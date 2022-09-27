Read full article on original website
prestigeonline.com
These are the best spots for Banh Mi in Singapore
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, there’s a high chance you’ve heard of, or at least tried the famed Banh Mi. While the sandwich has become one of the most iconic street foods in Vietnam, the history of the dish far outweighs its simple appearance. During...
prestigeonline.com
Singapore Has Been Declared the Fifth-wealthiest City in the World
Singapore Has Been Declared the Fifth-wealthiest City in the World. Singapore has been declared the fifth-richest city in the world and second-richest in Asia after Japan’s Tokyo, by London-based investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners. The city has around 249,800 millionaires. According to a report by Henley & Partners,...
Time Out Global
Revealed: the world’s best hotel breakfasts
There’s something quite reassuring about staying at a hotel with a top-notch breakfast; about knowing that you’ve got access to some of the best food in a city without having to even step outside the building. But have you ever wondered which hotels around the world officially serve the best breakfast? Well, a new study from Mornings.co.uk might have the answer.
Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses
An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
The World’s Worst Airline
A recent analysis reveals that a carrier from one of the world’s poorest nations has the worst customer service in the world.
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
‘Offensive as all hell’: Airline CEO gets $287,000 pay raise despite summer of flight cancellations
Alan Joyce, chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Qantas said travel has roared back, allowing it to cut debt and buy back shares, even as Australias flag airline posted its third consecutive annual loss. Travel chaos...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Narcity
All Of Canada's Travel Restrictions Are Ending & Here's Everything You Should Know
For the first time in over two years, travellers will face no COVID-19 travel restrictions in Canada. On Monday, September 26, the federal government confirmed rumours that travel rules in Canada would be scrapped starting on Saturday. Speaking during a press conference, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced, "We are removing...
Qantas passengers horrified as ‘foul’ dust cloud rises up from plane seats
A Qantas passenger shocked fellow customers this week by posting a video of thick dust rising from what he said was a seat on one of the airline’s planes.The man posted the clip of himself hitting what looks like a normal, black plane seat beside him, causing a dense puff of white dust to spring up into the seatback in front. The unnamed passenger posted it to a private Facebook group before it was obtained by the Daily Mail, saying in the caption that he had filmed it on 10 August on a domestic flight from Sydney to Perth.Several...
American Airlines Offers the Next Step in Luxury Flying
Just like a hotel suite is roomier and more private than a regular room, an air suite strives to offer an additional level of luxury aboard a plane — a door for privacy. The word "suite," in the context of a plane, brings forth images of passengers moving around and sitting together around a roundtable like images from aboard Air Force One.
The world’s longest flights, from London-Perth to Auckland-New York
Air New Zealand has launched a direct route from Auckland to New York City, earning the distinction of being the fourth longest commercial flight in existence. The route, between the US’ east coast and New Zealand’s international hub, covers 8,828 miles, with an average flight time of 17 hours, 35 minutes.Long-haul has been getting steadily longer over the past decade, with record-breaking direct routes from Asia to the US and Australia to Europe pushing nonstop flight times past the 17- and 18-hour mark. “Ultra long-haul” is defined as any flight over 12 hours. While many of these routes are served...
Canada to end entry requirements: Travelers will not be required proof of COVID-19 vaccine, testing
Canada will drop all COVID-19 entry requirements on Oct. 1. Travelers will no longer have to show proof of vaccination or take a test before arrival.
prestigeonline.com
Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022: Qatar Airways tops list once again
Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022: Qatar Airways tops list once again. Qatar Airways has once again topped the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022. Singapore Airlines took the second spot while Emirates came third among the world’s best carriers ranked by Skytrax — a UK-based airline and airport reviews and rankings site.
prestigeonline.com
A Look at Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia Villa in Mumbai
Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India, among the top five richest men in Asia, and is 10th on the Forbes world’s billionaire list 2022. Here’s a look inside his home, which he calls Antilia. The Reliance Industries owner is known for holding some of the most...
The airports that travelers dread
A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
Canada to remove final Covid-19 travel restrictions
From October 1, Canada is removing all remaining Covid-19 entry restrictions including testing, quarantine and isolation requirements, officials announced Monday. In addition, masks will no longer be required on planes and trains.
Eater
Two-Michelin-Starred Restaurant Ikoyi Will Move and Enter a New Era
One of the most respected fine dining restaurants in London will close its current location before opening at a larger space in November when Ikoyi, the West African-leaning restaurant owned by Jeremy Chan and Iré Hassan-Odukale, moves from St James’s Market to 180 the Strand. The move has been mooted since June.
prestigeonline.com
What You Need to Know Before Travelling to Hong Kong From Now
What You Need to Know Before Travelling to Hong Kong From Now. Hong Kong has finally lifted the requirement for mandatory hotel quarantine for all visitors. If you’re planning a trip there soon, there are still a few things to keep in mind. Read on for our guide to travelling to Hong Kong from 26 September.
Two passenger planes collide at Heathrow: Korean jet 'clips' Icelandic 767 while taxiing at the London airport sparking huge emergency response
Emergency services rushed onto the tarmac at Heathrow Airport after two planes crashed into each other while taxiing this evening. Heathrow has confirmed the incident between two commercial passenger planes took place around 8pm tonight and that no injuries were reported. A Korean Air 777 plane 'scraped into' an Icelandair...
