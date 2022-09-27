ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

santamariavalley.com

Stroll, Sip, Shop & Savor in Old Town Orcutt

In the heart of Santa Maria Valley, you’ll find the charming, walkable streets of Old Town Orcutt. Founded at the height of oil production in the early 1900s, Orcutt became a center for trade and shipping. Today, it appeals to locals and visitors alike as the perfect place to eat, drink, and shop. With five tasting rooms, eclectic boutiques, art galleries and special events that happen year-round, Orcutt is a small-town cultural hub in the Santa Maria Valley.
ORCUTT, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
santamariavalley.com

The Great Outdoors in Santa Maria Valley

Here in the Santa Maria Valley, our mild year-round-weather, wide-open spaces and diverse coastal ecosystem combine to offer virtually unlimited outdoor adventures, from birdwatching to beach walking, golfing to bicycling. Here are some favorite local options for a family getaway to the great outdoors in the Santa Maria Valley:. Stunning...
SANTA MARIA, CA
kprl.com

Cat Ordinance in Atascadero 09.30.2022

Despite the Weiner dog race, and dog costume contest, cats are also important in Atascadero. Mayor Heather Moreno talking about a cat ordinance at this week’s city council meeting. The ordinance will address issues related to feral cat colonies. The effort will be coordinated with the new county animal shelter.
ATASCADERO, CA
santabarbarawedding.com

Classy, Grand, and Colorful Indian Wedding at the Hilton Santa Barbara

Today’s couple shared their incredible and extravagant wedding at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort with Santa Barbara Wedding Style. The day was full of bright vivid colors, multiple outfit changes, and a wonderful group of wedding vendors who made the event possible—these included Blue Lotus Insights who provided full coordination and Shawna Yamamoto who additionally added to well-thought out design of the entire day.
Santa Barbara Independent

Controversy Erupts over Use of Spring Water by Gaviota Beach

When it rains in Santa Barbara County, the beaches might get about 10 or 15 inches over the course of a year, but at Gaviota Peak, it can be more like 60 inches. That’s been important for the life cycle of the steelhead trout that swim through the estuary alongside the campgrounds and parking lot at Gaviota State Beach to reach the upper stretches of Gaviota Creek, which wraps around the backside of Gaviota Peak. Keeping the estuary open and stocked with creek water is the intent of a lawsuit newly filed by the Coastal Ranches Conservancy against state Parks & Rec.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
cuestonian.com

Vineyard Drive Bridge protests continue: Protestors pepper sprayed

An overpass bridge running tangential to Templeton High School in Templeton, Calif., has been a gathering place for local protestors for several years. The bridge is within view of the Templeton High School campus. At the gatherings, flags are flown supporting causes such as the “All Lives Matter” movement, the “Trump Won The Election” movement, the “Trump 2024” movement, the InfoWars.com website, and other general causes including “The People Are Pissed,” the Israeli flag or the “Don’t Tread On Me” flag.
TEMPLETON, CA
New Times

Morro Bay's The Ugly Mug Ceramics turns the unknown into opportunity

Saunter into The Ugly Mug Ceramics in downtown Morro Bay on most days and you're bound to find life/business partners Shell Vorhees and Aimee Brantley hard at work either in the back studio pumping out high-quality ceramics such as mugs, bowls, and serving platters, or in the showroom, engaging with patrons.
MORRO BAY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Sept. 28-29

Nancy Lonsdale, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. James William Webster, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 28. James was born Jan. 26, 1944. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. The Paso Robles...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Fire on 23rd Street 09.27.2022

Paso Robles Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on 23rd street near Park Street. The call came in around 7:25 Tuesday evening. Fire trucks lined 23rd street and police blocked 23rd off at Spring, behind Caesar’s Pizza while fire crews investigated the structure fire. It...
PASO ROBLES, CA

