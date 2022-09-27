Read full article on original website
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses. The death toll from the storm, one of the strongest hurricanes by wind speed to ever hit the U.S., grew to nearly three dozen, with deaths reported from Cuba, Florida and North Carolina. The storm weakened Saturday as it rolled into the mid-Atlantic, but not before it washed out bridges and piers, hurdled massive boats into buildings onshore and sheared roofs off homes, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. At least 35 people were confirmed dead, including 28 people in Florida mostly from drowning but others from Ian’s tragic aftereffects. An elderly couple died after their oxygen machines shut off when they lost power, authorities said. As of Saturday, more than 1,000 people had been rescued from flooded areas along Florida’s southwestern coast alone, Daniel Hokanson, a four-star general and head of the National Guard, told The Associated Press while airborne to Florida.
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed into law Friday a bill that finances the federal government through mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine after lawmakers acted to avert a partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight. The bill passed the House by...
Biden marks fifth anniversary of Las Vegas shooting: ‘May we resolve to turn our heartbreak into action’
President Biden called for additional gun control legislation on Saturday, as he marked the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting. “Jill and I mourn with all those who lost a piece of their soul on October 1st, 2017,” Biden said in a press release. “May God bless those taken from us and comfort…
Arizona judge won’t suspend ruling that halted all abortions
PHOENIX — An Arizona judge on Friday declined to put her order that allowed enforcement of a pre-statehood law making it a crime to provide an abortion on hold, saying abortion rights groups that asked her to block the order are not likely to prevail on appeal. The ruling...
Groups: Retaliation after migrants report detention center
ESTANCIA, N.M. — Migrants held by U.S. authorities at a detention center in rural New Mexico have endured retaliation rather than aid after reporting unsanitary conditions at the government-contracted jail, a coalition of civil rights advocacy groups said Wednesday. A public letter signed this week by at least a...
Max Baer, Pennsylvania Supreme Court's chief justice, dies
PITTSBURGH — Max Baer, the chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, has died only months before he was set to retire, the court confirmed Saturday. He was 74. Baer died overnight at his home near Pittsburgh, the court said in a news release. The court didn't give a reason for his death but called his “sudden passing" a “tremendous loss for the court and all of Pennsylvania.”
Water crisis tests Mississippi mayor who started as activist
JACKSON, MISS. — The mayor of Mississippi's capital was 5 years old when his parents moved their family from New York to Jackson in 1988 so that his father, who had been involved in a Black nationalist movement in the 1970s, could return to the unfinished business of challenging inequity and fighting racial injustice.
U.S. captives 'prayed for death' on brutal ride from Ukraine
TUSCALOOSA, ALA. — Even after three months of captivity that included execution threats, physical torture, solitary confinement and food deprivation, it was the ride to freedom that nearly broke Alex Drueke, a U.S. military veteran released last week with nine other prisoners who went to help Ukraine fight off Russian invaders.
Pay bumps coming for more farmworkers, long denied overtime
STUYVESANT, N.Y. — Harvest season means long days for U.S. farmworkers — but usually no overtime pay. Federal law exempts farms from rules entitling most workers to 1.5 times their regular wage when they work more than 40 hours in a week. New York is now joining several...
MICHELLE COTTLE: The eagerness of Ginni Thomas
EDITOR'S NOTE: Michelle Cottle is a member of The New York Times editorial board, focusing on U.S. politics. She has covered Washington and politics since the Clinton administration. Ginni Thomas has become a problem. You don’t have to be a left-wing, anti-Trump minion of the deep state to think it’s...
Tillis endorses Hines, police group backs Nickel in competitive Triangle congressional race
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis is throwing his support behind a Republican political newcomer, seeking to bolster Bo Hines’ bid in what is expected to be the closest congressional race in the state this year. A political action committee affiliated with Tillis recently gave...
US proposal would permit eagle deaths as renewables expand
BILLINGS, MONT. — The Biden administration on Thursday proposed a new permitting program for wind energy turbines, power lines and other projects that kill eagles, amid growing concern among scientists that the rapid expansion of renewable energy in the U.S. West could harm golden eagle populations now teetering on decline.
GOP pursues court order over rejected signature check motion
RALEIGH, N.C. — One week before North Carolina election officials begin processing by-mail ballots in the closely watched Southern swing state, the GOP is pursuing its latest legal challenge to the electoral procedures established by the Democrat-led State Board of Elections. The North Carolina Republican Party filed two motions...
Hurricane Ian: Hundreds rescued in southwest Florida as death toll continues to rise
Hurricane Ian has finally slowed to a post-tropical cyclone bringing heavy rains and winds to Virginia on Saturday.Florida’s death toll jumped to 65 people from the devastating storm as search and rescue efforts continued. So far, hundreds of stranded people have been rescued. The storm made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday close to the city of Fort Myers. It was downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved across the state but regained strength over the Atlantic Ocean, reaching Category 1 hurricane status again. The storm then made landfall again in South Carolina, north...
