Popular SLO farmers' market asked to move and downsize
Some local vendors and customers at a San Luis Obispo farmer’s market expressed concern after noticing some changes this past weekend.
Bargain hunters head to the Unity Shoppe events center for big “estate-style” fundraiser sale
The Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara will have a weekend sale to clear out hundreds of donated items. Funds will help the services for those in need. The post Bargain hunters head to the Unity Shoppe events center for big “estate-style” fundraiser sale appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
santamariavalley.com
Stroll, Sip, Shop & Savor in Old Town Orcutt
In the heart of Santa Maria Valley, you’ll find the charming, walkable streets of Old Town Orcutt. Founded at the height of oil production in the early 1900s, Orcutt became a center for trade and shipping. Today, it appeals to locals and visitors alike as the perfect place to eat, drink, and shop. With five tasting rooms, eclectic boutiques, art galleries and special events that happen year-round, Orcutt is a small-town cultural hub in the Santa Maria Valley.
Local casino announces reopening of Craft Paso restaurant with live entertainment
Bob Santa Cruz Family Band and Vintage Vibes performing. – The Paso Robles Casino is hosting a grand reopening of its Craft Paso restaurant and bar. Live music, new menu items, and craft beverages will be served today and Saturday starting at 6 p.m. “We look forward to seeing old...
santamariavalley.com
The Great Outdoors in Santa Maria Valley
Here in the Santa Maria Valley, our mild year-round-weather, wide-open spaces and diverse coastal ecosystem combine to offer virtually unlimited outdoor adventures, from birdwatching to beach walking, golfing to bicycling. Here are some favorite local options for a family getaway to the great outdoors in the Santa Maria Valley:. Stunning...
New Times
Acerg Quail Farm in Los Osos is a hidden backyard gem that supplies eggs and meat on demand
Palisades Avenue looks like most other suburban neighborhoods in San Luis Obispo County's Baywood-Los Osos area. A quiet street flanked by single-family homes, with the bird chirps and car zooms occasionally punctuating the silence. But a white signboard at the entrance of the road blares something curious in blue lettering:...
Santa Maria Parks and Recreation Department to host car show this weekend
The People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY), Inc. and the Santa Maria Impala’s Car Club are hosting the Downtown Classic Car Show this weekend in downtown Santa Maria.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Heal the Ocean Tackles the Homeless Encampment Problem in the Santa Ynez Riverbed
Heal the Ocean (HTO) has been involved in cleaning up abandoned homeless camps in environmentally sensitive areas because the camps often contain trash and human waste that can end up in the ocean. In 2020, HTO Field Advisor Harry Rabin, known for his high-tech work through his company, On...
Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure
Thousand Steps known for its historic beach access stairway, reopened after six months of safety repairs and improvements. The post Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
What’s happening with the SLO Saturday farmers market? It’s ‘ruffled some feathers’
Rumors have been flying about the fate of the beloved local farmers market.
kprl.com
Cat Ordinance in Atascadero 09.30.2022
Despite the Weiner dog race, and dog costume contest, cats are also important in Atascadero. Mayor Heather Moreno talking about a cat ordinance at this week’s city council meeting. The ordinance will address issues related to feral cat colonies. The effort will be coordinated with the new county animal shelter.
santabarbarawedding.com
Classy, Grand, and Colorful Indian Wedding at the Hilton Santa Barbara
Today’s couple shared their incredible and extravagant wedding at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort with Santa Barbara Wedding Style. The day was full of bright vivid colors, multiple outfit changes, and a wonderful group of wedding vendors who made the event possible—these included Blue Lotus Insights who provided full coordination and Shawna Yamamoto who additionally added to well-thought out design of the entire day.
Santa Barbara Independent
Controversy Erupts over Use of Spring Water by Gaviota Beach
When it rains in Santa Barbara County, the beaches might get about 10 or 15 inches over the course of a year, but at Gaviota Peak, it can be more like 60 inches. That’s been important for the life cycle of the steelhead trout that swim through the estuary alongside the campgrounds and parking lot at Gaviota State Beach to reach the upper stretches of Gaviota Creek, which wraps around the backside of Gaviota Peak. Keeping the estuary open and stocked with creek water is the intent of a lawsuit newly filed by the Coastal Ranches Conservancy against state Parks & Rec.
cuestonian.com
Vineyard Drive Bridge protests continue: Protestors pepper sprayed
An overpass bridge running tangential to Templeton High School in Templeton, Calif., has been a gathering place for local protestors for several years. The bridge is within view of the Templeton High School campus. At the gatherings, flags are flown supporting causes such as the “All Lives Matter” movement, the “Trump Won The Election” movement, the “Trump 2024” movement, the InfoWars.com website, and other general causes including “The People Are Pissed,” the Israeli flag or the “Don’t Tread On Me” flag.
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Times
Morro Bay's The Ugly Mug Ceramics turns the unknown into opportunity
Saunter into The Ugly Mug Ceramics in downtown Morro Bay on most days and you're bound to find life/business partners Shell Vorhees and Aimee Brantley hard at work either in the back studio pumping out high-quality ceramics such as mugs, bowls, and serving platters, or in the showroom, engaging with patrons.
Death notices for Sept. 28-29
Nancy Lonsdale, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. James William Webster, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 28. James was born Jan. 26, 1944. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. The Paso Robles...
Central Coast Jet Center hosts training operation for future Navy fighter pilots
Over the next few days, people in Santa Maria and Orcutt may see and hear more planes flying overhead.
Sports complex in San Luis Obispo vandalized, repairs to cost $25K
San Luis Obispo City officials posted on Instagram Friday images of vandalism at the Damon-Garcia Sports Complex.
kprl.com
Fire on 23rd Street 09.27.2022
Paso Robles Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on 23rd street near Park Street. The call came in around 7:25 Tuesday evening. Fire trucks lined 23rd street and police blocked 23rd off at Spring, behind Caesar’s Pizza while fire crews investigated the structure fire. It...
