amid soaring ticket prices. These complaints come as the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past 50 years.
Captive Orca Torn From Mother and Forced to Breed Dies at Theme Park at 20
In the wild, female killer whales can live up to 80 years, and often live with their offspring their whole lives.
Disney World guests choke on costs of resort restaurant where dinner runs $625 a head
Disney World guests say the theme parks exclusive $625 per person restaurant is an attempt to drive out the middle class for a 'wealthy only' environment. The extravagant Victoria & Albert's restaurant at the Orlando, Florida park just reopened with new prices skyrocketing by a few hundred. Their menu advises...
disneytips.com
Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023
As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
Motley Fool
Disney World, Universal, and SeaWorld Eye Hurricane Ian
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to make landfall -- possibly in Florida -- as a Category 4 hurricane later this week. The inland nature of Disney World and nearby rivals protect it from the brunt of windstorms, but brief closures could prove costly. With Disney, Comcast, and SeaWorld hosting Halloween-themed...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks & Disney Springs Closing Due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has announced that the theme parks and Disney Springs will be closing due to Hurricane Ian. The parks are scheduled to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday at this time, but the schedule is subject to change. Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday with a decision to be made later regarding Thursday.
Disney evacuates hotels and shuts down some parks as Hurricane Ian approaches
Disney has announced that it’s shutting down some operations as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida.“Walt Disney World Resort is preparing for necessary operational adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service,” the company said in a statement posted to its site.The water park Blizzard Beach is currently closed and another water park, Typhoon Lagoon, will close temporarily on Wednesday and Thursday.The Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close from Wednesday until Friday...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Minimal Flooding and Damage at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels Amidst Hurricane Ian
Tropical Storm Ian is still making its way across Florida. Walt Disney World Resort hotels have seen some flooding and damage, though seem relatively fine. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, we saw a tree down in the savanna, but no other damage. Animals were taken indoors for safety. Hotel...
Air Force hurricane hunters inside Ian's eye capture eerie calm, blue skies
Air Force hurricane hunters captured footage of calm skies from inside the eye of Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, as it made its way toward Florida.
disneytips.com
Space Mountain Closes Today Along With Several Refurbishments at This Disney Park
Space Mountain is one of Disney’s most iconic attractions with variations on the roller coaster featured in theme parks around the world. Between seasonal overlays, complete reimaginings, and routine refurbishments, this is one attraction that can experience some serious downtime to keep everything up and running for Guests. At...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Gift Shops Enact Purchase Limit on Essentials During Hurricane Ian
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With guests currently hunkering down in Walt Disney World resort hotels during Hurricane Ian, gift shops have enacted purchase limits for essential items. At Johari Treasures in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Kidani Village, a sign was...
disneytips.com
The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About
It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
WDW News Today
A Look at Universal Studios Florida’s Preparations for Hurricane Ian
On Tuesday morning, we checked out Universal Studios Florida to check out their preparations for Hurricane Ian. As we were walking in, we noticed tarps covering many of the construction areas to prevent water damage due to Hurricane Ian. This was the first of many changes we noticed in the park, as well as with the decorations and set pieces for Halloween Horror Nights. Not long after our visit, both Wednesday and Thursday’s events were canceled.
disneyfoodblog.com
As Guests Shelter in Disney Hotels for Hurricane Ian, Mobile Order Slots Fill Up
Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida, bringing extreme winds, rain, and potential flooding with it. In preparation for the storm, Disney World closed its theme parks on Wednesday and Thursday (September 28th and 29th). The Orlando International Airport also shut down commercial operations, which means anyone staying at Disney World hotels is currently riding out the storm inside those rooms.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Announces Theme Park Hours for September 30 Phased Reopening
Walt Disney World has announced park hours for all four theme parks as the post-Hurricane Ian phased reopening begins. Please note that park reservations are still required, and new reservations have only reopened for Resort Hotel guests. All dining reservations and Enchanted Extra prior to Early Theme Park Entry times will be cancelled, and guests with existing reservations during Early Theme Park Entry will be able to enter even if they are not a resort guest.
ComicBook
Walt Disney World to Resume Theme Park Operations in Phased Approach Starting Friday
Walt Disney World just posted a new update on their approach to Hurricane Ian. As the tropical storm continues to head through Florida, the company opted to close it's doors through Friday in a show of abundant caution. Now, it seems as though things might not be as severe as forcasted, which means there's a chance the park could be open to Guests this weekend. Disney isn't promising anything, but they are evaluating options at this time. Other theme parks have already felt the effects of Hurricane Ian. Over at Universal Studios, a ride has been damaged by the storm. Nothing has reportedly been harmed by the wind and the rain over at Walt Disney World, so maybe the show will go on. Check out their prepared statement for yourself down below.
disneyfoodblog.com
FULL SCHEDULE for Disney World Parks Reopening After Hurricane Ian
On Tuesday, September 27th, Disney World announced that the theme parks would close due to the threat of Hurricane Ian. This closure was scheduled to last through Thursday, September 29th. Now that the storm has passed by Central Florida and the weather is starting to clear up, Disney is getting...
WDW News Today
Dozens of Real Bats Spotted Flying Around Adventureland-Frontierland Breezeway During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
Boo to you, and you, and you! While bats, skeletons, and witches are a common sight around Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom, it seems like the realism has stepped up an extra notch with dozens of real-life bats spotted during the party tonight!. During our visit...
disneydining.com
Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests
Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
Six Flags Coaster That Malfunctioned, Injuring 14, Has Gone Through Inspection, And It’s Not Good
Last month a malfunction on the El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure led to injuries to 14 people, five requiring hospitalization. The popular coaster has been closed since then, pending an inspection. That inspection has now been concluded, and the coaster won’t be reopening anytime soon, as it has been deemed “structurally compromised.”
