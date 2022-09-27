Read full article on original website
Related
Boxer Luis Quinones dies 5 days after losing fight
Boxer Luis Quinones died Thursday night at the age of 25, five days after losing a bout in Colombia. Quinones was knocked out by Jose Munoz at Coliseo Elias Chegwin in Barranquilla on Saturday. He was put on a stretcher and taken to the hospital after being knocked out. He underwent brain surgery and a craniectomy for a subdural hematoma.
BoxingNews24.com
Rolly Romero and Keyshawn Davis Have Verbal Sparring Session on Social Media
By Vince Dwriter: Recently, fans of the sweet science have been witnessing more confrontations between boxers on social media, as opposed to inside of the squared circle. In the latest edition of social media beef, outspoken Mayweather Promotions lightweight contender Rolando “Rolly” Romero traded shots with the undefeated rising star Keyshawn “The Businessman” Davis.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford in jeopardy
By Chris Williams: The November 19th undisputed welterweight clash between unified champion Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford is currently in jeopardy over the contract. WBO 147-lb champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) wants transparency to the expenses for the event because he’s not getting a guaranteed purse. Crawford will be getting a percentage of the net revenue for the fight. As a result, he wants the power to be able to approve or reject expenses for the fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius PPV price: $74.99
By Adam Baskin: Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card has an asking price of $74.99 on FOX Sports pay-per-view on October 15th. The event kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET. While some boxing fans are complaining bitterly about the Wilder-Helenius PPV price, it’s actually a great deal. This is the same price as the recent Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz card on FOX Sports pay-per-view, and that was an excellent fight.
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
Claressa Shields Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut
Boxing champ Claressa Shields is congratulating Cris Cyborg on her first boxing win. It looks as if there is a new MMA fighter turned boxer on the block. Former UFC champion and current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has just won her first boxing match. After a long and successful...
411mania.com
Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing
Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
WWE・
Boxing Scene
Hearn Tears Into Wilder, Says He Is Not Hall of Fame Worthy: 'Frightening That He's Saying That'
Eddie is flabbergasted by Deontay Wilder’s belief that his name deserves to be etched into posterity alongside some of the greatest fighters throughout boxing history. The former heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama was asked recently if his name deserves a spot at the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York, and he responded unequivocally in the affirmative.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis reveals Ryan Garcia confrontation details
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis gave his side of what went down with his confrontation with Ryan Garcia in a nightclub. Davis says he was told to leave Ryan alone by Al Haymon after he complained to his lawyer. Earlier today, Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) said Tank...
IN THIS ARTICLE
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather bodyguard calls for rematch after face-plant KO
Ray Sadeghi, the long-time bodyguard of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, amazingly called for a rematch with Koji Tanaka. Despite being knockout out in the bout and face-planting on the canvas against “Kouzi,” Sadeghi is hoping the pair can meet again in the future. “Jizzy Mack” agreed to an...
Tyson Fury gives Anthony Joshua a new deadline but demands ‘get it signed today’
Tyson Fury claimed there are no more roadblocks for a proposed world heavyweight title showdown against Anthony Joshua but insisted his British rival had to sign the fight contract on Thursday.Fury’s initial deadline of 5pm on Monday came and went without a deal being finalised for a December 3 bout, despite main terms including a 60-40 purse split in the WBC champion’s favour being agreed.While it was thought the hold-up was down to broadcast rights, Fury says he was persuaded to carry on negotiations by promoter Frank Warren and asserted BT Sport, DAZN and ESPN have come to a resolution.But...
BoxingNews24.com
Eubank Jr to hang up his gloves if he loses to Benn
By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr has reiterated that he’s going to hang up his gloves if he loses to Conor Benn on October 8th in their 157-lb catchweight fight. Even though Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) admits that he’ll only be 60% for the fight due to the rehydration clause and 157-lb strength-draining catchweight attached to the contest, he still feels that a loss to the 25-year-old Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) would signal that he’s not the fighter that he thought he was.
Boxing Scene
Usyk on Joshua Outburst: ‘He Reminded Me of a Little Boy’
Oleksandr Usyk evidently felt that Anthony Joshua acted like a petulant child after their rematch. After Usyk, WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO champion from Ukraine, was announced the points winner over London’s Joshua last month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Joshua acted in a bizarre manner. First, he took two of Usyk’s belts and dropped them outside of the ring, and then he took the microphone and went on an extended rant. Joshua took issue with his critics, saying that he does not throw punches like the heavyweight of yore because of his size.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Boxer Dies Days After Knockout Loss
Junior welterweight Luis Quinones passed away on Thursday night. He was just 25 years old. Quinones was hospitalized over the weekend after a knockout loss to Jose Munoz. Sadly, he was declared brain-dead on Thursday. Quinones' brother, Leonardo, confirmed this heartbreaking news on social media. "You went ahead of us...
PWMania
The Wrestling Industry Reacts to the Death of Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki
As PWMania.com previously reported, Antonio Inoki, the founder of NJPW and a wrestling legend, died at the age of 79. Several wrestlers reacted to the news, and here are some of their reactions:. Tony Khan: RIP Antonio Inoki, a pioneer in the pro wrestling industry. Inoki’s influence and his achievements...
WWE・
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been urged to fire the bodyguard who a lightweight in Japan knocked out. Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi, a long-time friend of Mayweather’s, took a fight at late notice on the undercard of RIZIN 38. Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on top-billing and made...
Boxing Scene
Carlos Adames: Not Just Munguia, Charlo, The Entire Middleweight Division Is Avoiding Me
Carlos Adames’ name is rarely mentioned when boxing’s middleweight champions and other top fighters in the 160-pound division discuss potential opponents. The Dominican contender legitimized himself as one of the sport’s top middleweights when he out-pointed Sergiy Derevyanchenko in their 10-rounder last December 5 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Defeating Derevyanchenko by majority decision only made him a higher-risk, low-reward proposition, according to Adames.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn & Joshua are backing out Fury fight says Gareth A. Davies
By Barry Holbrook: Gareth A. Davies says by Monday, the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight will be dead. Davies says there’s a “backing out” process going on with Eddie Hearn and Joshua because they’re not happy with the contract. It would take many weeks for...
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte to fight on Nov.26th, Arreola, Wallin, Franklin & McKean possibilities
By Craig Page: Eddie Hearn says he’s planning the next fight for Dillian Whyte on November 26th at the Wembley Arena in London. Whyte is being groomed by Hearn as an opponent for Anthony Joshua next year in a stadium fight. Given the money that can be made from...
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder: I Hold Oleksandr Usyk To Be a Man of His Word
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is pleased with the recent news that unified champion Oleksandr Usyk would be ringside next month at Barclays Center in Brooklyn - where Wilder will return to the ring against Robert Helenius. Wilder will return for the first time since getting stopped by Tyson...
Mahmoud Manuel Charr taunts Tyson Fury with miniature WBC belt and calls him a Dosser
MAHMOUD CHARR has upped the ante in his bid to fight Tyson Fury - by branding the WBC heavyweight champion a "dosser". The former WBA (regular) title holder was seemingly on course to face Fury on December 3 after The Gypsy King claimed the deadline for his Battle of Britain with Anthony Joshua had passed.
Comments / 0