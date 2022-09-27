ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Larry Brown Sports

Boxer Luis Quinones dies 5 days after losing fight

Boxer Luis Quinones died Thursday night at the age of 25, five days after losing a bout in Colombia. Quinones was knocked out by Jose Munoz at Coliseo Elias Chegwin in Barranquilla on Saturday. He was put on a stretcher and taken to the hospital after being knocked out. He underwent brain surgery and a craniectomy for a subdural hematoma.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Rolly Romero and Keyshawn Davis Have Verbal Sparring Session on Social Media

By Vince Dwriter: Recently, fans of the sweet science have been witnessing more confrontations between boxers on social media, as opposed to inside of the squared circle. In the latest edition of social media beef, outspoken Mayweather Promotions lightweight contender Rolando “Rolly” Romero traded shots with the undefeated rising star Keyshawn “The Businessman” Davis.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford in jeopardy

By Chris Williams: The November 19th undisputed welterweight clash between unified champion Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford is currently in jeopardy over the contract. WBO 147-lb champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) wants transparency to the expenses for the event because he’s not getting a guaranteed purse. Crawford will be getting a percentage of the net revenue for the fight. As a result, he wants the power to be able to approve or reject expenses for the fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius PPV price: $74.99

By Adam Baskin: Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card has an asking price of $74.99 on FOX Sports pay-per-view on October 15th. The event kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET. While some boxing fans are complaining bitterly about the Wilder-Helenius PPV price, it’s actually a great deal. This is the same price as the recent Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz card on FOX Sports pay-per-view, and that was an excellent fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Claressa Shields Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut

Boxing champ Claressa Shields is congratulating Cris Cyborg on her first boxing win. It looks as if there is a new MMA fighter turned boxer on the block. Former UFC champion and current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has just won her first boxing match. After a long and successful...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing

Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
WWE
Boxing Scene

Hearn Tears Into Wilder, Says He Is Not Hall of Fame Worthy: 'Frightening That He's Saying That'

Eddie is flabbergasted by Deontay Wilder’s belief that his name deserves to be etched into posterity alongside some of the greatest fighters throughout boxing history. The former heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama was asked recently if his name deserves a spot at the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York, and he responded unequivocally in the affirmative.
CANASTOTA, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis reveals Ryan Garcia confrontation details

By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis gave his side of what went down with his confrontation with Ryan Garcia in a nightclub. Davis says he was told to leave Ryan alone by Al Haymon after he complained to his lawyer. Earlier today, Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) said Tank...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather bodyguard calls for rematch after face-plant KO

Ray Sadeghi, the long-time bodyguard of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, amazingly called for a rematch with Koji Tanaka. Despite being knockout out in the bout and face-planting on the canvas against “Kouzi,” Sadeghi is hoping the pair can meet again in the future. “Jizzy Mack” agreed to an...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury gives Anthony Joshua a new deadline but demands ‘get it signed today’

Tyson Fury claimed there are no more roadblocks for a proposed world heavyweight title showdown against Anthony Joshua but insisted his British rival had to sign the fight contract on Thursday.Fury’s initial deadline of 5pm on Monday came and went without a deal being finalised for a December 3 bout, despite main terms including a 60-40 purse split in the WBC champion’s favour being agreed.While it was thought the hold-up was down to broadcast rights, Fury says he was persuaded to carry on negotiations by promoter Frank Warren and asserted BT Sport, DAZN and ESPN have come to a resolution.But...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Eubank Jr to hang up his gloves if he loses to Benn

By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr has reiterated that he’s going to hang up his gloves if he loses to Conor Benn on October 8th in their 157-lb catchweight fight. Even though Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) admits that he’ll only be 60% for the fight due to the rehydration clause and 157-lb strength-draining catchweight attached to the contest, he still feels that a loss to the 25-year-old Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) would signal that he’s not the fighter that he thought he was.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Usyk on Joshua Outburst: ‘He Reminded Me of a Little Boy’

Oleksandr Usyk evidently felt that Anthony Joshua acted like a petulant child after their rematch. After Usyk, WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO champion from Ukraine, was announced the points winner over London’s Joshua last month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Joshua acted in a bizarre manner. First, he took two of Usyk’s belts and dropped them outside of the ring, and then he took the microphone and went on an extended rant. Joshua took issue with his critics, saying that he does not throw punches like the heavyweight of yore because of his size.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

PWMania

The Wrestling Industry Reacts to the Death of Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki

As PWMania.com previously reported, Antonio Inoki, the founder of NJPW and a wrestling legend, died at the age of 79. Several wrestlers reacted to the news, and here are some of their reactions:. Tony Khan: RIP Antonio Inoki, a pioneer in the pro wrestling industry. Inoki’s influence and his achievements...
WWE
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been urged to fire the bodyguard who a lightweight in Japan knocked out. Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi, a long-time friend of Mayweather’s, took a fight at late notice on the undercard of RIZIN 38. Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on top-billing and made...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Carlos Adames: Not Just Munguia, Charlo, The Entire Middleweight Division Is Avoiding Me

Carlos Adames’ name is rarely mentioned when boxing’s middleweight champions and other top fighters in the 160-pound division discuss potential opponents. The Dominican contender legitimized himself as one of the sport’s top middleweights when he out-pointed Sergiy Derevyanchenko in their 10-rounder last December 5 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Defeating Derevyanchenko by majority decision only made him a higher-risk, low-reward proposition, according to Adames.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder: I Hold Oleksandr Usyk To Be a Man of His Word

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is pleased with the recent news that unified champion Oleksandr Usyk would be ringside next month at Barclays Center in Brooklyn - where Wilder will return to the ring against Robert Helenius. Wilder will return for the first time since getting stopped by Tyson...
BROOKLYN, NY

